Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
WISN
Milwaukee police say missing 14-year-old found safe
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say missing 14-year-old Brooklyn D. Brown has been found safe. Brown was last seen at 3 p.m. Thursday near 33rd Street and West Silver Spring Drive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
20th and National homicide; Milwaukee man shot, killed
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's south side Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Police said the shooting near 20th and National happened around 11:15 a.m. The victim was 49 years old. What led to the homicide is not yet known, and MPD is looking for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police lose track of homicide suspect Vincent King
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, Vincent Lee King, is accused of driving 59 mph over the speed limit before crashing into and killing a grandfather. King was arrested on scene and charged with second-degree reckless homicide, but he's never made a court appearance. That's because Milwaukee police say they don't...
Milwaukee man shot and killed near 20th and Pierce
Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened near 20th and Pierce on Thursday. Police say a 49-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed around 11:15 a.m.
3 people shot, injured near 35th and McKinley
Three people are in the hospital with injuries after police say gunmen opened fire, hitting two people in a car and one walking outside.
WISN
Milwaukee triple shooting: 3 men struck by gunfire
MILWAUKEE — Three people were shot Thursday afternoon near McKinley Avenue and 35th Street, Milwaukee police said. The shooting happened at 12:15 p.m. Police said a 51-year-old Milwaukee man was walking and two other Milwaukee men, ages 33 and 34, were in a vehicle when shots were fired, and they all were subsequently struck.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; Body inside vacant building near 37th and Walnut
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 37th and Walnut on Tuesday morning, Nov. 15. Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood and located a deceased body inside a vacant building. The victim, a man, suffered fatal gunshot injuries. His identification is pending. Milwaukee police are seeking the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee transgender woman homicide; Clayton Hubbird not guilty plea
MILWAUKEE - Clayton Hubbird pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree reckless homicide on Thursday, Nov. 17 in connection with the shooting death of a Milwaukee transgender woman. Hubbird's preliminary hearing was held Thursday, and a detective with the Milwaukee Police Department testified. After that testimony, the defense argued...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Crime Stoppers pays tipster $11,000 reward after homicide arrest
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- An anonymous tipster has received a big reward after leading police to a man on the run following a deadly shooting. The tip led to the arrest of Jordan Tate, the man accused of killing 31-year-old Krystal Tucker outside Brownstone Social Lounge back in February. Board...
Three injured after firearm explodes at shooting range in Waukesha County
Three people were injured after a firearm exploded at McMiller Sports Center in the Town of Eagle on Wednesday.
CBS 58
Suspect sought in connection to shooting near 49th and Lisbon
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on Nov. 10. Authorities say the armed suspect got into an altercation and shot the victim around 3:35 a.m. near 49th and Lisbon before...
WISN
Driver shot, crashes into Milwaukee creek
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that led to a car crash into a creek. It happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday near North 35th Street and Glendale Avenue. A neighbor told WISN 12 News he did not hear any gunshots but did see the car crash.
wtmj.com
Officer shoots man after body found in Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police shot a man early Monday after an officer found a woman’s body in a home and struggled with the man. Police were called to a northside residence about 12:20 a.m. to do a welfare check. A man allowed an officer to enter the home where the officer found a 75-year-old woman who had died. The officer tried to detain the man and a struggle began. During the struggle police say the man armed himself with a pole and a weight and refused commands to drop the items. That’s when the officer fired his gun, striking the suspect. The man and the officer were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
WISN
Milwaukee 80-year-old couple recover after home invasion robbery
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 13, shortly after 8 p.m. at 57 Street and Thurston. According to police, the elderly couple was in their home at the time of the incident. The 86-year-old man and 82-year-old woman were taken to the hospital.
Milwaukee: Two homicides away from 2021 record
The City of Milwaukee is two homicides away from tying the 2021 record. MPD's database shows that homicides are up around 2% since last year.
WISN
Police find critically missing 10-year-old
MILWAUKEE — UPDATE: Police say White has been located and is safe. The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding critically missing 10-year-old Chazz White. Police say White was last seen Saturday morning at 1:00 AM, near 49th & Fairmount in Milwaukee. He is described...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman found dead during welfare check; police shoot man
Milwaukee police shot a man early Monday morning, Nov. 14 near Booth and Meinecke in the city's Riverwest neighborhood. Inside the home, officers found the body of a 75-year-old woman.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Deondre Alston sentenced; life in prison for fatal Milwaukee stabbing
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Deondre Alston on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to life in prison in connection with a fatal stabbing in Milwaukee in April 2021. A jury found Alston guilty on Oct. 14, 2022 of two charges in this case – first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.
Darrell Brooks returns to court Thursday on Milwaukee charges
Darrell Brooks will be in the Milwaukee County Courthouse Thursday for a final pre-trial hearing on several Milwaukee charges.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Double shooting near 41st and Fond du Lac, 2 women wounded
MILWUAKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 41st and Fond du Lac that landed two women in the hospital on Monday, Nov. 14. Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. A 25-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 23-year-old Racine...
