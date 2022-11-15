ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunak steers clear of journalist’s murder in talks with Saudi prince

By Andrew Woodcock
Rishi Sunak did not raise the case of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi when he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 summit today.

Instead, the meeting in Indonesia focused on UK pleas for the oil-rich desert kingdom to help bring down energy prices by stepping up production in response to the disruption of supplies from Russia.

Downing Street said that Mr Sunak raised the importance of progress on social reform – and in particular women’s rights – in the conservative Arab state, but did not mention the 2018 assassination of Khashoggi at the Saudi embassy in Istanbul.

A CIA investigation concluded that bin Salman ordered the killing, and the UN Commissioner for Human Rights held the state of Saudi Arabia responsible for the "premeditated extrajudicial execution" of Khashoggi, who was a regular critic of the Saudi monarchy.

However the Crown Prince – known as MBS – denies prior knowledge of the plot, and eight unnamed people have been jailed in Saudi Arabia in relation to Khashoggi’s death.

A Downing Street spokesperson said that Sunak and MBS “discussed the importance of continued UK-Saudi cooperation in the face of regional security threats and international economic instability”.

The spokesperson added: “In light of the global increase in energy prices sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the prime minister said he hoped the UK and Saudi Arabia could continue to work together to stabilise energy markets.

“The leaders also shared their concern over threats to peace and security in the Middle East, including Iran’s destabilising activity in the region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40OhJ8_0jBFbkbn00

“The prime minister welcomed the strong trade relations and defence and security collaboration between our two countries, and the leaders committed to look for opportunities to deepen investment ties in strategic industries.

“The prime minister looked forward to continuing to strengthen the UK-Saudi relationship, noting the importance of further progress on social reforms, including on women’s rights and freedoms in the kingdom.”

