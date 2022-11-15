Read full article on original website
Vincennes Skate Park Session Set for 6:00 P.M.
The Vincennes Parks and Recreation Department will conduct a public meeting tonight for a new Skatepark at Lester Square. It is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall. The parks department will be revisiting the original 2018 skate park design to see if any changes need to be made.
Vincennes City Officials Consider Next Step in Skate Park Work
Interested people came out to City Hall last night to help discuss a new skate park update at Lester Square. The session was sponsored by the city’s Parks & Rec Department. City personnel heard the suggestions for the skate park’s improvement. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the next step is to price out the suggestions. Mayor Yochum says, like everything else, inflation and material shortages could affect the improvements…
Cold Conditions Don’t Delay Work on Main Street Phases
The last two phases of Main Street keep moving toward completion — despite recent cold conditions. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague expects part of the project to be open sometime early next month. Main contractor Kerns Electric will also be working on the project, weather allowing, throughout the winter.
Over 1,100 Left Without Power East of Vincennes This Morning
Just over 1,100 customers east of Vincennes were affected by a power outage that happened this morning. The outage affected the customers east of Vincennes from between Old U.S. 50 and State Road 67, eastward and just east of Church Road. The outage also caused a power surge in Vincennes. The loss of power was first reported around 4:4:45 a.m. The cause for the loss of power was reported as an object coming into contact with a power line.
Vincennes, Washington Set Thanksgiving Schedule
All Vincennes City Government Offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 24th & 25th for Thanksgiving. Monday, November 21st Recycling will be picked up on schedule. Tuesday, November 22nd Trash will be picked up on schedule. Wednesday & Thursday’s Trash will be picked up together on Wednesday, November 23rd....
Elkhorn Road Ribbon Cutting In Books — but INDOT Work About to Begin There
A ribbon cutting happened yesterday to officially open Elkhorn Road to through traffic. The Knox County part of the work has just wrapped up. However, Knox County Highway superintendent Benji Boyd says even though the local work is done, the state work is not. The project has taken around five years from planning to completion. Knox County Commissioner Trent Hinkle says the project took a few bypasses leading up to its completion.
Area Preparing for Memorial Bridge Closure January Ninth
Work on part of the Memorial Bridge connecting downtown Vincennes with Westport is still planned to start early next year. The work is to the stone fixtures at the end of the bridge, and the underlying foundation. George Rogers Clark National Park chief ranger Joe Herron says the National Parks...
Citizen Tips Led to Vincennes Arrest
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man Wednesday afternoon for felony Burglary and Theft. Police posted a security photo of a man they were looking for on Facebook Tuesday asking the community for help in identifying him. After following up on several tips, and with the help of the Washington Police Department, police were able to identify the suspect as 36-year-old Adam Sponn.
KC Commissioners Approve Jail Bond Transfer
The Knox County Commissioners has returned over $3 million in Jail Bond payments back into local income tax revenue. The move was part of a bank processing move to ensure work continues on the Knox County Jail expansion. The Commissioners’ approval allows Knox County Auditor Mike Morris to make the...
Duke Foundation Comes Around to Give $5,000 Grant to Vincennes Rotary
The Duke Energy Foundation has given $5,000 to the Vincennes Rotary Club as part of a statewide veterans’ related donation. Rotary officials will use the funds to purchase new uniforms and materials to support military honors at veterans’ funerals. The Rotary donation is part of a $34,000 overall...
Morning Fire Affects Kitchen Fryer at Vincennes Dairy Queen
A small grease fire affected the Vincennes Dairy Queen this morning at Sixth and Busseron. Fire crews responded to the location around 9:30. An attendant reported trying to start a fryer, and said it caught on fire as it was warming up. The fire was out on fire crews’ arrival....
Knox, Daviess Foundations Celebrating National Foundation Week
The Knox and Daviess County Community Foundations are joining with other groups to celebrate National Foundation Week this week. This week marks a remembrance of community foundations nationwide. To celebrate, the Knox County Community Foundation is matching donations on a dollar-for-dollar basis through the end of the year. That match...
Washington Police, Private Citizens Rescue 35 Year-Old Man
Washington Police say life-saving measures taken by police officers, other first responders, and citizens on the scene likely saved the life of a 35-year-old Wednesday. Authorities were called to a residence concerning an individual not breathing. At the same time, police say they are encouraging the public to report any...
Half-Staff Flags Being Flown for Knox County Native Rex Early
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb wants flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. At different points in his life, Early was a marine, Chairman of the Indiana Republican Party, author, and more. Holcomb called Early the “Indiana Republican Party’s Iron Man.” Early was also a native of Knox County, as is Governor Holcomb.
Two Injured in Apartment Explosion in Princeton
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of an explosion and fire at an apartment house in Princeton late Tuesday morning. Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Witnesses told WFIE in Evansville the maintenance man was trying to get the heater to work before the explosion happened.
Natural Gas Build-up Behind Princeton Apartment Explosion
An explosion that blew the second story off of a house in Princeton Tuesday, and damaged a neighbor’s house, was caused by a buildup of natural gas, said the fire department. Three people were hurt, but no one was hurt critically. Two of them were taken to the hospital....
Lawrence County Illinois Budget Approved for 2023
The Lawrence County Illinois Board approved its 2023 budget at last night’s session at the Lawrence County Courthouse. The new budget projects a $535,000 surplus, on just over $3.9 million in revenue. The Lawrence County tax levy is up 12% over last year. The new levy amount is $2.1 million, up from $1.9 million last year.
Suspicious Vincennes Apartment Fire Under Investigation
The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking information about a suspicious apartment fire Friday in in the 1300 block of North Fourth Street in Vincennes. A witness reported seeing a white male enter the apartment, set several fires, and then flee the building. Investigators say there is a...
Washington Schools to Start Dual Language Immersion Program Next School Year
Washington Community Schools will hold a dual language immersion course starting with the next school year. The course allows half instruction in English, with the other half in Spanish. The course will be taught to kindergarteners the first year, and expand each year. Any parent voluntarily enrolling students in the...
Two Arrested on Drug Charges Following ISP Stop in Sullivan
Indiana State Police arrested two people following a traffic stop in Sullivan. Officers stopped the vehicle driven by 28 year-old Jonathan Clymer, of Terre Haute. During the stop, police found 12 grams of meth, anabolic steroids, syringes, and drug paraphernalia. Clymer and a passenger, 28 year-old Isaac Bradbury of Dugger, are charged with various drug-related counts.
