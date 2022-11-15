ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore City Council to hold hearing on affordable housing

By Mark Roper
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZnI7U_0jBFfpv200

Baltimore city council is looking at renewing efforts to create more affordable housing. The city's Inclusionary Housing Program expired in July but Councilwoman Odette Ramos introduced a bill to restart it with a new and improved version.

A coalition of citizens and councilwoman Odette Ramos have been waiting for a city council hearing on the bill but they'll have to wait just a little bit longer.

The public hearing scheduled for Tuesday night has been moved to Thursday.

Studies show half of Baltimore’s renters currently pay more than 50 percent of their income on housing.

It's why Councilwoman Ramos wants to speed up the process to bring back a better version of a program designed to help people of all income levels gain access to housing in Baltimore.

The ‘Inclusionary Housing Program’ expired in July but Ramos introduced a bill back in February to revive the program with some changes.

She said the previous version of the program only produced 37 affordable units in the 15 years since it was enacted in 2007.

The new bill could help produce more than 700 units of affordable housing for low-income Baltimore families.

One of the changes Ramos wants to make to the program is to require more affordable units to be made available in neighborhoods that are usually deemed unaffordable.

The original law allowed developers to use loopholes or waivers to avoid requirements.

Some developers might request a waivers by claiming they couldn't afford to build the units but the new law would remove all waivers.

Tuesday’s hearing has been moved to Thursday, November 17 at 5 p.m. Those who would like to attend but can't make it in person may also attend virtually.

In-person:
Du Burns Council Chamber, 4th floor, Baltimore City Hall

Virtual:
Phone: +1-408-418-9388

Access Code: 2341 238 9173

Password: Public

Link: https://bmore.webex.com/bmore/j.php?MTID=md61f0a835ae2d48383c511b70eae58fa

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baltimorebrew.com

Lawyer named as next city solicitor appears to fall short of legal requirement

The charter says the city solicitor must have a minimum of 10 years of legal practice. Ebony Thompson graduated from law school in 2013, or nine years ago. The professional background of Ebony Thompson, announced today as Baltimore’s next city solicitor, does not appear to meet the Baltimore charter requirement that the city solicitor must have practiced law for at least 10 years.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

No One Wins in Baltimore’s Squeegee Debate

There are no winners when it comes to squeegee workers and drivers who clash during altercations over tips. Windex; squeegees; high-traffic intersections; children who are trying to make money from drivers will never mix. It doesn’t matter how anyone flips the discussion. The location of cars that get stopped doesn’t matter, nor does the year. Poverty does.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Ebony Thompson named next Baltimore City Solicitor

The Brew has learned that Mayor Brandon Scott will announce today that his acting chief of staff is to become the head of the Law Department, the city’s first woman to hold the position. Mayor Brandon Scott today will announce that Ebony M. Thompson, his interim chief of staff,...
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

HACA asks Annapolis City Council,

Melissa Maddox-Evans, executive director of the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis, came before the council and presented 90 minutes, reportedly, of ideas as to how the city and HACA can improve communications. During Monday night's council meeting Ms.Maddox-Evans was to present her organization's budget. After her remarks, members of the council reminded her that because the housing authority and the city are both defendants in multiple lawsuits brought by residents and their families, and have filed cross-claims against each other, they have limited options for open dialogue.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
baltimorebeat.com

Baltimore’s math equation: housing in the city is a numbers game

Baltimore has a math problem. And it’s not just how much money it spends on its police budget. With more than 14,000 vacant homes — and that’s the official city count, housing advocates estimate the number of vacant houses at closer to 40,000 — investing in a home in the city can be a dicey proposition. Making matters worse, according to one city councilman, is a set of arcane zoning regulations that make it hard to convert a single-family house into multiple units to be rented out or sold.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee kid charged as adult in murder raises concern about youth crime in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As we learn the 15-year-old boy accused in the shooting death of Tim Reynolds will stand trial as an adult, and the issue of juvenile crime is rekindled among the squeegee issue. There are youth violence prevention programs in place in Baltimore and other initiatives, including job training programs through the Mayor's Office. Still, there's the troubling trend of juvenile crime.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Newcomer Chezia Cager rises to the top of city salary ranks

Mayor Scott’s pick for COS was vetted by political operatives in the 45th District. An itemized job resume is still not forthcoming. Mayor Brandon Scott’s new chief of staff, Chezia T. Cager, will be paid $225,000 a year, about $40,000 more than her predecessor and nearly three times higher than her last known job at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore nears grim milestone of 300 homicides

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The number 300 is a somber milestone Baltimore has reached year after year. Since 2015, there have been at least 2,631 homicides in the city. That's more than the number of sworn officers within the entire Baltimore City Police Department. It's also more than the 2,631...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Raising Cane's moves forward with plans for 3 greater Baltimore locations

Raising Cane's is moving forward with plans to open three restaurants in greater Baltimore over the coming months as the popular restaurant chain makes its entrance into the region. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said Monday it plans to open its first area location in a 3,900-square-foot space at Towson...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy