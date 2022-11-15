Read full article on original website
Vincennes, Knox County Police Receive Added Enforcement Grants
The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute awarded $5.7 million in grant funding to more than 200 police departments for enhanced traffic enforcement. The Vincennes Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Department received $20,000. Departments will use the funding to conduct overtime patrols and carry out strategies aimed at curbing dangerous...
Accused Evansville diamond thief cuts a deal
A man accused of stealing tens of thousands of diamonds, might have a chance to get the charges against him dropped and not spend any more time in jail.
‘The Homeless Experience’ starts Thursday in Evansville
Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W. Franklin St. Updated: 2 hours ago. Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W....
Citizen Tips Led to Vincennes Arrest
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man Wednesday afternoon for felony Burglary and Theft. Police posted a security photo of a man they were looking for on Facebook Tuesday asking the community for help in identifying him. After following up on several tips, and with the help of the Washington Police Department, police were able to identify the suspect as 36-year-old Adam Sponn.
Cheers! Rockport Indiana Winery is Reopening
In the Tri-State area, we are no strangers to wineries serving up delicious wines. From Monkey Hollow in St. Meinrad to Farmer & Frenchman in Henderson to Misty Meadow in Owensboro, there are several places to sit back and enjoy some wine. One Tri-State winery closed for a bit of time, but recently announced they are reopening!
Traffic jams on Highway 41 for free food giveaway
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A food giveaway caused traffic to back-up on the Highway 41 strip yesterday. Cars lined up to get food in the Audubon Village parking lot starting at 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. The Tri-State Food Bank began setting up around 8 a.m. and started their giveaway early because of the demand. They […]
Suspect in Burglary Caught
The public helped to catch an alleged burglar and thief. Vincennes PD report that they took a burglary complaint at 11-am on Tuesday of this week. Shortly after they released photos of the suspect inside a home and asked for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect. After following...
Vincennes, Washington Set Thanksgiving Schedule
All Vincennes City Government Offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 24th & 25th for Thanksgiving. Monday, November 21st Recycling will be picked up on schedule. Tuesday, November 22nd Trash will be picked up on schedule. Wednesday & Thursday’s Trash will be picked up together on Wednesday, November 23rd....
United Way of KC Wrapping Up Corporate Campaigns
The United Way of Knox County is wrapping up its corporate campaigns, while focusing on individuals and small businesses across the county. Despite not having a stated goal this year, the United Way reports it is around 65 percent of the totals gathered the previous few years. The United Way...
A fix is coming soon to Prairie Street in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - For several months, drivers have had to endure rough, uneven pavement while driving down Prairie Street in Vincennes. According to Mayor Joe Yochum, the road is deteriorating from the construction of the houses on Eric Avenue. Private contractors hired by the owner of the housing development...
Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W. Franklin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been home to countless companies, including two furniture companies: Hercules Buggy Company and Shane Manufacturing. A vital piece of history in Evansville is in line to be saved by a friendly neighbor. “I mean and some people would look at the other way, [if]...
PACE Available to Help With Utility Cost
Utility costs have gone up as much as 26% in Indiana, according to experts. That number is expected to grow. Various locations are helping those in need of energy assistance. In this area, the PACE Community Action Agency is helping those in need of energy assistance. Energy assistance submission forms are available through the PACE Community Action Agency Website; PACE serves Knox, Daviess, Greene, and Sullivan counties.
VPD welcome new officer to their ranks
Vincennes’ newest police officer was sworn in on Monday. Rockie Officer Johnathan Murray took his oath before Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday’s Vincennes Board of Public Works and Safety Meeting. The Police Department reports Murray has been conducting officer ride-alongs and will start his field training in the...
Vincennes Skate Park Session Set for 6:00 P.M.
The Vincennes Parks and Recreation Department will conduct a public meeting tonight for a new Skatepark at Lester Square. It is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall. The parks department will be revisiting the original 2018 skate park design to see if any changes need to be made.
Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Dream Center is asking for toy donations this Christmas. Officials will sell the toys to people in the Jacobsville area at a greatly reduced price during their forth annual Affordable Christmas event. An official with the Dream Center says they usually try to sell the toys to their Dream Center […]
Duke Foundation Comes Around to Give $5,000 Grant to Vincennes Rotary
The Duke Energy Foundation has given $5,000 to the Vincennes Rotary Club as part of a statewide veterans’ related donation. Rotary officials will use the funds to purchase new uniforms and materials to support military honors at veterans’ funerals. The Rotary donation is part of a $34,000 overall...
Duke Foundation Gives Grants to Two KC Groups
Two Knox County groups have received $5.000 Duke Energy Foundation grants to assist their clients. Both the group Generations, and the PACE Community Action Agency, were the groups to get the grants. The Generations grant will support their Meals on Wheels program. The PACE donation will assist 30 more low...
KC Chamber of Commerce Attempting to Set Up an E-Gift System for Holiday Season
The Knox County Chamber of Commerce is considering a Christmas season spending plan to help business across the county. The plan is to offer Chamber E-Gift cards, but with a buy one, get one free offer The Vincennes City Council will discuss the idea in a special session on Monday, November 21st at City Hall.
Sullivan County residents react to changes to a busy intersection
CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A busy intersection in Sullivan County will see some major changes soon. This is the intersection at US 41 and State Road 58 near Carlisle. We are learning how a couple of Sullivan County residents are feeling about these changes. That includes Curtis Horton, a local farmer who says this intersection needs to be updated.
Commercial structure fire on Hulman Street in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Traffic in an area of Terre Haute was shut down for a time as Firefighters worked to clean up a commercial structure fire in Terre Haute. The call came in of a fire located at BBQ Wood at the Crossing, a wood supply business at the corner of 15th and […]
