Johnsburg, IL

marquettewire.org

JOURNAL: Stage Left, Stage Right

Human connection and communication are the core of Marquette Theatre’s 48th annual season, “Expectations,” where characters’ strong beliefs of victory reflect real life. The season began with a musical comedy, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” in October. On the horizon is a pair of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
marquettewire.org

JOURNAL: Student Artists’ Expression

“Art is what you make it. There can’t be a textbook definition of it because whatever way you choose to express yourself is art,” Geena Brumm, a sophomore in the College of Communication, says. Brumm, along with other students and faculty at Marquette, uses art as a form...
MILWAUKEE, WI
marquettewire.org

JOURNAL: Behind the Painted White Lines

Stavros Sardella was raised by the game of soccer. As a child, Sardella recalls coming down the stairs each morning for breakfast to the Premier League on the television. “My dad always kept on the TV,” Sardella says. “My dad introduced me to the sport, and all my siblings played, so there was no other choice but to play too.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
marquettewire.org

JOURNAL: Life in Color

A vital part of human life that helps us to feel, remember and act is disappearing from our world. It should alarm you when I say that color is disappearing from our world. I mean, literally disappearing. Artificial Intelligence research conducted through a survey of thousands of items dating back...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wsop.com

SUCCESSFUL CIRCUIT DEBUT FOR GRAND VICTORIA CASINO

Elgin, IL (16 November 2022) - The expectations were high when the World Series of Poker Circuit traveled to the Grand Victoria Casino for the first time in WSOP history, and so far, the series has lived up to the high expectations. The series started out strong with two events...
ELGIN, IL
marquettewire.org

JOURNAL: Flying High with Iggy the Eagle

“Ring out Ahoya” reverberates through the stadium while mascot Iggy the Eagle soars around flapping his wings encouraging the crowd to sing even louder especially for men’s basketball, where you have 17,000 to 18,000 people screaming with Iggy. From the flash of the blue and gold color smoke...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford elementary school goes international

ROCKFORD, lll. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools is launching a new initiative that more families in the district can take advantage of. Conklin Elementary School will be turned into an “Internation Baccalaureate Candidate School” next year. One district leader said that Dr. Jarrett announced the program years ago, but COVID prolonged the launch. RPS 205 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
marquettewire.org

JOURNAL: Becoming Blue and Gold

Students come from around the world to join in the phrase “We are Marquette.” From basketball games to soccer matches, from clubs and organizations to the classroom, the colors blue and gold can unite the Marquette community. Paola Velazquez, a sophomore in the College of Arts & Sciences,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
marquettewire.org

JOURNAL: Believe and Lead

Marquette’s home motto of “Be The Difference” may be mocked by some and praised by others. No matter how inspirational or cheesy it is, it is evident that the saying runs true for many students of color. The combination of growing independence, the brevity of a four-year college experience and the reality of being a minority amongst the majority, has inspired students to lead in their own way.
MILWAUKEE, WI
marquettewire.org

JOURNAL: LGBTQ+ Experiences

“I think when it comes to someone’s gender, romantic or sexual minority identity, that’s really personal and everyone’s experiences are different,” Emma Wuetrich, assistant director of Marquette’s LGBTQ+ Resource Center, says. “Everyone’s going to have their own valid experience.”. Nicole Ferch, a first-year...
MILWAUKEE, WI
959theriver.com

NOW OPEN!: Everything You Need to Know About Christkindlmarket in Aurora

Christkindlmarket has been in downtown Chicago at Daley Plaza since 1966. A place to peruse local and international vendors and get a hot mug of glühwein and a pretzel. There have been previous incarnations of the event in the ‘burbs…Oak Brook and Naperville to be specific. But now, it’s back in the suburbs at RiverEdge Park in downtown Aurora, and it opens TODAY!
AURORA, IL
Q985

Illinois Town Among Top 10 Cities In America That Should Be Bulldozed

If you had the power to completely demolish a city and give it a second life, what city would you choose? Better yet, what Illinois city would you pick?. We've talked about East St. Louis being one of the worst cities to call home in America, Aurora as the best city to live the "American Dream", and Illinois being one of the best states for singles...
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN TV

Rescued dogs looking for adoption arrive in suburbs

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill — A suburban animal shelter has welcomed four new guests just in time for the holidays. Friday afternoon Anderson Humane received three dogs from South Korea and one from Florida at their main shelter in South Elgin. The trio from South Korea consists of two male...
SOUTH ELGIN, IL
marquettewire.org

JOURNAL: Be The Difference with NIL

Be the Difference NIL is helping Marquette men’s and women’s basketball players fulfill Marquette’s tagline to “Be the Difference” in the Milwaukee area while putting some money in their pockets. “What we’re trying to do is provide a benefit that currently exists and is allowed...
MILWAUKEE, WI

