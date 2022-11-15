ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Florida Vocal Arts, Playwrights’ Round Table, IceHouse Theatre celebrate

By Matthew J. Palm, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Supporters listen to Central Florida Vocal Arts founder and executive director Theresa Smith-Levin speak at the organization's 10th-anniversary celebration Oct. 14 at the Edyth Bush Charitable Foundation in Winter Park. George Skene/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

This is a banner year for Orlando Arts groups celebrating their longevity. If you regularly follow these pages, you’ve likely read about celebrations from the first anniversary of the Renaissance Theatre in Orlando to the fifth anniversary of Alterity Chamber Orchestra, the 30th anniversary of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, the 50th anniversary of the Messiah Choral Society, all the way to the 90th anniversary of the Annie Russell Theatre at Rollins College.

Well, the celebrating’s not done yet. Get ready to blow out those candles, because here are three more organizations marking momentous milestones this season.

Central Florida Vocal Arts: At the recent 10th-anniversary celebration for this musical nonprofit, I heard for the first time its origin story. The idea came to founder Theresa Smith-Levin in a dream — literally. The seed was planted when Smith-Levin auditioned for a role in a musical that was subsequently canceled.

“I was disappointed but that’s show business,” she said. But her subconscious had other ideas.

“I woke up in the middle of the night with my brain screaming, ‘You have to do the show!’”

She established the nonprofit, and things took off from there. Today, the organization provides professional performance opportunities for adults, but perhaps more important does extensive education work with youth to foster a love for music in the next generation.

In 2018, the organization took Opera del Sol under its wing. Together this fall, they staged a successful run of “Hansel & Gretel” at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. And Central Florida Vocal Arts remains true to its mission of bringing music wherever it can: Still to come this year, caroling performances on SunRail. (More information: centralfloridavocalarts.org )

Playwrights’ Round Table: In 1997, the Playwrights’ Round Table, or PRT, was launched to support local writers as they developed new works. Today, 25 years later, more than 500 plays by more than 100 playwrights have been presented by the organization.

The PRT continues to aid new and established writers with a monthly playwriting workshop, in which actors read the words so the authors can hear what their play sounds like — a crucial step in the process.

The PRT also presents full-length plays and theatrical-smorgasbord evenings of short, 10-minute plays, all with local actors and directors. It can’t be easy to year after year convince theatergoers to take chances on titles they have never heard of — but PRT has made it happen all the way to a silver anniversary. And for those adventurous enough to give new works a try, the payoff is a uniquely Orlando experience.

The organization’s “Native Voices” program of short plays by Florida writers continues this weekend, Nov. 18-20, at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center in Orlando. (More information: ThePRT.com )

Sonnentag Theatre at the IceHouse: The Mount Dora institution is celebrating its 75th season, having been established when World War II was barely a memory. Originally located in an actual ice house, the theater hosted a decade’s worth of shows there.

In 1957, by now well-established, the IceHouse moved to its current location after the city donated the land to the theater company. Still, the organization had to raise funds to build its new 270-seat theater.

That building got a major face-lift in 2011, and a new name, when the Sonnentag Family Foundation and others donated funds that allowed for the enlargement of the lobby and a new concession-sales area.

Under the steady leadership of artistic director Darlin Barry, the Sonnentag Theatre at the IceHouse generally features a mix of comedies and musicals in its season, and selects both familiar and under-the-radar titles. Already the season has brought “Singin’ in the Rain” and “The Owl and the Pussycat.” Ahead lies “Hello, Dolly,” “Moon Over Buffalo” and “The Underpants,” by comedian Steve Martin.

Just in time for the holiday season comes “Five Golden Rings,” a spoof of the sort of plot-by-the-numbers romantic holiday movies found on The Hallmark Channel this time of year. That play runs Nov. 18-Dec. 11. (More information: icehousetheatre.com )

Whether an organization has a solitary candle on its cake or is approaching a centennial, the celebrations this year remind us of one important thing: We in Central Florida owe a debt of gratitude to those brave enough to establish these creative endeavors for our benefit.

Smith-Levin, of Central Florida Vocal Arts, said starting a new organization is definitely a case of leaping into the unknown. It’s hard to envision what next week will look like — never mind a decade in the future. But she said it’s a leap worth taking.

“You do not need to know the destination to start the journey,” Smith-Levin said. “The universe called me over to the cliff ledge and told me to jump — and I did.”

Find me on Twitter @matt_on_arts, facebook.com/matthew.j.palm or email me at mpalm@orlandosentinel.com . Want more theater and arts news and reviews? Go to orlandosentinel.com/arts . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

