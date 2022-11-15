Read full article on original website
Lions
Southeastern Suffers Second Road Loss Against San Diego State
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women's basketball team fell in the third and final game of their week-long road trip against San Diego State 69-53 Tuesday night at Steve Fisher Court in Veijas Arena. Southeastern (2-2) dropped their third road trip game of the season to...
Lions
No. 23 SLU Heads to Nicholls in Search of Southland Title, River Bell
No. 23 Southeastern (7-3, 4-1 SLC) at Nicholls (3-7, 3-2 SLC) Nov. 17, 2022 | 6 p.m. | John L. Guidry Stadium | Thibodaux, La. Last Meeting: Nicholls 45, Southeastern 42 (Nov. 18, 2021 | Hammond, La.) Television: ESPN+. Announcers: Jack Benjamin, Wayde Keiser. Radio: Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway...
NOLA.com
Louisiana football player injured in UVA shooting is off ventilator, recovering, family says
A Louisiana athlete seriously wounded in last weekend’s shooting that authorities say targeted football players on the University of Virginia campus is in stable condition and recovering after undergoing multiple surgeries, his family says. UVA running back and Baton Rouge native Michael Hollins, 21, was removed from a ventilator...
KPLC TV
Five Virginia college football players are from Louisiana, including one recovering from shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team and injured two others as they returned from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday. University...
brproud.com
Former SU coach Pete Richardson finalist for Black College Football Hall of Fame
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former Southern University Coach Pete Richardson could soon be a Hall of Famer. The legendary coach is among the 21 finalists for induction into the Class of 2023 for the Black College Football Hall of Fame. Before coming to coach Southern, Richardson was coach...
WDSU
McMain, Mcdonogh 35 basketball players filmed in brawl meet to work out differences
NEW ORLEANS — Two basketball teams filmed in a brawl last week have come together to work out their differences. On Tuesday, basketball players from McDonogh 35 and Eleanor McMain met at 35's gymnasium to speak with counselors and school alumni about overcoming obstacles and conflict resolution. Jourdan Fortier...
NOLA.com
Why did LSU have chicken broth on its sidelines? Brian Kelly explains.
Social media got a kick out of LSU’s sideline beverage selection at the game against Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Donald W Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU players had their pick of coffee, chicken broth and hot chocolate on the sidelines. It was 34 degrees at kickoff – the coldest temperatures the Tigers have played in so far this season.
Slain High School basketball player honored through scholarships in his name
NEW ORLEANS — A high-schooler who lost his life to gun violence was honored. Two scholarships are set to be offered to future senior basketballers in his memory. Khyron Nellon’s face hangs on his mother’s pendant, which rests on her heart every minute of every day. The...
Who is Black? In Louisiana, there's a lot at stake in how that's answered
LOUISIANA, USA — We could learn next year if Louisiana must follow a lower court’s ruling to include a second majority-minority district. Part of the argument in the case drew national attention when some state Republicans argued for a narrower definition of who is considered “Black” and how that could impact who voters send to congress. It’s an argument that revives a complicated and ugly part of American history and leaves some to wonder if their voting rights are at stake.
wbrz.com
Ten students may face criminal charges after football game brawl
PLAQUEMINE- Ten students may face criminal charges following a fight on the football field Friday night at Plaquemine High. Social media video showed players and fans flooding the field. One woman is seen punching a man near the 50-yard line. A different video shows what appears to be that same man, still on the ground, as the same woman starts going toward another adult.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge's 2022 school performance scores are in. See how your school fared.
The Louisiana Department of Education released 2022 school performance scores and letter grades on Wednesday. The overall scores for the state suggest a rebound from dropping ratings during the pandemic. The scores, commonly abbreviated as SPS, averaged about 77.1 in 2022. Scores were simulated in 2021 due to the effects...
brproud.com
$200,000 Powerball sold in Baton Rouge Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Baton Rouge gas station on Saturday, Nov. 12. The winning ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on Harding Boulevard, according to Louisiana Lottery. The largest-ever Powerball jackpot — $2 billion — was won by a person...
Edgar Hernandez Killed In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Monday. Officials confirmed that one person died in the two-vehicle collision. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Interstate 12 near Essen Lane.
wbrz.com
Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opens Monday
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, has opened its first restaurant in the capital area. In August, the company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. The new location officially opened Nov. 14.
fox8live.com
Two Thibodaux football players reunite as Lafourche Parish sheriff’s deputies
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - From athletes to officers, two Thibodaux football players have reunited as Lafourche Parish deputies. Donald Gaulden will join his former Thibodaux High School teammate Makel Delatte at the sheriff’s office. Gaulden serves as a correctional officer and Delatte is a patrol deputy. “We wish...
5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton Rouge
Enjoy a worry-free Thanksgiving Day in Baton Rouge with help from these restaurants. Spending hours or even days in the kitchen working on a meal of turkey and all the trimmings is no longer mandatory for those in charge of hosting Thanksgiving dinner. These 5 restaurants located in Baton Rouge are providing complete Thanksgiving Day feasts for the holiday table.
Louisiana Man Accidentally Stabbed When Hugging His Friend
Most everyone has heard of accidental shootings, but this might be the first case in Louisiana history where we've had an accidental stabbing involving someone other than yourself. It all started with a simple hug. Well, not a "simple" hug but you get the implication. When real guy friends hug,...
Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For
Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced the filing, on November 10, 2022, of a one-count bill of information charging Alice C. “Shannon” Chabaud, age 79, of New Orleans, Louisiana with access device fraud in relation to her theft from her former accounting client, a New Orleans-based band named as “Band A” in the bill of information.
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?
25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
