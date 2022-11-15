Read full article on original website
NME
Blur add second Wembley Stadium gig “due to phenomenal demand”
Blur have announced a second reunion show at London’s Wembley Stadium “due to phenomenal demand” – find out how to buy tickets below. Last week the band shared details of a one-off UK reunion gig at the stadium on July 8, 2023. Now, they’re playing an additional show the following day (July 9).
NME
Placebo ask fans not to film or take photos on phones during their shows
Placebo have asked their fans to not film or take photos during the band’s upcoming live shows. The duo – comprising Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal – are due to begin their 2022 UK and Ireland headline tour in Portsmouth tomorrow night (November 18), and have taken to social media to post a request.
NME
All Dreamcatcher members renew contracts with longtime agency
The future of Dreamcatcher appears secured as all seven members of the K-pop girl group have renewed their contracts with their agency, Dreamcatcher Company. Earlier today (November 16), Dreamcatcher Company revealed to South Korean media outlet newsen that all members in the group – JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Yooheyon, Dami, Handong, and Gahyeon – had renewed their existing contracts with the agency before they were due to expire, all but guaranteeing Dreamcatcher’s continued existence as a group.
NME
DJ and record collector Dez Parkes has died
DJ and record collector Dez Parkes has died. Friend Fitzroy Anthoney Facey, who is also director of The Soul Survives Magazine, confirmed Parkes’ death over the weekend. It is unclear at this stage what caused his death. “It’s with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death...
NME
Ticketmaster says it faced “historically unprecedented demand” for Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ tour tickets
Ticketmaster says its website experienced “historically unprecedented demand” for tickets to the North American leg of Taylor Swift‘s 2023 ‘Eras’ tour. Fans complained on social media of lengthy wait times and website outages when pre-sale tickets for Swift’s 52-date tour went on sale on Tuesday (November 15). As The Guardian reports, shortly after tickets went on sale, some were re-listed on sites such as StubHub for as much as $22,700 (£19,100) each.
NME
J-hope performance, special collaborations announced for MAMA Awards
The 2022 MAMA Awards has announced a series of special performances to be expected at the ceremony later this month. During the press conference held ahead of the 2022 MAMA Awards today (November 16), the awards committee announced a string of special performances to be expected at the upcoming awards ceremony. The ceremony is set to be held across two days on November 29 and 30 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan.
NME
UK’s live music industry calls for more action as autumn budget announced
Figures from the UK’s live music industry have called for more action from the government following the autumn 2022 budget. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt today (November 17) announced a series of tax rises and spending cuts as part of the autumn statement in what he described as “a plan to tackle the cost of living crisis and rebuild our economy”.
NME
Meekz – ‘Respect The Come Up’ review: an assured artistic leap forward
Meekz has had quite the come up. The Mancunian rapper has worked his way into the mainstream by showing off his dexterous flow on tastemaking freestyle series like P110 Hood and Mad About Bars, before he offered his deep, steady tone to M1llionz, Teeway and Pa Salieu’s ‘Year Of The Deal’, one of the most pivotal drill tracks of the past decade.
NME
Harry Styles hit in the eye by sweet during Los Angeles show
Harry Styles was struck in the face by a sweet thrown by a crowd member at his concert in Los Angeles on Monday night (November 14). The former One Direction singer was performing at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California as part of his current residency at the stadium when the incident occurred, reports The Independent.
Boos for booze: Beer banned at World Cup in Qatar
World Cup stadiums are prohibited from selling alcohol in Qatar, FIFA announced on Friday two days before the tournament begins. The reversal permits World Cup sites to sell only non-alcoholic beverages, which represents a reversal of an agreement that approved international sponsor Budweiser to sell at all events. "Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the...
NME
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ eyes Asia expansion with new seasons in India, Japan and Singapore
A new partnership between World of Wonder and 04 Media could see RuPaul’s Drag Race expanding into Asia in a big way. The partnership will see 04 Media helping Worlds of Wonder develop content in several countries in Asia including India, Japan, Singapore and South Korea, with the partnership also extending to the new season of Drag Race Thailand.
NME
Nia Archives: “Jungle music has always been a strong sound of the underground”
Nia Archives has gone full Peggy Mitchell. Standing behind the bar of her east London local, The Eleanor Arms, she’s channelling Albert Square’s formidable landlady as she pulls a pint of stout. Given that Nia spent much of lockdown rewatching old episodes of Eastenders on iPlayer, she’s seemingly studied hard for the role. The pub’s actual landlord responds in kind: on the jukebox, he cues up the soap’s pounding theme tune to a roar of laughter. As the Guv’nor leading the charge of British dance music right now, Nia can, seemingly, get away with anything.
NME
Louis Tomlinson gives update after surgery: “Hopefully slowly but surely I’m on the mend”
Louis Tomlinson has given fans an update after he underwent surgery for a broken arm. The former One Direction singer cancelled a string of in-store signings after he broke his right arm on the way back from a gig in New York last week, revealing yesterday (November 16) that he needed surgery for the injury.
