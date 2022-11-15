Maryland and Missouri are the latest states in the U.S. to legalize marijuana for recreational use. Two of the first states to legalize cannabis were Colorado and Washington in 20212. Since then, 19 states including Washington, DC have passed legislation to legalize the adult use of cannabis. Now that Missouri and Maryland have also joined in on the cannabis train, more than half of Americans can access legal marijuana.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO