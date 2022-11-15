Read full article on original website
PACE Available to Help With Utility Cost
Utility costs have gone up as much as 26% in Indiana, according to experts. That number is expected to grow. Various locations are helping those in need of energy assistance. In this area, the PACE Community Action Agency is helping those in need of energy assistance. Energy assistance submission forms are available through the PACE Community Action Agency Website; PACE serves Knox, Daviess, Greene, and Sullivan counties.
Half-Staff Flags Being Flown for Knox County Native Rex Early
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb wants flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. At different points in his life, Early was a marine, Chairman of the Indiana Republican Party, author, and more. Holcomb called Early the “Indiana Republican Party’s Iron Man.” Early was also a native of Knox County, as is Governor Holcomb.
