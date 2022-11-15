Read full article on original website
Here Are The Stores Open on Thanksgiving in the Shreveport Area
It never fails – you start cooking your Thanksgiving dinner and you find out at the last minute you’ve forgotten something. So where will you be able to go in the Shreveport and Bossier City area to get those last minute Thanksgiving items you’ve missed? Here’s a few stores and businesses open on Thanksgiving Day:
KTBS
Chemical warehouse goes up in flames in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La - A huge warehouse fire overnight Sunday in Shreveport. Firefighters were called to the 2000 Block of Cedar Street close to midnight for a commercial building on fire. When crews arrived at Valence Drilling Fluids, they found a 25,000 sq. foot warehouse fully involved in a fire. The...
Shreveport It’s Almost Time! Operation Santa Claus Starts Nov. 28
While many of us in the Shreveport area have complained about the rising cost of gas and other goods and services along with the sharp reductions in the value of our 401-Ks, there are children who have been saddled with even bigger issues. Through no fault of their own, Christmas...
KSLA
City of Shreveport website is down
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport says the system that supports its website and the websites for thousands of municipalities throughout the country is experiencing an outage. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore access to www.ShreveportLA.gov,” says a statement from the city. Any...
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office to Hold Holiday Food Drive
It's that time of year to start thinking of those less fortunate. Thankfully in our community, there are several options in place to do what you can to help those in need. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office will be holding a food drive to help those that may otherwise go hungry during this season of giving and caring.
KSLA
Minden nonprofit hopes toy drive will help provide for 500 families
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - It’s the time of the year for giving! Over in Minden the We’re Here nonprofit is teaming up with several other organizations to host a toy drive. You can drop off unopened toys at the following locations in Minden before Dec. 12:. Anytime Fitness.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport chaplains give turkeys and prayer ahead of Thanksgiving
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department’s Chaplains on patrol held a prayer vigil and turkey giveaway at a Shopper’s Value Grocery Store Saturday morning. Several department chaplains gathered to pray with community members as they passed by and shopped at the chain’s Jewella Avenue location....
Caddo Parish Deputies Seize $14,000 of Drugs and Guns
There Has Been a Big Bust in Shreveport According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. According to a press release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office a Shreveport man has been arrested after their narcotics agents found illegal drugs, packaging material and a firearm in his home on Tuesday, November 15th.
Shreveport Neighborhood Is Planning a First Responders Feast
In so many ways Shreveport is a great community to live in. Here's another example. Residents of the Southern Hills neighborhood started a social media effort to provide a great Thanksgiving Meal for first responders. And the community has turned out in a big way. This Thanksgiving Day spread will...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Police Chief asks council to approve request for armored SWAT vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith asked the Shreveport City Council to approve the department’s request for an armored vehicle at Friday’s council meeting. Smith asked that the council allocate funds for a vehicle like the Bearcat similar to the one used by law...
Do Any Shreveport Leaders Really Care About the City?
This might make you mad. But we have to ask what is Bossier doing that Shreveport is not doing. Check out the lights on the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway in Bossier. And now take a look at the lack of lighting on the Clyde Fant Parkway in Shreveport. Why can't...
Best Places to Get Your Christmas Tree in the Shreveport Area
We are just over a month away from Christmas and many folks are already gearing up to get the home ready for the holidays. For many families, getting a live Christmas tree is a tradition. And in northwest Louisiana, you have several great options to find a tree. You can go out with the family and cut your own, or you can pick up one that's already cut and trimmed and ready to go in your home.
KSLA
2 shootings in one night leaves 2 victims injured in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man went to a party at Melvin’s Landing on Cross Lake Boulevard and ends up getting shot, and another man is shot at while parked near apartments. On Nov. 20, at 2:18 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department learned from a victim that he was shot while at a party at Melvin’s Landing, on the 1500 block of Cross Lake Boulevard. The victim stated while at the party someone began shooting. He was hit twice in the left arm.
Ice Cube’s Bossier City Show Has Been Cancelled
Sad news for music fans in Shreveport and Bossier City, as a massive show set for December has been called off. Brookshire Grocery Arena sent out an email alert letting everyone know the Ice Cube & Cypress Hill show set for December 2nd, 2022 has been cancelled. Their release said:
ktalnews.com
Charlie Caldwell, Jr. remembered through blood drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The legacy of a law enforcement officer lives on through the gift of life as his colleagues honor him through giving. Charlie Caldwell Junior served in law enforcement for more than 25 years as a Caddo Sheriff’s Deputy, then the marshal’s office. He was elected Shreveport City Marshal in 2008. During this time, he helped build the training center and usher the marshal’s office into the 21st century.
3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport
Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
KTBS
Claiborne Magnet principal promises to let students pie her in the face
SHREVEPORT, La.-Dr. Sheila Lester, principal of Caddo Magnet Elementary School in Shreveport, followed through on a promise to take a pie to the face if her students received high test scores. Not only did her students succeed, they far exceeded expectations by boosting the school's already high A rating to...
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
ktalnews.com
What happened to SUSLA’s football program?
It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. Carstensen challenges...
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs man struck by multiple big rigs
The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas. People...
