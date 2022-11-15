ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estée Lauder will buy Tom Ford in a $2.8 billion deal

The Estée Lauder Cos. is acquiring luxury powerhouse Tom Ford in a deal valued at $2.8 billion, marking the beauty firm's biggest acquisition yet. As part of the deal announced Tuesday, Ermenegildo Zegna Group and Marcolin S.p.A. will enter long-term license agreements for Tom Ford fashion and Tom Ford eyewear, respectively.
It's judgment day for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

SAN JOSE, Calif – Former Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes is heading to a federal courthouse here on Friday to beg for leniency during her sentencing hearing, likely the final chapter in the years-long saga of Theranos, the blood-testing startup she founded. Prosecutors are expected to argue that she deserves 15 years in prison.
Twitter employees quit in droves after Elon Musk's ultimatum passes

Twitter saw a fresh exodus of employees on Thursday as the company hit a deadline set by billionaire owner Elon Musk for remaining staff to commit to being "extremely hardcore" or leave the company. Departing employees posted on Twitter under the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked, announcing it was their last day at...
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

