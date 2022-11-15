Read full article on original website
Adderall users struggle amid ongoing medication shortage
When the US Food and Drug Administration confirmed a shortage of the drug Adderall last month, many people who rely on the medication weren't surprised: They've been struggling to fill their prescriptions for months.
travelnoire.com
Almost Half Of The United States Has Legalized Weed
Maryland and Missouri are the latest states in the U.S. to legalize marijuana for recreational use. Two of the first states to legalize cannabis were Colorado and Washington in 20212. Since then, 19 states including Washington, DC have passed legislation to legalize the adult use of cannabis. Now that Missouri and Maryland have also joined in on the cannabis train, more than half of Americans can access legal marijuana.
Republicans narrowly capture House after Democrats held Senate
Republicans will flip control of the U.S. House after four years out of power in the chamber, winning a narrow majority as Democrats will keep control of the Senate. Driving the news: Republican wins in California and New York helped the party clinch the 218 seats needed for a House majority, the AP reported Wednesday.
Lab-grown meat gets first FDA signoff
Lab-grown poultry from a California startup is safe for human consumption, the Food and Drug Administration said. Why it matters: It's a major milestone for cell-cultivated meats and could be a sign that these foods will be available in U.S. stores and restaurants. Driving the news: The FDA said Wednesday...
USPS Suspends Service In 15 States
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans can claim monthly direct payments worth $9,600 – see if you’re eligible
THE deadline to apply for a new basic income pilot program worth $9,600 has been fast approaching. The Coachella Immigrant Families Recovery Program will provide eligible families $400 a month payments for two years. The money aims to support immigrant families who are not eligible for federal Covid-19 related assistance...
US softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors
The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers.
khn.org
What Looks Like Pot, Acts Like Pot, but Is Legal Nearly Everywhere? Meet Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC
ST. LOUIS — It was not shocking that people listening to musicians covering Grateful Dead and Phish songs in October at a dive bar here would be interested in trying a new drink containing delta-9 THC, the primary psychoactive ingredient in weed. What was unusual was seeing a bar...
ValueWalk
These Are The States Sending Relief Payments In November
Despite the drop in the unemployment rate, inflation has remained close to a 40-year high. However, with no immediate inflation relief from the federal government, many states are sending or will send inflation relief payments to residents this month. Detailed below are the states sending relief payments in November. Tiger...
Chinese chip maker fires all American workers: Report
American workers at a Chinese chip maker have been asked to resign from their positions following tighter export controls imposed by Washington.
Biden blunders, claims General Motors 'is committed to going all electric by 3035'
In a speech in California on Friday, President Joe Biden said General Motors is committed to going "all electric by 3035" instead of correctly saying 2035.
Five states just voted on legalizing recreational marijuana. These are the results
Whether Democrat, Republican or independent, legalizing cannabis is a popular topic among voters. According to an October 2022 poll from Monmouth University, more than two-thirds (68%) of Americans support legalizing marijuana, including 76% of Democrats, 52% of Republicans and 73% of independents. Many see the drug as being less dangerous than alcohol or tobacco.
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures
Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
KXLY
3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees
Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
Special license plate available for veterans
Legislation authored by Rep. Frank Farry to honor veterans who have received an Air Medal with a special registration license plate now awaits the governor’s signature to become law. “Air Medal recipients have displayed unmeasurable acts of service to our country. By allowing these veterans their very own special...
Stimulus Check November Update: When To Expect Payments
The latest round of stimulus checks and payments is due to be delivered to households from this week, with millions of Americans eligible for the support. California has started issuing its Middle Class Tax Refund, with payments of up to $1,050 due to land in bank accounts this week. Thousands more recipients are expected to receive checks in the mail over the next few weeks.
Mexican drug cartels buy fentanyl chemicals from China and control the border: 'Tucker Carlson Originals'
Tucker Carlson exposes how Mexican drug cartels get material to make fentanyl from China, which is then transported into the United States and kills Americans on "Tucker Carlson Originals."
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China
Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
California pot company sued after customers claim pre-rolled joints not strong enough
Two disgruntled customers are suing a California marijuana company, alleging that their prerolled joints were not as strong as claimed.The lawsuit was filed on October 20 against DreamFields Brands, Inc. for allegedly falsely claiming that their products have a high THC component, according to the suit. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the compound in marijuana that makes users feel high.The two plaintiffs, Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno, accuse the company of unfair competition, false advertising, and negligent representation. The two say they purchased prerolled "Jeeter" branded joints that were advertised as having a high THC content.The California...
Seattle officials propose offering gift cards to meth addicts to encourage sobriety as drug overdoses surge
Seattle council members have proposed rolling out a “contingency management” program that would offer gift cards to those addicted to meth who are enrolled in a sobriety course.
