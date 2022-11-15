Athens lawmaker to serve in House leadership post

Effingham County state Rep Jon Burns will be the next Speaker of the Georgia House: he was chosen in Monday’s legislative caucus in Atlanta to take over for Blue Ridge Republican David Ralston, who is stepping down after twelve years in the Speaker’s chair.

Athens state Representative Houston Gaines was chosen as the vice chair of the Republican caucus. Walton County’s Bruce Williamson defeated Oconee County Representative Marcus Wiedower to win the GOP caucus chairman’s post.

A new session of the Georgia Legislature begins in January.

