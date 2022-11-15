ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks with business and labor leaders

President Biden will deliver remarks on the economy Friday afternoon and meet with business and labor leaders at the White House. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen is also slated to attend. The president is expected to discuss the economic agenda of his administration. Biden’s comments come after his return from...
The Hill

Did TikTok tip the midterms?

Imagine the outrage if, during the 1962 midterm elections, younger American voters had been getting most of their information about the political scene, and about President Kennedy, from a popular newspaper or radio show sponsored by Pravda, the main propaganda organ of the Soviet Communist Party. That’s about where we...

