Mix of sun and clouds ahead of cold front

Tuesday night, Artemis 1 set to launch from Kennedy Space Center. There's a 2-hour launch window that opens at 1:04 a.m. and weather conditions look favorable for the launch. Fog will develop overnight into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, highs in the mid to upper 80s, a mix of sun and clouds and some late-day showers as a cold front pushes into the area.

Thursday, morning temperatures in the low to mid 60s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s, some lingering clouds and the humidity decreasing throughout the day.

Friday, a cool, crisp start to the day with morning temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s for the Treasure Coast and low to mid 60s for the Palm Beaches. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s with low humidity and a couple of spotty showers.

For the weekend, morning temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Scattered showers as another front moves in with breezy winds next week.