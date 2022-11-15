ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin, PA

phillyvoice.com

North Philadelphia woman opens new Chick-Fil-A on City Ave.

Sixers fans looking for a place to score free chicken nuggets from Chick-Fil-A as a part of the team's "Bricken for Chicken" promotion now have a new restaurant on their roster. A new Chick-Fil-A opened Thursday morning at 4040 City Ave. in Philadelphia, marking the fast-food chain's 84th location in the Philadelphia market.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
underthebutton.com

They’ve Gone Too Far: The Penntrification of Northeast Philadelphia

BUSTLETON AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hi Penn, I’m standing here outside of what used to be the “Broken Bones, Broken Hearts” Animal Shelter in Northeast Philly. And I have grave news. Just minutes ago, this building and all of the dogs, cats, bunnies, and other pets who lived here were blown up like helpless passengers on a plane crashing into a volcano.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Bad things happen in Philadelphia, and the Mexican government is exploiting it

A former president once said, "Bad things happen in Philadelphia." He was given grief for it, but he was right. Now, things are so bad that the Mexican government is using the city as an example of death and destruction. A government campaign to deter Mexican residents from abusing drugs used scenes from Philadelphia to show the horrors of drug use.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia opens permanent streetery license application process

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Beginning next year, streeteries in Philadelphia will need to be licensed. They started as a lifeline for restaurants at the beginning of the pandemic, but now they'll be regulated.Some of the city's streetries are elaborate structures with electricity, heat and air conditioning. But now, their designs are coming under scrutiny."We spent quite a bit of time and effort into it by planting flowers and putting misting systems in for the season, so it is a more attractive streetery," said Charlie Collazo, owner of The Institute at 11th and Poplar Streets in Philadelphia.Attractive, but all that work may go...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Blue Corn, Khyber Pass, Hymie’s

Kae Lani and guests chat about freshly made tortillas at Blue Corn, po boys and vegan sandwiches at Khyber Pass Pub, and the classic pickle bar at Hymie’s Deli. WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Understanding stop and frisk in five charts

This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Philly Pops to cease operations at end of 2022-23 season

The Philly Pops has announced that it will cease operations at the end of the 2022-2023 season. The Pops made the announcement on its website Wednesday night, saying, “Despite our best efforts, a combination of circumstances, including the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, led the Board of Directors to reevaluate how we serve the community.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Daniel Benedict: Gentle Full Sounding Harp

Enjoy an evening with music from Glinka, Salzedo, Esmail and Debussy from harpist Daniel Benedict. Daniel is a student Elizabeth Hainen solo harpist with the Philadelphia Orchestra. WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA turns to AI pilot program to fight gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Making SEPTA safer. The transportation authority's board approved a new artificial intelligence pilot program Thursday aimed at detecting guns on buses, trains and subway cars."This acts as an early warning system for us," SEPTA acting police chief Charles Lawson said.On Wednesday afternoon, SEPTA's acting police chief announced the approval of a pilot program for cutting-edge weapons detection software that scans existing security cameras looking for objects in the shape of a gun."If it's in the shape of a gun," Lawson said, "if it looks like a gun regardless of whether or not it is an actual gun or fake...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Overcrowding at Philadelphia's juvenile detention center creating problems

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Overcrowding inside Philadelphia's juvenile detention center has created problems and forced some tough decisions. Juvenile offenders may be transferred to facilities hours away, some as far as Texas.There is an overcrowding problem at the Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center and the solution is to place the children elsewhere. Consider the fact one may go so far that you would need a plane ticket to visit. An embrace outside Philadelphia's troubled and overcrowded Juvenile Justice Services Center. That's 19-year-old Bre Stoves.After years in the juvie system, she's back to the spotlight for what she believes are glaring missteps within...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

SEPTA’s bus redesign leaves residents of Manayunk and Roxborough behind

Bus commuters in Philadelphia’s Roxborough and Manayunk neighborhoods have long dealt with late and inconsistent service. The Route 9 bus — which currently travels from Andorra to 30th Street Station and then across town on Chestnut Street — has been documented to provide the network’s worst on-time performance, with the Route 27 bus, which also serves the area, not faring much better in terms of on-time service. When SEPTA announced that a bus network redesign was in the works, many bus commuters in lower Northwest Philadelphia were hopeful. Both routes have difficulty keeping on schedule for several reasons: Buses travel on the Schuylkill Expressway and get caught in the same traffic jams individual cars are subject to. They also have long routes that go through Center City, where street congestion delays them further.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

