Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
My Favorite Wood Fired Pizza is Located in South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Barrington, Illinois Woman Loses $82K in Romance Scam to Catfish from Dating Website HingeZack LoveBarrington, IL
Related
marquettewire.org
JOURNAL: Stage Left, Stage Right
Human connection and communication are the core of Marquette Theatre’s 48th annual season, “Expectations,” where characters’ strong beliefs of victory reflect real life. The season began with a musical comedy, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” in October. On the horizon is a pair of...
Former Wheaton Warrenville South star athlete gives gift of life after deadly fall
Declin Ermer is being remembered for his personality and his life-saving gifts.
marquettewire.org
JOURNAL: Student Artists’ Expression
“Art is what you make it. There can’t be a textbook definition of it because whatever way you choose to express yourself is art,” Geena Brumm, a sophomore in the College of Communication, says. Brumm, along with other students and faculty at Marquette, uses art as a form...
marquettewire.org
JOURNAL: Behind the Painted White Lines
Stavros Sardella was raised by the game of soccer. As a child, Sardella recalls coming down the stairs each morning for breakfast to the Premier League on the television. “My dad always kept on the TV,” Sardella says. “My dad introduced me to the sport, and all my siblings played, so there was no other choice but to play too.”
marquettewire.org
JOURNAL: Life in Color
A vital part of human life that helps us to feel, remember and act is disappearing from our world. It should alarm you when I say that color is disappearing from our world. I mean, literally disappearing. Artificial Intelligence research conducted through a survey of thousands of items dating back...
fox32chicago.com
Hundreds fill the streets in downtown Aurora as the city transforms into a winter wonderland
AURORA, Ill. - The magic of the holiday season is in the air, after hundreds of people filled the streets in downtown Aurora Friday evening to watch the city transform into a winter wonderland. "We just came to watch fireworks and light up the Christmas tree," said Arianna Virgen, who...
Is Timmothy Pitzen Alive? Documentary Unearths New Details in Missing Aurora Boy Mystery
"What Happened to Timmothy Pitzen," the hour-long documentary, airs on NBC 5 at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, and on NBC Chicago digital platforms. Watch NBC 5 Investigates Rob Stafford's exclusive interview with Timmothy's father at 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, on NBC 5. Timmothy Pitzen was 6 years...
wsop.com
SUCCESSFUL CIRCUIT DEBUT FOR GRAND VICTORIA CASINO
Elgin, IL (16 November 2022) - The expectations were high when the World Series of Poker Circuit traveled to the Grand Victoria Casino for the first time in WSOP history, and so far, the series has lived up to the high expectations. The series started out strong with two events...
marquettewire.org
JOURNAL: Flying High with Iggy the Eagle
“Ring out Ahoya” reverberates through the stadium while mascot Iggy the Eagle soars around flapping his wings encouraging the crowd to sing even louder especially for men’s basketball, where you have 17,000 to 18,000 people screaming with Iggy. From the flash of the blue and gold color smoke...
Rockford elementary school goes international
ROCKFORD, lll. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools is launching a new initiative that more families in the district can take advantage of. Conklin Elementary School will be turned into an “Internation Baccalaureate Candidate School” next year. One district leader said that Dr. Jarrett announced the program years ago, but COVID prolonged the launch. RPS 205 […]
marquettewire.org
JOURNAL: Becoming Blue and Gold
Students come from around the world to join in the phrase “We are Marquette.” From basketball games to soccer matches, from clubs and organizations to the classroom, the colors blue and gold can unite the Marquette community. Paola Velazquez, a sophomore in the College of Arts & Sciences,...
marquettewire.org
JOURNAL: Believe and Lead
Marquette’s home motto of “Be The Difference” may be mocked by some and praised by others. No matter how inspirational or cheesy it is, it is evident that the saying runs true for many students of color. The combination of growing independence, the brevity of a four-year college experience and the reality of being a minority amongst the majority, has inspired students to lead in their own way.
marquettewire.org
JOURNAL: LGBTQ+ Experiences
“I think when it comes to someone’s gender, romantic or sexual minority identity, that’s really personal and everyone’s experiences are different,” Emma Wuetrich, assistant director of Marquette’s LGBTQ+ Resource Center, says. “Everyone’s going to have their own valid experience.”. Nicole Ferch, a first-year...
Video shows 8-year-old boy fall 24 feet off Navy Pier rock wall onto concrete; family files lawsuit
The child was critically injured in the incident and must use a walker now, his family said.
We Found Out What’s Going in This Cool Looking Loves Park Building
I've been driving by the construction for a while and the building looks pretty unique, today I finally heard what's opening there in late November or December. If your kids are like mine, they will be excited about their first visit to this new business coming to Loves Park. What...
959theriver.com
NOW OPEN!: Everything You Need to Know About Christkindlmarket in Aurora
Christkindlmarket has been in downtown Chicago at Daley Plaza since 1966. A place to peruse local and international vendors and get a hot mug of glühwein and a pretzel. There have been previous incarnations of the event in the ‘burbs…Oak Brook and Naperville to be specific. But now, it’s back in the suburbs at RiverEdge Park in downtown Aurora, and it opens TODAY!
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Restaurants Just Closed Part of Their Business for a Year
Don't worry, the curds aren't going anywhere... but there is one major change happening at one of your favorite restaurants in downtown Rockford. I've said it before and I'll say it again, Rockford and the surrounding towns are full of delicious food!. It really is a huge difference than some...
Illinois Town Among Top 10 Cities In America That Should Be Bulldozed
If you had the power to completely demolish a city and give it a second life, what city would you choose? Better yet, what Illinois city would you pick?. We've talked about East St. Louis being one of the worst cities to call home in America, Aurora as the best city to live the "American Dream", and Illinois being one of the best states for singles...
Rescued dogs looking for adoption arrive in suburbs
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill — A suburban animal shelter has welcomed four new guests just in time for the holidays. Friday afternoon Anderson Humane received three dogs from South Korea and one from Florida at their main shelter in South Elgin. The trio from South Korea consists of two male...
marquettewire.org
JOURNAL: Be The Difference with NIL
Be the Difference NIL is helping Marquette men’s and women’s basketball players fulfill Marquette’s tagline to “Be the Difference” in the Milwaukee area while putting some money in their pockets. “What we’re trying to do is provide a benefit that currently exists and is allowed...
Comments / 1