Read full article on original website
Related
Harvard Astronomer Predicts as Many as 4 Quintillion Spaceships in Our Solar System
A Harvard astronomer has studied objects seen flying through our solar system (that are believed to be extraterrestrial vehicles) and has done some math to try to figure out how many there are. Apparently, it's a lot. According to astronomer Avi Loeb, there could be as many as 4 quintillion...
msn.com
31 breathtaking NASA photos you have to see to believe
Slide 1 of 32: On July 11, 2022, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released the first image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, which shows the universe as it has never been seen before. President Joe Biden released the first photo in a live event streamed on NASA TV. Prior to the reveal, the image and four others captured by the James Webb Space Telescope were only shared with a small group of scientists from around the world who were astounded and almost moved to tears. These groundbreaking images are only the start of the Webb Telescope pioneering the next era in space photography and digital exploration. NASA officially began operations on Oct. 1, 1958, as the primary organization for U.S. civil aerospace research and development. Just 11 years later, NASA landed the first human on the moon in 1969. In the 1970s, the focus shifted to developing a space station. Skylab was launched, unmanned, in May 1973. Three crewed missions followed during the next seven months to repair the station and conduct experiments. The first international space station partnership was the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project in 1975, which brought American and Soviet crews together. The space shuttle program became fully realized in April 1981 with the manned launch of the Columbia. In 135 missions flown with five shuttles, there were two catastrophic accidents—Challenger and Columbia. Discovery delivered the Hubble Space Telescope into orbit. The 30-year shuttle program was significant in setting the foundation for future Earth-to-orbit transportation and sustained space stays. Shuttle technology led to the construction of the International Space Station, the largest structure humans have put into space. As of May 2022, 258 astronauts from 20 countries have lived there, conducting experiments and documenting life in space since 2000. In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes. You may also like: Space discoveries that will blow your mind.
CNET
NASA Spacecraft Snaps Haunting View of Earth From 380,000 Miles Away
NASA's Lucy spacecraft is on a mission to visit Jupiter's ancient Trojan asteroids, but it took time during its journey to capture some poignant views of its home planet. NASA shared the images on Tuesday, and they serve as a reminder of just how solitary our planet is. A stark...
NASA team is set to study mysterious unidentified flying objects
NASA has put together an independent study team on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) that will begin its research on Monday, October 24, according to a statement by the Space Agency published on Friday. The assignment will run for nine months and will lay the groundwork for future study on the nature of UAPs.
Nasa Artemis 1 launch: rocket lifts off on moon mission – as it happened
Rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral in Florida, on its way to send its Orion capsule on a 25-day crewless test flight around the moon and back
Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Led Scientists to Speculate That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors
Gigantopithecus was a massive gorilla-like creature that stood 10 feet tall and weighed upwards of 1,100 pounds making it the largest primate that ever lived. It thrived in the tropical forests of Southern China during the Pleistocene Epoch between 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago.
U.S. Volcano that has been dormant for 800 YEARS appears to be Waking Up
A volcano near Sitka, Alaska, which has been dormant for 800 years is becoming active again. Mount Edgecumbe which has been dormant for at least 800 years has shown signs of life after a wave of the earthquake struck the region earlier this year.
The Earth could end in 2025 and the reason does not lie in religion
When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
US Navy Sailors Became Molecularly Fused to Warship During Secret Trials of Creepy Teleportation Experiment
The Philadelphia Experiment was an alleged top-secret experiment that was supposed to make ships invisible to enemy radar. According to reports, the USS Eldridge, a Cannon-class destroyer escort, located in Philadelphia Naval Shipyard where the experiment was conducted was teleported to Norfolk Virginia on October 28, 1943.
US Delta Special Forces Allegedly Fought Grey Aliens Underground
The alleged incident began in the summer of 1947 during the Cold War. The U.S. Army Air Forces sent out a shocking press release. They announced the recovery of a "flying disc" from a ranch near Roswell. (source)
abandonedspaces.com
Scientists Made an Incredible Discovery When a Cliff Collapsed in the Grand Canyon
A regular hike along the Grand Canyon turned into a remarkable discovery for a trained geologist who spotted an interesting boulder sitting right in plain sight. The unique boulder would provide information about the kinds of creatures that roamed the Earth even before the time of the dinosaurs. The formation...
Private pilot describes ‘aircraft carrier-sized’ object under 1,000 feet
Witness object image.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) Reports of giant UFOs the size of football fields or aircraft carriers have been a steady stream over the past few decades, according to statistics from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.
natureworldnews.com
Space Watch: Planet Killer Asteroid Headed to Our Direction, Should We Start Worrying?
A huge "planet killer" asteroid has been discovered and is heading in our direction. The space rock 2022 AP7, which has a diameter of 1 to 2 km and passes our orbit, has "no risk" of impacting Earth. Largest in Eight Years. According to astronomers, the largest planet-killer-sized asteroid to...
'Time traveler' claims Aliens will come contact US Navy this month
A time traveler claiming to be from the year 3,000 has disclosed the precise month in which the US Navy will come into contact with aliens. The man has made many predictions on social media sites that have come true and gained millions of views. His latest predictions have made users horrified when he mentioned that three major events will happen in the next few months.
An Antarctic neutrino telescope has detected a signal from the heart of a nearby active galaxy
An enormous neutrino observatory buried deep in the Antarctic ice has discovered only the second extra-galactic source of the elusive particles ever found. In results published today in Science, the IceCube collaboration reports the detection of neutrinos from an “active galaxy” called NGC 1068, which lies some 47 million light-years from Earth. How to spot a neutrino Neutrinos are very shy fundamental particles that don’t often interact with anything else. When they were first detected in the 1950s, physicists soon realised they would in some ways be ideal for astronomy. Because neutrinos so rarely have anything to do with other particles, they...
Scientists were left in shock when a mysterious cloud killed over 1200 people in a small village
How would you react if you saw a mysterious cloud hovering over you?. A mystery cloud appeared in 1986 from this lake in Africa, and as it was heavier than air, it eventually descended on a nearby settlement. This village's residents and animals began to pass out, and hundreds of them died as a result. So what took place? Geologists still don't know what caused the release of the 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide that were contained in this enigmatic cloud.
Scientists Created a Black Hole in The Lab, And Then It Started to Glow
A new kind of black hole analog could tell us a thing or two about an elusive radiation theoretically emitted by the real thing. Using a chain of atoms in single-file to simulate the event horizon of a black hole, a team of physicists has observed the equivalent of what we call Hawking radiation – particles born from disturbances in the quantum fluctuations caused by the black hole's break in spacetime.
WATCH: NASA Captures Insane Footage of Two Comets Crashing Into the Sun
Earlier this month, NASA stunned viewers nationwide with live coverage of their DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission. The mission successfully knocked a distant asteroid from its orbit in a test of the agency’s capability for asteroid redirection. More recently, however, other footage captured by NASA proves just as captivating, showing two comets dive-bombing into the sun.
Satellites spot gargantuan Airbus Beluga jet unloading satellite for SpaceX launch (photo)
Satellites watched as an absolutely massive Airbus Beluga aircraft unloaded a telecommunications satellite at Kennedy Space Center ahead of a planned SpaceX launch.
Comments / 0