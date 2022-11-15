Israel swears in new parliament as Netanyahu readies govt

Veteran hawk Benjamin Netanyahu is forging ahead with negotiations with likely coalition partners on forming what is set to be the most right-wing government in Israeli history /AFP

Israel swore in a new parliament on Tuesday hours after a deadly attack, as veteran hawk Benjamin Netanyahu advances talks on forming what could be the country's most right-wing government ever.

Of the 120 lawmakers elected on November 1, 64 have endorsed Netanyahu to lead the next government, clearing the way for his promised comeback after just 14 months in opposition.

The majority secured by Netanyahu's Likud and its allies -- two ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties and the rising far-right Religious Zionism alliance -- was expected to usher in a stable government, ending an unprecedented period of political gridlock that saw five elections in less than four years.

Despite broad ideological alignment among the pro-Netanyahu parties, coalition talks may take time with Religious Zionism's controversial leaders -- Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir -- demanding key ministerial roles which Netanyahu may be hesitant to award.

Ben-Gvir, the leader of the Jewish Power party who wants Israel to annex all of the occupied West Bank, called for "the death penalty for terrorists" following Tuesday's attack in the Ariel settlement.

Far-right leader Itamar Ben-Gvir is demanding key ministerial roles for his party following its srong election showing /AFP

Eighteen-year-old Palestinian Mohammed Souf killed three Israelis, stabbing two men to death and knifing several others, then killing another with a stolen car before being shot dead himself, officials said, in the latest episode of soaring West Bank violence.

Ben-Gvir, who has chastised Israel's security services for not using enough force to counter Palestinian unrest, has said he wants to be public security minister, a portfolio that would put him in charge of the police.

He called the latest attack "a wake-up call", adding: "Only an iron hand will cut off terror."

- US concerns -

Smotrich was transport minister in a previous Netanyahu government but, following Religious Zionism's strong election showing, is now demanding finance or defence.

Israel's defence minister technically holds executive authority over the entire West Bank because of the military rule in the territory since it was occupied in 1967.

Israel swore in a new parliament hours after a deadly Palestinian attack in the occupied West Bank /AFP

According to Israeli media, US President Joe Biden's administration has urged Netanyahu to name defence and security ministers that Washington can work with -- widely interpreted as a warning not to appoint Ben-Gvir or Smotrich.

Outgoing Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman told public broadcaster Kan on Tuesday that he had been informed by "friends in Washington" that the United States would not work with Religious Zionism's leaders.

Smotrich said ahead of the swearing in that Israel "can't give in to the terror threats of the Palestinians who are trying to meddle in the process of forming a new government".

"Our friends in the world should also respect our democratic decisions," the hardliner said.

Netanyahu's Likud party declined to comment when asked by AFP if the prime minister-designate had received such warnings from Washington about his cabinet choices.

- 'Most threatened man' -

The new Israeli parliament /AFP

Netanyahu, a 73-year-old on trial on corruption charges he denies, has served as prime minister for a record 15 years, including a 12-year run that ended in 2021.

After formally being tapped on Sunday to form a new government by President Isaac Herzog, Netanyahu vowed to be premier for "those who voted for us and those who did not".

He also commented on the widespread unease surrounding his likely coalition partners, chastising those he said were seeking to "prophesy catastrophe and scare the public".

"It's not the first time we have heard this kind of talk," he said, referring to past spells in power but without specifying which. "It was wrong then and it is still wrong today."

Netanyahu's wife Sarah met at a five-star Jerusalem hotel on Monday with the wives of the party leaders expected to be in the coalition.

Ben-Gvir's wife Ayala brought a handgun to the meeting at the Waldorf Astoria and left it secured to her waist for a group photo. A Ben-Gvir spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the picture to AFP.

The picture caused a storm in Israeli media. Ayala Ben-Gvir said in a Facebook post that she needed the weapon because, among other reasons, her husband "is the most threatened man in the country".