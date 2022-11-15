Fire ants ‘raining down’ on Hawaiian island, stinging people in their sleep

Tiny fire ants have been “raining down” over an island in Hawaii , with locals reporting being stung as they sleep.

Officials are warning of the largest infestation to date on Kauai of the insects native to Central and South America.

Ranking among the world’s worst invasive species, the fire ants, which are the size of a sesame seed, leave bite marks that last for weeks.

The Kauai Invasive Species Committee says the latest infestation covers at least 13 acres, and is sending out test kits to find the ants before they spread further.

