ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

England team to be flown to Qatar World Cup in ‘Rain Bow’ plane with LGBTQ+ icon

By Helen Coffey
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D4EBA_0jBFblUW00

The England football team will be flown to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar aboard Virgin Atlantic ’s “Rain Bow” plane.

Aircraft G-VPRD, an Airbus A350, has the name “Rain Bow” emblazoned on the side, alongside the carrier’s LGBTQ + icon, Oscar.

The icon is an illustration of a man wearing rainbow-striped trainers and pulling a Union Jack flag behind him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vHFqr_0jBFblUW00

A Virgin Atlantic Spokesperson said: “As a British flag carrier, we’re proud to fly the England Men’s Football team to the FIFA World Cup.

“At Virgin Atlantic we believe that everyone can take on the world.

“Aircraft G-VPRD, also known as Rain Bow, which proudly displays our LGBTQ+ flying icon, will be flying the team to the tournament.”

The A350-1000 Rain Bow has 44 Upper Class seats, 56 Premium and 235 Economy seats. It also has a social space called the Loft where customers and can meet and mingle during their flight.

It’s not the only airline using the World Cup flight as an opportunity to champion LGBTQ+ rights.

Lufthansa is making a statement by flying the German football team plane to the Qatar World Cup in a “diversity plane” .

“Diversity wins,” proclaims the Airbus A330, nicknamed “Fanhansa”, with a slogan painted across its fuselage.

The Lufthansa jet’s exterior features a colourful mural of people with their arms around one another, devised in partnership with German illustrator Peter Phobia.

A statement from the airline said: “Lufthansa is a byword for openness, tolerance, diversity and bringing people together.

“The company enables its customers from all nations and cultures to connect, and welcomes everyone aboard, regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, religion, nationality, identity or sexual orientation.

“And it is taking this same message – that Diversity Wins! – aloft and around the world.”

It follows years of campaigning by LGBTQ+ activists against holding this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Same-sex relations and marriage are both illegal in Qatar; in recent weeks its World Cup ambassador Khalid Salman has said gay people “have to accept our rules here” and described homosexuality as “damage in the mind” .

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Qatar's World Cup denounced for 'washing' country's image

Qatar's decision to launch itself into hosting the 2022 World Cup was a head-scratcher from the start. Why, some wondered, would a Middle Eastern kingdom with fewer than 3 million people and little soccer tradition want to host the sport's biggest event?Skeptics say the country wanted to use the prestige of the World Cup, which starts Sunday, to remake its image as an oil producer with few international connections and a shaky human-rights record.They viewed the move, which will cost the country some $220 billion, as a classic case of “sportswashing” — using sports as a forum to cast a...
The Independent

Inside the £220-a-day containers fans will stay in at World Cup in Qatar

Qatar has created a “football fan village” using Chinese-made container houses to provide mass accommodation for the World Cup.The 6,000 containers - each costing over £220-a-night - can accommodate up to 12,000 football fans during the event, with a number of communal areas.Footage shows each 16-square-meter room is equipped with a number of appliances, including two single beds, a wardrobe, a pantry, a toilet, an electric fan and an air conditioner.This fan village is located near the city’s Hamad international airport, and is about a 20-minute drive from the nearest stadium.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Football fans cheer on England as team arrives in QatarJames Maddison reveals his father cried over England World Cup call-upSteven Gerrard backs England to win World Cup: ‘We can go all the way’
The Ringer

Welcome to the World Cup Group of Death

A few years ago, the BBC released a television series to wildly unexpected acclaim. The Hunt, which gave viewers a new, beautiful, and often intense look at life in the world’s seas and oceans, featured many striking scenes: Perhaps the most notable, though, was what happened when a group of predators joined forces to hunt sardines. The sardines—millions of them—gather off the coast of the continent, their only protection being that they vastly outnumber those who pursue them. The footage that follows is.
them.us

Trans Star Alina Khan Reacts to Pakistan’s Ban of Her Film Joyland

Director Saim Sadiq’s acclaimed trans romance film Joyland has been banned in Pakistan, despite being the country’s official submission to the Oscars’ Best International Feature Category, setting off an international firestorm. Set in Lahore, Joyland follows a Pakistani family whose youngest son Haider (Ali Junejo) secretly joins...
BBC

Wales arrive in Qatar for start of first World Cup since 1958

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Wales have arrived in Qatar as they prepare to play...
NBC Washington

Which Stars Did Not Get Selected for the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. All 32 squads have now been announced. The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is getting closer and closer to the Nov. 20 start date, and 832 players received one of the greatest international call-ups of their respective careers.
Daily Mail

Shocking video shows dangerous hole that could injure fans outside brand-new $1.1billion World Cup stadium in Qatar - and there's no safety cordon around it

A viral video has revealed a large and dangerous hole outside the newly constructed billion-dollar ground that will hold the final match of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Hot on the heels of damning viral footage showing tournament tent accommodation that furious fans compared to the Fyre Festival, a journalist has uploaded worrying footage taken directly outside the Lusail Iconic Stadium.
The Independent

New Zealand influencer apologises to UK after biting into a Terry’s chocolate orange

A celebrity from New Zealand has posted an apology to the UK after she filmed herself biting into a Terry’s chocolate orange - rather than going by segments.The influencer and mental health activist from Auckland Jazz Thornton took to TikTok to post a video of herself trying some confectionery from the UK, which included Terry’s chocolate orange and Yorkshire Tea amongst others.The original video showed her revealing the Terry’s orange chocolate, then inspecting each of its segments before taking a bite instead of the traditional whack-on-a-table method.After taking a bite some of the segments fall away and Jazz is...
FOX Sports

Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 4: Cristiano Ronaldo

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Stu's analysis: He won the Euros in 2016 with Portugal, which was huge for him, to add that to his international career. But we know the one that he really wants is a World Cup trophy.
The Independent

What time are World Cup matches in the UK, US and Qatar and what is the time difference?

The 22nd edition of the men’s Fifa World Cup will be held in Qatar in November and December.The tournament was shifted to the Northern Hemisphere winter from a traditional place in the early summer calendar due to the intense summer heat in the Arab nation.It will be the first men’s World Cup held outside of May, June or July, and the second to be hosted entirely in Asia after the 2002 competition in Japan and South Korea.Matches in Qatar will be held over a condensed period of just short of a month, with the hosts opening the tournament on 20...
CBS News

FIFA confirms no alcohol to be sold at Qatar World Cup stadiums

MIAMI-- Just two days before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar, soccer's world governing body FIFA confirmed that no alcohol will be sold at the eight stadiums which will host the tournament's 64 matches. "Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus...
The Independent

The Independent

923K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy