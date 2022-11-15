Read full article on original website
Daily Cardinal
What will bipartisanship look like after Wisconsin’s midterm elections?
During his first term, Gov. Tony Evers vetoed over 120 bills coming from the Republican-controlled Legislature. There wasn’t much legislative consensus between the two parties. Yet, both Evers and legislative Republicans secured victories in the Nov. 8 elections, leaving Wisconsinites under divided government for the next four years. Republicans...
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin DNR Secretary Preston Cole To Retire From Evers Administration
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today announced Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Secretary Preston D. Cole will be retiring from the Evers Administration on Nov. 23, 2022, after a long and dedicated 35 year career in public service. “Preston has been an integral part of my administration since...
WISN
Incumbent Secretary of State Doug La Follette declares victory in midterm election
MADISON, Wis. — More than a week after the midterm election, longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette has declared victory. Waukesha County's canvassing results were released Thursday and now only three counties have yet to finalize, verify and certify their unofficial vote totals: Milwaukee, Monroe and Washington counties.
cwbradio.com
Gov. Evers Orders Flags At Half Staff Monday
Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Nov. 21, in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack.
Who Owns The Most Land In Wisconsin?
The largest private landowner in Wisconsin currently owns over half a million acres. That's a lot of real estate. Who owns the most land in the cheesehead state?. The largest private landowner in Wisconsin actually recently changed a few years ago. It was at the time Plum Creek Timber Company. They were founded in 1989 as a timberland owner and manager that also did mineral extraction and property development. They were based in Seattle, Washington.
iheart.com
Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
Northeast Wisconsin political party leaders respond to Trump's 2024 candidacy
NBC 26 spoke with political party offices around Northeast Wisconsin about Donald Trump's candidacy announcement on Tuesday night.
New lawsuit alleges illegal delegation at Wisconsin Elections Commission
(The Center Square) – A new lawsuit says the state's election commissioners are criminally negligent for not doing their jobs. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Thursday filed the lawsuit, claiming the Wisconsin Elections Commission is illegally acting without votes from commissioners. “According to state law, it is the Commission’s responsibility as a whole to respond to such complaints, not to assign the duty to another,” WILL’s Lucas...
Memo to Republicans: Stop acting like Minnesota is Mississippi
Minnesota’s voter turnout last week was once again robust, but about 100,000 fewer voters cast ballots for governor compared to the midterm election of 2018. Where were those 100,000 fewer votes? Hennepin and Ramsey counties are responsible for most of the dropoff. Hennepin turnout was down 50,000 votes compared to 2018, while Ramsey County was […] The post Memo to Republicans: Stop acting like Minnesota is Mississippi appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
wizmnews.com
Wisconsin’s $6 billion budget surplus; breaking down state’s US Senate race
Political blowhard, Adam Murphy, joined La Crosse Talk PM on Tuesday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,684,100 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,731 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalNov. 11th Total. Total Positive Cases1,684,1001,679,080 (+5,020) Fully Vaccinated3,606,512 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster812,264 (13.9%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,73113,700 (+31)
WLUC
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers visits Florence County schools, tours technology and welding centers
FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - “Kids Get Ahead” is an initiative started by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D). Its goal is to establish strong academic and mental health resources for children across the state. Evers toured classrooms in Florence County Wednesday. The Florence County School District offers programs like...
WEAU-TV 13
Things to know for Wisconsin’s 2022 Gun Deer Hunt
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition unlike any other. Wisconsin’s nine-day gun-deer hunt starts Saturday, Nov. 19. More than half a million hunters will take to the woods and fields of Wisconsin, and there are some promising signs ahead of this year’s hunt. Here are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin DHS: Free COVID tests available to residents, once a month
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Thursday, Nov. 17 that Wisconsinites can now order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and have them delivered directly to their house through the state-supported Say Yes! COVID Test program. Starting now, all Wisconsin households are eligible to place...
WISN
Wisconsin wastewater a warning sign of increased COVID-19 spread
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's Department of Health Services is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases. But Milwaukee County's chief health policy advisor believes that sewage may be telling a slightly different story. "Wastewater numbers are certainly something to keep an eye on," the Medical College of Wisconsin's Dr. Ben Weston...
WISN
Scott Walker: 'Elections should be held on one day' and in-person
MILWAUKEE — Less than a week after the polls closed on the midterms, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is proposing changing the rules for voting. On Sunday, Walker tweeted, "Elections should be on one day. Photo ID should be required. Ballots should be cast in person with exceptions only for military and homebound. Results should be known on the night of the election."
Wisconsin Amish communities and culture on this week’s Route 51
With more than three dozen Amish settlements in Wisconsin, the state has the fourth largest Amish population in the country. The Amish culture is based on traditional values and practices that date back to the 16th century, honing many old-world practices while resisting modern conveniences. But the Amish are often a misunderstood and secluded people.
WSAW
Wisconsin among top states in education according to new index
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAW) - The Center for Education Reform, a leading policy and advocacy organization that has been spearheading efforts nationally to expand parental opportunities for involvement in their children’s education, has ranked Wisconsin fifth in the nation on its just-released 2022 Parent Power Index. The Index, which the...
spectrumnews1.com
The campaigns aren't over yet, as the focus shifts to a high-stakes Supreme Court race in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — As the Midterm election wraps up, the focus, at least in Wisconsin, has already shifted to the next race. All eyes are now on the spring election for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Justice Patience Roggensack's term will expire in July. Roggensack, who was elected in 2003 and...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
