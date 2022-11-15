Read full article on original website
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
JOURNAL: Believe and Lead
Marquette’s home motto of “Be The Difference” may be mocked by some and praised by others. No matter how inspirational or cheesy it is, it is evident that the saying runs true for many students of color. The combination of growing independence, the brevity of a four-year college experience and the reality of being a minority amongst the majority, has inspired students to lead in their own way.
JOURNAL: Student Artists’ Expression
“Art is what you make it. There can’t be a textbook definition of it because whatever way you choose to express yourself is art,” Geena Brumm, a sophomore in the College of Communication, says. Brumm, along with other students and faculty at Marquette, uses art as a form...
JOURNAL: More than Team Colors
Blue and gold lights flash around Fiserv Forum and the Al McGuire Center seconds before men’s and women’s basketball games tip-off. As coaches give final instructions to their players, the Marquette pep band blasts the tune of a song that brings out the best in Marquette: “Ring out Ahoya.”
JOURNAL: Be The Difference with NIL
Be the Difference NIL is helping Marquette men’s and women’s basketball players fulfill Marquette’s tagline to “Be the Difference” in the Milwaukee area while putting some money in their pockets. “What we’re trying to do is provide a benefit that currently exists and is allowed...
JOURNAL: Community Service Organizations
Service can mean different things to different people. For Rachel Piscoran, a sophomore in the College of Arts & Sciences, it means breaking boundaries. Piscoran is a part of Marquette’s M.A.R.D.I. G.R.A.S, a student-run organization focusing on delivering disaster relief. The acronym stands for “Making A Difference In Gulf Regions and Areas Surrounding.”
Seniors honored as No. 16 Golden Eagles take down Musketeers for 10th win in a row
Even though Saturday’s regular season finale is still to happen for No. 16 Marquette volleyball and Carly Skrabak, the senior libero said it was an amazing feeling to walk across the Al McGuire Center court with her parents ahead of the Golden Eagles four-set win (22-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-20) over the Xavier Musketeers Friday night.
JOURNAL: Behind the Painted White Lines
Stavros Sardella was raised by the game of soccer. As a child, Sardella recalls coming down the stairs each morning for breakfast to the Premier League on the television. “My dad always kept on the TV,” Sardella says. “My dad introduced me to the sport, and all my siblings played, so there was no other choice but to play too.”
JOURNAL: Narrative4 and Enigmatic Empathy
Emotions fill the air as students share personal stories about their hardships, their successes and their lives. Together they learn from each other’s lessons that will stay with them for years to come. Narrative4 is a global nonprofit that focuses on storytelling and the way it can influence students....
JOURNAL: Becoming Blue and Gold
Students come from around the world to join in the phrase “We are Marquette.” From basketball games to soccer matches, from clubs and organizations to the classroom, the colors blue and gold can unite the Marquette community. Paola Velazquez, a sophomore in the College of Arts & Sciences,...
Marquette responds to Tuesday’s loss with a blowout win over LIU
While donning the Nike N7 turquoise uniforms for Native American Heritage Night the Marquette men’s basketball team responded to their Tuesday loss at Purdue with a 95-58 win over LIU. “It was exciting to see our guys so happy to be out there playing together,” head coach Shaka Smart...
JOURNAL: Stage Left, Stage Right
Human connection and communication are the core of Marquette Theatre’s 48th annual season, “Expectations,” where characters’ strong beliefs of victory reflect real life. The season began with a musical comedy, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” in October. On the horizon is a pair of...
BASELINE: Prosper goes off for 31 points in 95-58 win for Golden Eagles
After losing for the first time this season to the Purdue Boilermakers two days ago, the Marquette men’s basketball team bounced back on its home court Thursday night defeating the Long Island Sharks 95-58 at Fiserv Forum. Junior forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored a career-high 31 points as the Golden...
JOURNAL: Life in Color
A vital part of human life that helps us to feel, remember and act is disappearing from our world. It should alarm you when I say that color is disappearing from our world. I mean, literally disappearing. Artificial Intelligence research conducted through a survey of thousands of items dating back...
