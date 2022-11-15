Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved one from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Alabama Roots: Who went where in the XFL Draft
Thirty-two players from Alabama high schools and colleges joined XFL rosters this week, and 10 of them went to the Orlando Guardians. The XFL allocated its quarterbacks on Tuesday and held a draft on Wednesday and Thursday for players at other positions as eight teams prepared for the spring football league’s relaunch on Feb. 18.
Alabama Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen Slammed for Premature Action and Weakening Alabama Voting System
Montgomery, AL – Alabama Secretary of State, John Merrill has publicly and official slammed Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen for what has been deemed premature actions. In his recent letter to the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen stated that Alabama is leaving ERIC. Per John Merrill this is a premature statement, as he cannot officially make that determination until after the date he takes office.
Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen withdrawing Alabama from multi-state voter information center
Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen said he is following through on a campaign promise to withdraw Alabama from the Electronic Registration Information Center, a decision that puts him at odds with outgoing Secretary of State John Merrill, who said the system has helped identify voter fraud. ERIC collects registered voter...
WSFA
State requests withdraw from Electronic Registration Information Center
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s newly elected secretary of state has informed the Electronic Registration Information Center of the state’s withdrawal. In the letter sent Wednesday, secretary of state-elect Wes Allen informed the non-profit organization that Alabama would officially withdraw from all of the programs following his inauguration in January 2023.
Alabama prepares to execute man for 1988 murder-for-hire of pastor’s wife
Alabama is set to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith tonight for his conviction in the 1988 murder-for-hire of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett, a pastor’s wife from Colbert County who was fatally stabbed and beaten. But a flurry of appeals has delayed it. The execution by lethal injection was set for 6...
Alabama school district A-F report card grades are posted. See your rank from 1 to 145.
Alabama school grades, released today, reveal the statewide impact of the pandemic on students, with report card grades mostly down at the district and school level, though some bright spots are evident. The statewide grade of Alabama public schools remains an 84, a ‘B’. The way scores are calculated for...
Execution difficulty, infant mortality, oil-spill money: Down in Alabama
For the second time in just under a month, the state of Alabama has called off an execution. The rate of infant deaths in the state will again rank among the highest in the U.S. The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation has approved the last of its post-Deepwater Horizon oil...
a-z-animals.com
Deer Season In Alabama: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared
Deer Season In Alabama: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Alabama hosts a large deer population. Hunting white-tailed deer is quite popular in Alabama, with about 180,000 hunters visiting the field yearly. Much of the hunting done in the rural area of Alabama significantly impacts the rural community.
Alabama’s rate of infant deaths expected to again rank among nation’s highest
The rate of infant deaths in Alabama for 2021 will again rank among the highest in the nation, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said today, with Black infants dying at twice the rate of white infants. Alabama’s infant mortality rate was 7.6 per 1,000 live births last year, up...
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
Alabama Check Your Coins For This Penny Worth $66,000
Here we go again with a coin that can net us more than many of us make working all year. What are we looking for this time? It’s another penny! This one isn’t as old as some of those super rare highly valuable pennies that are out there.
Alabama officials remind hunters of Chronic Wasting Disease sampling weekends
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is reminding hunters in Lauderdale and Colbert County of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing this weekend.
Alabama deer hunters asked to Share the Hunt
By David Rainer, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division is teaming with Buckmasters on an outreach program to promote hunting across social media platforms. The Share the Hunt initiative (https://buckmasters.com/Share-the-Hunt), which kicks off November 19, encourages deer hunters to […]
Alabama council makes plans to spend millions from opioid settlements
Alabama officials edged closer Wednesday to laying out a plan to spend hundreds of millions in opioid settlement funds – but barriers could prevent some money from going to programs proven to help users. Members of Alabama’s Opioid Overdose and Addiction Council announced a plan to allocate the money...
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
alreporter.com
Opinion | No snow for Alabama
When I was a kid growing up in this state, every now and again, we’d get a surprise snow day – those days when you’d wake up, look outside and there was a glorious blanket of white covering everything. You’d run to the TV, flip it on...
25 best places to raise a family in Alabama
What makes a good place to raise a family? Good schools? Low crime rates? Affordable cost of living?. Yes - all that and more, according to a ranking by Niche. The website used data from the U.S. Census, FBI, U.S. Department of Education and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine things such as quality of public schools, education rates, crime and safety, cost of living, diversity, and access to outdoor activities to determine the best places to raise a family in Alabama. You can see the complete methodology here.
Two-thirds of Alabama voters cast straight-ticket ballots
Two-thirds of the Alabama voters who turned out for last week’s election cast straight ticket ballots for the Republican, Democratic, or Libertarian Party, according to Secretary of State John Merrill. Here are the numbers, according to unofficial results:. Total ballots cast: 1,419,718. Straight-ticket Republican: 647,525. Straight-ticket Democrat: 297,598. Straight-ticket...
