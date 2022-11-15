ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions

Southeastern Suffers Second Road Loss Against San Diego State

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women's basketball team fell in the third and final game of their week-long road trip against San Diego State 69-53 Tuesday night at Steve Fisher Court in Veijas Arena. Southeastern (2-2) dropped their third road trip game of the season to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Lions

No. 23 SLU Heads to Nicholls in Search of Southland Title, River Bell

No. 23 Southeastern (7-3, 4-1 SLC) at Nicholls (3-7, 3-2 SLC) Nov. 17, 2022 | 6 p.m. | John L. Guidry Stadium | Thibodaux, La. Last Meeting: Nicholls 45, Southeastern 42 (Nov. 18, 2021 | Hammond, La.) Television: ESPN+. Announcers: Jack Benjamin, Wayde Keiser. Radio: Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway...
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

Why did LSU have chicken broth on its sidelines? Brian Kelly explains.

Social media got a kick out of LSU’s sideline beverage selection at the game against Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Donald W Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU players had their pick of coffee, chicken broth and hot chocolate on the sidelines. It was 34 degrees at kickoff – the coldest temperatures the Tigers have played in so far this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Who is Black? In Louisiana, there's a lot at stake in how that's answered

LOUISIANA, USA — We could learn next year if Louisiana must follow a lower court’s ruling to include a second majority-minority district. Part of the argument in the case drew national attention when some state Republicans argued for a narrower definition of who is considered “Black” and how that could impact who voters send to congress. It’s an argument that revives a complicated and ugly part of American history and leaves some to wonder if their voting rights are at stake.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Ten students may face criminal charges after football game brawl

PLAQUEMINE- Ten students may face criminal charges following a fight on the football field Friday night at Plaquemine High. Social media video showed players and fans flooding the field. One woman is seen punching a man near the 50-yard line. A different video shows what appears to be that same man, still on the ground, as the same woman starts going toward another adult.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

$200,000 Powerball sold in Baton Rouge Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Baton Rouge gas station on Saturday, Nov. 12. The winning ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on Harding Boulevard, according to Louisiana Lottery. The largest-ever Powerball jackpot — $2 billion — was won by a person...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opens Monday

BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, has opened its first restaurant in the capital area. In August, the company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. The new location officially opened Nov. 14.
BATON ROUGE, LA
M Henderson

5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton Rouge

Enjoy a worry-free Thanksgiving Day in Baton Rouge with help from these restaurants. Spending hours or even days in the kitchen working on a meal of turkey and all the trimmings is no longer mandatory for those in charge of hosting Thanksgiving dinner. These 5 restaurants located in Baton Rouge are providing complete Thanksgiving Day feasts for the holiday table.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For

Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced the filing, on November 10, 2022, of a one-count bill of information charging Alice C. “Shannon” Chabaud, age 79, of New Orleans, Louisiana with access device fraud in relation to her theft from her former accounting client, a New Orleans-based band named as “Band A” in the bill of information.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?

25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
BATON ROUGE, LA

