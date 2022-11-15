ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Daily Cardinal

What will bipartisanship look like after Wisconsin’s midterm elections?

During his first term, Gov. Tony Evers vetoed over 120 bills coming from the Republican-controlled Legislature. There wasn’t much legislative consensus between the two parties. Yet, both Evers and legislative Republicans secured victories in the Nov. 8 elections, leaving Wisconsinites under divided government for the next four years. Republicans...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Gov. Evers Orders Flags At Half Staff Monday

Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Nov. 21, in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack.
WISCONSIN STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Who Owns The Most Land In Wisconsin?

The largest private landowner in Wisconsin currently owns over half a million acres. That's a lot of real estate. Who owns the most land in the cheesehead state?. The largest private landowner in Wisconsin actually recently changed a few years ago. It was at the time Plum Creek Timber Company. They were founded in 1989 as a timberland owner and manager that also did mineral extraction and property development. They were based in Seattle, Washington.
WISCONSIN STATE
iheart.com

Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount

(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
The Center Square

New lawsuit alleges illegal delegation at Wisconsin Elections Commission

(The Center Square) – A new lawsuit says the state's election commissioners are criminally negligent for not doing their jobs. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Thursday filed the lawsuit, claiming the Wisconsin Elections Commission is illegally acting without votes from commissioners. “According to state law, it is the Commission’s responsibility as a whole to respond to such complaints, not to assign the duty to another,” WILL’s Lucas...
WISCONSIN STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Memo to Republicans: Stop acting like Minnesota is Mississippi

Minnesota’s voter turnout last week was once again robust, but about 100,000 fewer voters cast ballots for governor compared to the midterm election of 2018.  Where were those 100,000 fewer votes? Hennepin and Ramsey counties are responsible for most of the dropoff. Hennepin turnout was down 50,000 votes compared to 2018, while Ramsey County was […] The post Memo to Republicans: Stop acting like Minnesota is Mississippi appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,684,100 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,731 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalNov. 11th Total. Total Positive Cases1,684,1001,679,080 (+5,020) Fully Vaccinated3,606,512 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster812,264 (13.9%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,73113,700 (+31)
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Things to know for Wisconsin’s 2022 Gun Deer Hunt

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition unlike any other. Wisconsin’s nine-day gun-deer hunt starts Saturday, Nov. 19. More than half a million hunters will take to the woods and fields of Wisconsin, and there are some promising signs ahead of this year’s hunt. Here are...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin DHS: Free COVID tests available to residents, once a month

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Thursday, Nov. 17 that Wisconsinites can now order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and have them delivered directly to their house through the state-supported Say Yes! COVID Test program. Starting now, all Wisconsin households are eligible to place...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Wisconsin wastewater a warning sign of increased COVID-19 spread

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's Department of Health Services is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases. But Milwaukee County's chief health policy advisor believes that sewage may be telling a slightly different story. "Wastewater numbers are certainly something to keep an eye on," the Medical College of Wisconsin's Dr. Ben Weston...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Scott Walker: 'Elections should be held on one day' and in-person

MILWAUKEE — Less than a week after the polls closed on the midterms, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is proposing changing the rules for voting. On Sunday, Walker tweeted, "Elections should be on one day. Photo ID should be required. Ballots should be cast in person with exceptions only for military and homebound. Results should be known on the night of the election."
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Amish communities and culture on this week’s Route 51

With more than three dozen Amish settlements in Wisconsin, the state has the fourth largest Amish population in the country. The Amish culture is based on traditional values and practices that date back to the 16th century, honing many old-world practices while resisting modern conveniences. But the Amish are often a misunderstood and secluded people.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Wisconsin among top states in education according to new index

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAW) - The Center for Education Reform, a leading policy and advocacy organization that has been spearheading efforts nationally to expand parental opportunities for involvement in their children’s education, has ranked Wisconsin fifth in the nation on its just-released 2022 Parent Power Index. The Index, which the...
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
WISCONSIN STATE

