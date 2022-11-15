Baltimore City Council to hold hearing on affordable housing

Baltimore city council is looking at renewing efforts to create more affordable housing. The city's Inclusionary Housing Program expired in July but Councilwoman Odette Ramos introduced a bill to restart it with a new and improved version.

A coalition of citizens and councilwoman Odette Ramos have been waiting for a city council hearing on the bill but they'll have to wait just a little bit longer.

The public hearing scheduled for Tuesday night has been moved to Thursday.

Studies show half of Baltimore’s renters currently pay more than 50 percent of their income on housing.

It's why Councilwoman Ramos wants to speed up the process to bring back a better version of a program designed to help people of all income levels gain access to housing in Baltimore.

The ‘Inclusionary Housing Program’ expired in July but Ramos introduced a bill back in February to revive the program with some changes.

She said the previous version of the program only produced 37 affordable units in the 15 years since it was enacted in 2007.

The new bill could help produce more than 700 units of affordable housing for low-income Baltimore families.

One of the changes Ramos wants to make to the program is to require more affordable units to be made available in neighborhoods that are usually deemed unaffordable.

The original law allowed developers to use loopholes or waivers to avoid requirements.

Some developers might request a waivers by claiming they couldn't afford to build the units but the new law would remove all waivers.

Tuesday’s hearing has been moved to Thursday, November 17 at 5 p.m. Those who would like to attend but can't make it in person may also attend virtually.

In-person:

Du Burns Council Chamber, 4th floor, Baltimore City Hall

Virtual:

Phone: +1-408-418-9388

Access Code: 2341 238 9173

Password: Public

Link: https://bmore.webex.com/bmore/j.php?MTID=md61f0a835ae2d48383c511b70eae58fa

