NY pilot-engineer says multiple glowing lights were UFOsRoger MarshBinghamton, NY
Broome County Thanksgiving Food Drive collecting nonperishable food items November 14-18Kristen WaltersBroome County, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook / The First Week of November Will Bring Above Normal TemperaturesDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/23/22 Features Above Normal Temperatures For the First Half of the WeekDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
The Road Less Travelled-Enjoying Awesome Fall Colors at Hunts Pond NY State ForestDan PfeiferNew Berlin, NY
Upstate NY Scenic Railway Celebrating the Holidays in a Special Way
It's a holiday train ride like no other! The Richfield Springs Scenic Railway is proud to announce their Holiday Trains are back and in full swing this year. You now have two deals to choose from this season, both creating the perfect chance to make new memories and family traditions this year. And the best part, you're giving back to charity at the same time.
Is Oneonta’s Southside Mall Cinemas Haunted by a ‘Thanksgiving Ghost’?
THE TALE OF THE SOUTHSIDE MALL CINEMAS "THANKSGIVING GHOST" In the early 2000s, when I was going to college at SUNY Oneonta, I worked part time at the Southside Mall Cinemas. It was a great job that I remember fondly. It wasn't a huge "chain" theater, so it was a little more laid back, and they actually let me learn the projectors. Before movies were screened digitally, they were put together from several reels of 35mm film, and I knew how to do all that stuff. Those were good ol' days.
Greek Peak Mountain Resort projects its opening day
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Greek Peak Mountain Resort announces its first snow-making efforts of the season as it fired up its new snow guns on Monday night, November 14. The effort marked the first test of the resort’s brand new snow-making infrastructure where over 9,000 feet of new water pipe and 5,000 feet of new […]
American Pickers Ride Into The Southern Tier Of New York
I have to admit that I've never watched the History Channel's "American Pickers" and that surprises me because I love antique-type stuff. I think the reason that I haven't watched is because I knew if I saw it once, I would binge-watch it. American Pickers love to travel all over...
What’s New At The Oakdale Commons (Formerly The Mall) In Johnson City?
Bob Joseph[/caption]Have you been to the Oakdale Commons formerly the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City lately? On Tuesday, I went to the mall to get my twice-yearly haircut. Is it a coincidence that Tuesday is when they have their $14 haircut special? Probably not. On the way in (and you...
First responders give emergency turkey donation
The Johnson City Police Association combined its efforts with other departments such as the Binghamton Fire Professional Firefighters Association, the Endicott PBA, the Port Dickinson Police Department, Cops for a Cause, and several others.
Restaurant owner remembered
The Owego community and surrounding area is remembering Thomas (Tom) O’Hara, who passed away on Nov. 2. Tom was 84. Tom was the proud owner of O’Hara’s Restaurant, an iconic Owego staple for over 50 years. The restaurant, located at 191 Main St., was a go-to for many loyal patrons who often raved about the food, and especially the chicken wings, steaks and pizza, along with the conversation and welcoming atmosphere.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued in CNY
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Snow Squall Warning for Chenango County and an Extreme Lake Effect Warning until 4:00 am for some areas in Central New York. Extreme Lake Effect Snow Warning: Northern Oneida County Issued Wednesday, November 16th, from 7:00 pm and in effect until […]
Latest Study: People Make the Most Money in This Binghamton Area
Every year during the holiday season, my wife and I take a ride around the triple Cities to look at all the holiday decorations that are on display at area homes. We've seen some amazing displays. It sure makes our display of a couple of strands of lights lined around...
VOTE: Best wings in Broome County
Last week, we put out a list of best wings in Binghamton according to Yelp. Many believe that Yelp isn't a great indication of what our area has to offer, so we wanted to give our local readers the chance to give their input.
DEC releases more information on body found in Waverly Glen Park
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have released new information on the body that was found in Waverly Glen Park late last week. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said that the vehicle of the man who was found dead on park property had been parked there for four days. The DEC also said […]
Fire wrecks hunting camp in Homer
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — A hunting camp in Homer is no longer standing, after a fire. Authorities say the blaze happened on Sunday afternoon on Route 41. The cause is unknown, and there are no reports of injuries. Crews from Cortlandville assisted Homer firefighters on the scene.
Vestal Parkway Drivers Beware! New Signals Installed at Busy Spot
Another traffic signal system is being added to the heavily traveled Vestal Parkway corridor. Electronic message signs indicate the new signals at the intersection with Plaza Drive are scheduled to go into operation on Tuesday. A state Department of Transportation spokesperson did not know what time the signals would be...
Winter weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for snow, ice
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The season’s first winter weather alerts have been issued for a big chunk of Upstate New York, where a messy mixture of snow and ice could hit for Wednesday morning’s commute. “A period of snow moves into the area Tuesday evening before likely changing over...
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Announced for 2023 Ithaca Concert
Central New York's 2023 concert calendar just added a formidable member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Multi-Grammy Award winner Elvis Costello and his band The Imposters will take the stage at the State Theatre of Ithaca on February 28th. Doors open at 7 p.m. with showtime at 8 p.m.
Family of injured Ithaca firefighter starts online fundraiser
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The family of an injured Ithaca firefighter is raising money. Zack Weber fell Wednesday from his tree stand. Weber was airlifted to Upstate Medical University for treatment of a spinal cord injury, which has left him immobile. Reports say Weber fell 25 feet. Weber’s family...
City of Cortland looks to implement electronic parking system
Cortland officials are looking to implement an electronic parking system for all of the parking areas in the city, including the downtown area. The Common Council at Tuesday’s meeting unanimously approved authorization for city mayor Scott Steve to enter into an agreement with Passport Parking Enforcement/United Public Safety Inc., which will help Cortland transition to an electronic platform.
Police release name of man found dead in Waverly Glen Park
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have identified the man who was found dead in Waverly Glen Park last week. The Village of Waverly Police Department said that the man’s name was Thomas Bellows, Jr., 30 from Waverly. Police again said that no foul play was suspected in his death. Waverly Police are waiting for autopsy […]
Davenport man accused of cutting power to ex's home
DAVENPORT, N.Y. – Corey Maraglio, 41, of Davenport, was arrested by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 7 after allegedly cutting the power to his ex-girlfriend's home. Deputies investigated after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend had turned her power off as an attempt to make her leave...
Listeria found in raw milk from Otsego County dairy farm
MARYLAND, N.Y. – Raw milk from a dairy farm in Otsego County was found to be contaminated with Listeria following an inspection by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. Department Commissioner Richard Ball warned customers on Thursday not to drink the unpasteurized raw milk from the...
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
