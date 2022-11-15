Read full article on original website
phillyvoice.com
North Philadelphia woman opens new Chick-Fil-A on City Ave.
Sixers fans looking for a place to score free chicken nuggets from Chick-Fil-A as a part of the team's "Bricken for Chicken" promotion now have a new restaurant on their roster. A new Chick-Fil-A opened Thursday morning at 4040 City Ave. in Philadelphia, marking the fast-food chain's 84th location in the Philadelphia market.
NBC Philadelphia
Loophole Allows Hundreds of Families to Skip Philly's Housing Waiting List
Leticia Riley walked out of the Philadelphia Housing Authority this summer disappointed and worried about the wait for public housing. “They told me it would be up to 8 to 15 years,” said Riley, a 26-year-old mother of two. And forget about getting a Housing Choice Voucher, also known...
billypenn.com
This West Philly barbershop offers cuts, credentials, and comfort to the community
The sound of clippers etching against a canvas of hair. The murmur of easy, familial conversations popping up between barber’s chairs. This is the daily atmosphere at Philly Cuts. Located on 44th and Chestnut, the unisex barbershop and salon of 25 years creates an atmosphere of comfort and openness...
underthebutton.com
They’ve Gone Too Far: The Penntrification of Northeast Philadelphia
BUSTLETON AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hi Penn, I’m standing here outside of what used to be the “Broken Bones, Broken Hearts” Animal Shelter in Northeast Philly. And I have grave news. Just minutes ago, this building and all of the dogs, cats, bunnies, and other pets who lived here were blown up like helpless passengers on a plane crashing into a volcano.
Washington Examiner
Bad things happen in Philadelphia, and the Mexican government is exploiting it
A former president once said, "Bad things happen in Philadelphia." He was given grief for it, but he was right. Now, things are so bad that the Mexican government is using the city as an example of death and destruction. A government campaign to deter Mexican residents from abusing drugs used scenes from Philadelphia to show the horrors of drug use.
Philadelphia opens permanent streetery license application process
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Beginning next year, streeteries in Philadelphia will need to be licensed. They started as a lifeline for restaurants at the beginning of the pandemic, but now they'll be regulated.Some of the city's streetries are elaborate structures with electricity, heat and air conditioning. But now, their designs are coming under scrutiny."We spent quite a bit of time and effort into it by planting flowers and putting misting systems in for the season, so it is a more attractive streetery," said Charlie Collazo, owner of The Institute at 11th and Poplar Streets in Philadelphia.Attractive, but all that work may go...
‘Food is love’: Every week, this Philadelphia baker gives away desserts to her neighbors for free
Neighborhood groups on Facebook can often be a source of strife — but they can also be a great way to connect with neighbors. In Philadelphia, one woman is fostering that connection through the art of baking. About once a week, Fairmount resident Jennifer Mora heads into her home’s...
Blue Corn, Khyber Pass, Hymie’s
Kae Lani and guests chat about freshly made tortillas at Blue Corn, po boys and vegan sandwiches at Khyber Pass Pub, and the classic pickle bar at Hymie’s Deli. WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.
What’s working? Tyrique Glasgow’s Young Chances Foundation presses on with violence prevention plan
This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer...
Philadelphia Marathon Weekend, Street Food Fest, National Dog Show in this week’s ‘Things To Do’
The National Dog Show is in Philadelphia Saturday where judges will select a Best in Show for its Thanksgiving Day broadcast. The Philadelphia Marathon Weekend shuts down part of the city. Plus, Ani DiFranco and Tower of Power are in Philly, and Prince reigns again in his signature film “Purple Rain,” with a side of Quizzo.
Understanding stop and frisk in five charts
This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer...
Philly Pops to cease operations at end of 2022-23 season
The Philly Pops has announced that it will cease operations at the end of the 2022-2023 season. The Pops made the announcement on its website Wednesday night, saying, “Despite our best efforts, a combination of circumstances, including the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, led the Board of Directors to reevaluate how we serve the community.”
Daniel Benedict: Gentle Full Sounding Harp
Enjoy an evening with music from Glinka, Salzedo, Esmail and Debussy from harpist Daniel Benedict. Daniel is a student Elizabeth Hainen solo harpist with the Philadelphia Orchestra. WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you....
New Chick-fil-A restaurant opens in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new Chick-fil-A opened its doors Thursday morning in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section. Located at 4040 City Avenue, the restaurant will be open for dine-in and carry-out between 6:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The new restaurant is bringing about 120 full- and part-time jobs...
Sick child treated after asylum-seekers bus arrives in Philadelphia
A bus carrying 28 asylum-seekers from Texas arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment. Advocates who welcomed them with coats and blankets as they arrived before dawn on a cold, drizzly morning said...
Philly Man Awake On 5-Day Drug Bender Busted With Pistol In MontCo: Police
A Philadelphia man was found "sweaty," "unkempt," and on drugs when police seized his handgun in Montgomery County, authorities said in a release. Police in Lower Moreland Township were dispatched to a home on the 2300 block of Philmont Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance just before 6 a.m. on July 24, officials said.
SEPTA turns to AI pilot program to fight gun violence
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Making SEPTA safer. The transportation authority's board approved a new artificial intelligence pilot program Thursday aimed at detecting guns on buses, trains and subway cars."This acts as an early warning system for us," SEPTA acting police chief Charles Lawson said.On Wednesday afternoon, SEPTA's acting police chief announced the approval of a pilot program for cutting-edge weapons detection software that scans existing security cameras looking for objects in the shape of a gun."If it's in the shape of a gun," Lawson said, "if it looks like a gun regardless of whether or not it is an actual gun or fake...
billypenn.com
Jeff Brown is running for mayor: What to know about the Philly grocery store owner
Grocery store magnate Jeff Brown plans to announce his run for Philadelphia mayor on Wednesday, becoming the first non-politician to enter the race. He’s the fifth Democrat to throw his hat into the ring. He teased his campaign logo and website via a tweet published Tuesday morning. Best known...
Overcrowding at Philadelphia's juvenile detention center creating problems
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Overcrowding inside Philadelphia's juvenile detention center has created problems and forced some tough decisions. Juvenile offenders may be transferred to facilities hours away, some as far as Texas.There is an overcrowding problem at the Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center and the solution is to place the children elsewhere. Consider the fact one may go so far that you would need a plane ticket to visit. An embrace outside Philadelphia's troubled and overcrowded Juvenile Justice Services Center. That's 19-year-old Bre Stoves.After years in the juvie system, she's back to the spotlight for what she believes are glaring missteps within...
SEPTA’s bus redesign leaves residents of Manayunk and Roxborough behind
Bus commuters in Philadelphia’s Roxborough and Manayunk neighborhoods have long dealt with late and inconsistent service. The Route 9 bus — which currently travels from Andorra to 30th Street Station and then across town on Chestnut Street — has been documented to provide the network’s worst on-time performance, with the Route 27 bus, which also serves the area, not faring much better in terms of on-time service. When SEPTA announced that a bus network redesign was in the works, many bus commuters in lower Northwest Philadelphia were hopeful. Both routes have difficulty keeping on schedule for several reasons: Buses travel on the Schuylkill Expressway and get caught in the same traffic jams individual cars are subject to. They also have long routes that go through Center City, where street congestion delays them further.
