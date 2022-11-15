Read full article on original website
Des Moines' electric buses are off the road for fixes
DART's seven electric buses have been pulled off the road due to maintenance issues, Erin Hockman, a spokesperson for the public transit authority told Axios Thursday. Most of the problems are battery related. Driving the news: The buses are part of a pilot program. Mechanical issues will be factored in...
Biden-Xi meeting presses pause on U.S.-China free fall
Monday's meeting between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping struck a positive tone — a notable change after several years of rapidly deteriorating bilateral ties. Why it matters: Fears of a looming U.S.-China conflict, or even the outbreak of war, have been rising in both countries amid tensions over Taiwan, China's military buildup, tech competition, tariffs, sanctions and cybersecurity.
Sam Bankman-Fried comes clean on regulation, ethics
In a remarkable interview conducted over Twitter DMs, disgraced former crypto CEO Sam Bankman-Fried distanced himself from the very positions he was best known for, including his support for regulation and effective altruism. Why it matters: The interview, conducted by Vox's Kelsey Piper, is just the latest stunner in Bankman-Fried's...
House GOP planning support for fossil fuel production
House Republicans are planning bills on permitting reform to boost all kinds of energy production along with legislation specifically to benefit fossil fuels. Why it matters: The oil-centric proposals are a sharp turn from efforts by Democrats focused on steep emissions cuts and would face opposition in the Senate and from President Biden.
U.S. existing home sales dive; tight supply keeps prices elevated
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. existing home sales tumbled for a record ninth straight month in October as the 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit a 20-year high and prices remained elevated, pushing homeownership out of the reach of many Americans.
Lab-grown meat gets first FDA signoff
Lab-grown poultry from a California startup is safe for human consumption, the Food and Drug Administration said. Why it matters: It's a major milestone for cell-cultivated meats and could be a sign that these foods will be available in U.S. stores and restaurants. Driving the news: The FDA said Wednesday...
Buckle up for travel season
Thanksgiving travel is expected to see nearly 55 million Americans traveling from beginning to the end of the holiday weekend, per AAA predictions. Why it matters: The projections mirror pre-pandemic travel trends, suggesting Americans are eager to return to "normal." Be smart: If you're traveling this Thanksgiving, give yourself ample...
Turkey shortage before the largest big-bird day
The U.S. government is warning of a big shortage of big birds this Thanksgiving, and local farms near Houston have already sold out of their limited pasture-raised turkeys. Why it matters: Because of this year's avian flu outbreaks, finding 20-pound turkeys in some regions of the country could be challenging, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said in a call with reporters earlier this month, Axios' Kelly Tyko and Emily Peck write.
"The Deco" building in Des Moines seeks a height waiver
A proposed residential and commercial building at the corner of 13th and Mulberry streets is seeking a waiver to downtown Des Moines' building height requirement. The request goes before the Des Moines Plan and Zoning Commission Thursday. State of play: "The Deco" would be five stories, constructed on a vacant...
