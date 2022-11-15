Warmer with a mix of clouds and sun Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be warmer Tuesday as another cold front is moving closer to the state.

After the fog fades Tuesday morning, the rest of the day will be a mix of clouds and sun.

High temperatures in Orlando should reach around 85 degrees in the afternoon.

A big fall front will arrive Wednesday and bring cooler weather later this week.

High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be in the low 60s, with lows in the 40s and 50s.

The forecast for Central Florida indicates that changes ahead will feel more like autumn.

