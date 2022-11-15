The U.S. government is warning of a big shortage of big birds this Thanksgiving, and local farms near Houston have already sold out of their limited pasture-raised turkeys. Why it matters: Because of this year's avian flu outbreaks, finding 20-pound turkeys in some regions of the country could be challenging, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said in a call with reporters earlier this month, Axios' Kelly Tyko and Emily Peck write.

