Shreveport, LA

q973radio.com

Here Are The Stores Open on Thanksgiving in the Shreveport Area

It never fails – you start cooking your Thanksgiving dinner and you find out at the last minute you’ve forgotten something. So where will you be able to go in the Shreveport and Bossier City area to get those last minute Thanksgiving items you’ve missed? Here’s a few stores and businesses open on Thanksgiving Day:
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Chemical warehouse goes up in flames in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La - A huge warehouse fire overnight Sunday in Shreveport. Firefighters were called to the 2000 Block of Cedar Street close to midnight for a commercial building on fire. When crews arrived at Valence Drilling Fluids, they found a 25,000 sq. foot warehouse fully involved in a fire. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

City of Shreveport website is down

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport says the system that supports its website and the websites for thousands of municipalities throughout the country is experiencing an outage. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore access to www.ShreveportLA.gov,” says a statement from the city. Any...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport chaplains give turkeys and prayer ahead of Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department’s Chaplains on patrol held a prayer vigil and turkey giveaway at a Shopper’s Value Grocery Store Saturday morning. Several department chaplains gathered to pray with community members as they passed by and shopped at the chain’s Jewella Avenue location....
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Caddo Parish Deputies Seize $14,000 of Drugs and Guns

There Has Been a Big Bust in Shreveport According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. According to a press release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office a Shreveport man has been arrested after their narcotics agents found illegal drugs, packaging material and a firearm in his home on Tuesday, November 15th.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Best Places to Get Your Christmas Tree in the Shreveport Area

We are just over a month away from Christmas and many folks are already gearing up to get the home ready for the holidays. For many families, getting a live Christmas tree is a tradition. And in northwest Louisiana, you have several great options to find a tree. You can go out with the family and cut your own, or you can pick up one that's already cut and trimmed and ready to go in your home.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

2 shootings in one night leaves 2 victims injured in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man went to a party at Melvin’s Landing on Cross Lake Boulevard and ends up getting shot, and another man is shot at while parked near apartments. On Nov. 20, at 2:18 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department learned from a victim that he was shot while at a party at Melvin’s Landing, on the 1500 block of Cross Lake Boulevard. The victim stated while at the party someone began shooting. He was hit twice in the left arm.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Ice Cube’s Bossier City Show Has Been Cancelled

Sad news for music fans in Shreveport and Bossier City, as a massive show set for December has been called off. Brookshire Grocery Arena sent out an email alert letting everyone know the Ice Cube & Cypress Hill show set for December 2nd, 2022 has been cancelled. Their release said:
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Charlie Caldwell, Jr. remembered through blood drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The legacy of a law enforcement officer lives on through the gift of life as his colleagues honor him through giving. Charlie Caldwell Junior served in law enforcement for more than 25 years as a Caddo Sheriff’s Deputy, then the marshal’s office. He was elected Shreveport City Marshal in 2008. During this time, he helped build the training center and usher the marshal’s office into the 21st century.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport

Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

What happened to SUSLA’s football program?

It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. Carstensen challenges...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner IDs man struck by multiple big rigs

The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas. People...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

