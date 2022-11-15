The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is holding their first statewide “Name the Plow” program, giving drivers a chance to name one of 14 snow trucks in the state. One truck will be named in each of Kentucky’s 12 highway districts, including District 8 in Somerset which oversees operations in Russell County. The name will be displayed on the vehicle so residents can see it while it’s out for pre-treating and plowing activities.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO