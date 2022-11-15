Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Crazy animal related Florida headlines you might not believeEvie M.Florida State
6 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in FloridaTravel MavenOrlando, FL
Is it even safe for Orlando women to visit the chiropractor anymore?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Related
wogx.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Rainy Sunday in Central Florida with more showers expected Thanksgiving week
Tomorrow's high: 73 degrees | Tonight's low: 57 degrees | Rain: 40%. Main weather concerns: Rain and cool temperatures will continue overnight and headed into Monday. Rain will be light to moderate overnight. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s inland and low 60s along the coast.
wogx.com
Orlando weather forecast: Cool day ahead with a second cold front coming this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 66 degrees. No weather concerns for the area today. . Cooler and drier with a few North breezes. Highs will range from the 60s inland and the Northeast coastal counties, closer to 70 along the Brevard County area. BEACHES:. Mostly sunny trend across the beaches...
wogx.com
Cold front coming to Central Florida this week: Here's how low temperatures will drop
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 80 degrees. A cold front is currently moving across the Florida Peninsula. This feature is enhancing clouds today, perhaps a few light showers as well. Much of the rain will wrap up before 3pm near Orlando and the Northwest Counties, then closer to 7pm, the Space Coast begins drying up.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December
With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
‘It keeps rising’: Deltona floodwaters continue to creep toward homes after back-to-back hurricanes
DELTONA, Fla. — People across Deltona said they’ve watched as floodwaters continue to rise. The problem started weeks ago after Hurricane Ian, but for some, it has only gotten worse since Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city said they are doing all...
6 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you love eating seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredient only, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
WESH
1.75M travelers expected at Orlando International Airport for Thanksgiving travel
ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday marks the first day of the Thanksgiving travel period, and according to airport officials at Orlando International Airport, they predict they could tie the record-high number of travelers going through over the next 12 days. "It's terrible. Matter of fact, we were just on the...
fox35orlando.com
Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open
ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek. The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022.
WESH
Doctors are warning of a possible 'tripledemic' this holiday travel season
Over the next 12 days, known as the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, Orlando International Airport officials expect to see as many visitors pass through as they did before COVID-19 hit. Almost two million passengers are expected to travel over the period. But COVID-19 is still around, along with upticks in...
FEMA: Disaster Recovery Centers will remain open this weekend and ahead of Thanksgiving
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency set up mobile disaster recovery centers throughout Orange and Osceola counties, which will remain open ahead of Thanksgiving. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. These centers will provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies such as FEMA...
fox35orlando.com
Extra security measures will be in place at Jones football game Saturday after deadly shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. - After a teen was shot and killed at a Jones High School football game last weekend, there will be extra security at Saturday's game. Police said Friday that there is no update on their investigation into who was responsible for killing one teen and hurting two others there last weekend.
fox35orlando.com
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
Orlando home buyers need to make six figures to afford a home in 2022, per report
Orlando is considerably less affordable for homebuyers than it was a year ago (and the rest of the state of Florida is even worse). That news comes from a new report from real estate website Redfin. They found that an average Orlando homebuyer needs to make $104,943 per year, compared to just $67,088 a year ago.
WESH
More than 55,000 people celebrate Florida Classic in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hailed as the nation's largest football game between two historically Black Universities,Florida Blue Florida Classic brought thousands of people to Orlando Saturday to cheer for the 25th game. More than 55,000 people packed Camping World Stadium to watch the two big rivalry teams, Florida A&M and...
Orlando, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Oviedo High School football team will have a game with Jones High School on November 19, 2022, 08:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
kennythepirate.com
Warning for Guests traveling to Disney World over Thanksgiving break
Keep this in mind as you travel to Disney World over Thanksgiving break. If you fly to Disney World, you likely fly into and out of Orlando International Airport (MCO). The Orlando airport is the hub for all visitors traveling by plane in and out of the greater Orlando area. With so many theme parks, attractions, and convention centers it is a very busy airport. Depending on the dates you travel, you may experience long lines at security.
FAMU hosts Classic Tailgate ahead of Florida Classic football game
ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready to enjoy some fun times before the big matchup this weekend. The Florida A&M University College of Law will host the Classic Tailgate on Saturday, Nov. 19. Alumni, students, faculty, staff, family and friends of FAMU can listen to music and make memories on...
WESH
Orlando International Airport officials warn of crowds, longer wait times for Thanksgiving travel
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials at the Orlando International Airport expect this holiday travel season to be the busiest since 2019. They anticipate 1.75 million people to travel through OIA during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period that lasts from Nov. 18 through Nov. 29. They project the busiest travel day...
WESH
Residents move back into several Daytona Beach Shores condos, hotels originally deemed unsafe
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Several condominiums and hotels in Daytona Beach Shores have reopened. This comes after city and county building inspectors deemed 26 properties unsafe as Hurricane Nicole came barreling in last week. The designation prompted immediate evacuations. Last Wednesday, Alex Abramowitz said he got a surprising...
Comments / 1