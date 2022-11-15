ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harpursville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Frog 104

Is Oneonta’s Southside Mall Cinemas Haunted by a ‘Thanksgiving Ghost’?

THE TALE OF THE SOUTHSIDE MALL CINEMAS "THANKSGIVING GHOST" In the early 2000s, when I was going to college at SUNY Oneonta, I worked part time at the Southside Mall Cinemas. It was a great job that I remember fondly. It wasn't a huge "chain" theater, so it was a little more laid back, and they actually let me learn the projectors. Before movies were screened digitally, they were put together from several reels of 35mm film, and I knew how to do all that stuff. Those were good ol' days.
ONEONTA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Greek Peak Mountain Resort projects its opening day

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Greek Peak Mountain Resort announces its first snow-making efforts of the season as it fired up its new snow guns on Monday night, November 14. The effort marked the first test of the resort’s brand new snow-making infrastructure where over 9,000 feet of new water pipe and 5,000 feet of new […]
CORTLAND, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Restaurant owner remembered

The Owego community and surrounding area is remembering Thomas (Tom) O’Hara, who passed away on Nov. 2. Tom was 84. Tom was the proud owner of O’Hara’s Restaurant, an iconic Owego staple for over 50 years. The restaurant, located at 191 Main St., was a go-to for many loyal patrons who often raved about the food, and especially the chicken wings, steaks and pizza, along with the conversation and welcoming atmosphere.
OWEGO, NY
WWLP

Lake Effect Snow Warning issued in CNY

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Snow Squall Warning for Chenango County and an Extreme Lake Effect Warning until 4:00 am for some areas in Central New York. Extreme Lake Effect Snow Warning: Northern Oneida County Issued Wednesday, November 16th, from 7:00 pm and in effect until […]
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Fire wrecks hunting camp in Homer

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — A hunting camp in Homer is no longer standing, after a fire. Authorities say the blaze happened on Sunday afternoon on Route 41. The cause is unknown, and there are no reports of injuries. Crews from Cortlandville assisted Homer firefighters on the scene.
HOMER, NY
whcuradio.com

Family of injured Ithaca firefighter starts online fundraiser

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The family of an injured Ithaca firefighter is raising money. Zack Weber fell Wednesday from his tree stand. Weber was airlifted to Upstate Medical University for treatment of a spinal cord injury, which has left him immobile. Reports say Weber fell 25 feet. Weber’s family...
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City of Cortland looks to implement electronic parking system

Cortland officials are looking to implement an electronic parking system for all of the parking areas in the city, including the downtown area. The Common Council at Tuesday’s meeting unanimously approved authorization for city mayor Scott Steve to enter into an agreement with Passport Parking Enforcement/United Public Safety Inc., which will help Cortland transition to an electronic platform.
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Police release name of man found dead in Waverly Glen Park

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have identified the man who was found dead in Waverly Glen Park last week. The Village of Waverly Police Department said that the man’s name was Thomas Bellows, Jr., 30 from Waverly. Police again said that no foul play was suspected in his death. Waverly Police are waiting for autopsy […]
WAVERLY, NY
WKTV

Davenport man accused of cutting power to ex's home

DAVENPORT, N.Y. – Corey Maraglio, 41, of Davenport, was arrested by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 7 after allegedly cutting the power to his ex-girlfriend's home. Deputies investigated after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend had turned her power off as an attempt to make her leave...
DAVENPORT, NY
WKTV

Listeria found in raw milk from Otsego County dairy farm

MARYLAND, N.Y. – Raw milk from a dairy farm in Otsego County was found to be contaminated with Listeria following an inspection by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. Department Commissioner Richard Ball warned customers on Thursday not to drink the unpasteurized raw milk from the...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy