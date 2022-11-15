Nia Archives has gone full Peggy Mitchell. Standing behind the bar of her east London local, The Eleanor Arms, she’s channelling Albert Square’s formidable landlady as she pulls a pint of stout. Given that Nia spent much of lockdown rewatching old episodes of Eastenders on iPlayer, she’s seemingly studied hard for the role. The pub’s actual landlord responds in kind: on the jukebox, he cues up the soap’s pounding theme tune to a roar of laughter. As the Guv’nor leading the charge of British dance music right now, Nia can, seemingly, get away with anything.

