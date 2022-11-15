ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved one from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama Roots: Who went where in the XFL Draft

Thirty-two players from Alabama high schools and colleges joined XFL rosters this week, and 10 of them went to the Orlando Guardians. The XFL allocated its quarterbacks on Tuesday and held a draft on Wednesday and Thursday for players at other positions as eight teams prepared for the spring football league’s relaunch on Feb. 18.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen Slammed for Premature Action and Weakening Alabama Voting System

Montgomery, AL – Alabama Secretary of State, John Merrill has publicly and official slammed Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen for what has been deemed premature actions. In his recent letter to the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen stated that Alabama is leaving ERIC. Per John Merrill this is a premature statement, as he cannot officially make that determination until after the date he takes office.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

State requests withdraw from Electronic Registration Information Center

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s newly elected secretary of state has informed the Electronic Registration Information Center of the state’s withdrawal. In the letter sent Wednesday, secretary of state-elect Wes Allen informed the non-profit organization that Alabama would officially withdraw from all of the programs following his inauguration in January 2023.
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Deer Season In Alabama: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared

Deer Season In Alabama: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Alabama hosts a large deer population. Hunting white-tailed deer is quite popular in Alabama, with about 180,000 hunters visiting the field yearly. Much of the hunting done in the rural area of Alabama significantly impacts the rural community.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight

Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Alabama deer hunters asked to Share the Hunt

By David Rainer, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division is teaming with Buckmasters on an outreach program to promote hunting across social media platforms. The Share the Hunt initiative (https://buckmasters.com/Share-the-Hunt), which kicks off November 19, encourages deer hunters to […]
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | No snow for Alabama

When I was a kid growing up in this state, every now and again, we’d get a surprise snow day – those days when you’d wake up, look outside and there was a glorious blanket of white covering everything. You’d run to the TV, flip it on...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

25 best places to raise a family in Alabama

What makes a good place to raise a family? Good schools? Low crime rates? Affordable cost of living?. Yes - all that and more, according to a ranking by Niche. The website used data from the U.S. Census, FBI, U.S. Department of Education and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine things such as quality of public schools, education rates, crime and safety, cost of living, diversity, and access to outdoor activities to determine the best places to raise a family in Alabama. You can see the complete methodology here.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Two-thirds of Alabama voters cast straight-ticket ballots

Two-thirds of the Alabama voters who turned out for last week’s election cast straight ticket ballots for the Republican, Democratic, or Libertarian Party, according to Secretary of State John Merrill. Here are the numbers, according to unofficial results:. Total ballots cast: 1,419,718. Straight-ticket Republican: 647,525. Straight-ticket Democrat: 297,598. Straight-ticket...
ALABAMA STATE
