ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Indonesia signs deals to accelerate clean energy transition

By Niniek Karmini and Sibi Arasu
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxWT9_0jBFbg4t00

Indonesia signed deals with international lenders and major nations on Tuesday that will bring billions of dollars in funding to help the country increase its use of renewable energy and reduce its reliance on coal.

The $20 billion agreement was announced on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali , Indonesia. Called a Just Energy Transition Partnership, or JETP, it is meant to help developing countries reduce their reliance on fossil fuels such as coal and gas that cause carbon emissions that contribute to climate change.

It’s an important step for Indonesia, a major exporter of coal that has abundant potential for developing cleaner energy.

“In today's world, climate change is a global emergency," said Luhut Binsar Pandajaitan, Indonesia's coordinating minister of maritime and investment affairs. “Indonesia has an important role to play in avoiding the worst impacts of climate change on our countries, our people and the environment."

Participating governments –- the United States , Japan, Canada, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway and the United Kingdom –- are to provide a total of about $10 billion in concessionary lending, grants and equity. Major private global financial institutions that earlier pledged to support climate investment will arrange the rest, U.S. officials said.

As part of the agreement, Indonesia has pledged to ensure emissions from the country’s power sector start falling by 2030. The country has stepped up its goal of making the entire power generation sector emissions-free by 2050.

“Indonesia’s energy transition plans will send a very strong signal not just in the Asia-Pacific but also the world that Indonesia is a global leader in the just and affordable transition from fossil fuels to clean energy,” said Indonesian finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said the U.S. and Indonesia have been laying the groundwork for the deal from the first days of President Joe Biden’s administration.

“We’ve wrestled with countless issues to arrive at today’s groundbreaking announcement,” Kerry said. The agreement “can truly transform Indonesia’s power sector from coal to renewables and support significant economic growth,” he said.

South Africa was the first country to sign a JETP deal, during last year’s climate conference, COP26, in Glasgow. It calls for major countries in the Group of Seven to provide $8.5 billion in concessional loans and grants to help the coal-rich country scale back its use of fossil fuels.

Citing lessons learned from the South Africa accord, U.S. officials said the package with Indonesia has firm, short timelines, will start soon and keep stakeholders looped in.

The Indonesian deal is the biggest so far, reflecting the nation’s heavy reliance on coal. Indonesia is the world’s third-largest producer of coal and the average age of its coal power plants is only 12 or 13 years old. Such plants can remain operational for up to 45 years.

The effort to form JETPs reflects a recognition that developing countries are disproportionately suffering the consequences of climate change, said Swati D’Souza, a New Delhi-based energy analyst with the Institute for Energy, Economics and Financial Analysis.

“Therefore, we need finance and money from the global North to help with global South’s transition to clean energy,” D’Souza said. “JETPs are a method to provide the money required.”

Other coal-rich developing economies are watching how the deals with South Africa and Indonesia progress. India, the world’s third-biggest emitter of planet-warming gases, Vietnam, Senegal and the Philippines all are considering signing similar deals.

Putra Adhiguna, an IEEFA energy analyst in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, noted that a transition to alternative energy sources could be “low hanging fruit” for many places in the archipelago of more than 17,000 islands. However, since Indonesia already has excess power generating capacity, there’s less incentive to switch to cleaner sources.

“This is another issue energy transition deals need to address,” Putra said.

The bigger worry is that such arrangements may be too little, too late.

“Relative to what needs to be done now, when the world is in the midst of a poly crisis, these deals are a pin prick,” said Sony Kapoor, professor of climate, geo-economics and finance at the Florence-based European University Institute. “It is commendable that these deals are recognizing the issues at hand but at the same time, the financing is inadequate and is by design restricted to a few countries.”

___

Arasu reported from Bengaluru, India. Associated Press writer Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cop27 draft agreement fails to include a fund for climate compensation

The first draft of the Cop27 agreement was published on Friday just hours before the critical climate summit was due to draw to a close in Egypt.The release of the draft agreement - which is expected to change amid ongoing negotiations - is the defining moment of Cop27 so far, allowing the world a first look at their countries’ collective vision for tackling the climate emergency. The current version has many “placeholders” on the thorniest issues, notably on funding arrangements for loss and damage. The issue of how to compensate vulnerable countries for climate destruction has been a central...
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

‘Adapt or starve’: Sabrina Dhowre Elba on why she and husband Idris are speaking up for smallholder farmers

Sabrina Dhowre Elba admits that it probably seems “quite random” that she and her husband, the actor Idris Elba, have ended up championing the cause of rural, smallholder farmers. But she has her mother to thank for that.“My mom grew up in a pastoral, rural community in Somalia,” the Canadian actress and model, who was appointed a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador in 2020, told The Independent. “She always stressed the importance of giving back to Africa in some way, and what rural land and agriculture mean to rural people. She actually introduced us to IFAD.”IFAD – the International...
The Independent

Awkward exchange between Xi and Trudeau caught on camera

Xi Jinping and Justin Trudeau were caught having an awkward exchange on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Bali after China’s president raised concerns about the details of their earlier talks being leaked to the media.“Everything we discussed has been leaked to the papers and that’s not appropriate,” President Xi could be seen telling the Canadian leader through his translator. “That’s not the way conversation was conducted, if there is sincerity on your part (sic).”Prime minister Trudeau, who nodded incessantly while looking at China’s head of state, responded sharply to the remarks.“Well I do believe in free and...
The Independent

Irish journalist hassled by Qatar police while filming for World Cup

An Irish journalist has said he was stopped by police in Qatar while filming coverage ahead of the 2022 World Cup.Earlier this week, Qatari officials apologised after footage of a Danish camera crew being “mistakenly interrupted” on a live broadcast went viral.And in the latest incident of that nature, Irish journalist Tony O’Donoghue told RTE how he was stopped by police while filming a piece to camera on Thursday (17 November).During RTE’s coverage of the Republic of Ireland’s friendly fixture with Norway – a game Ireland lost 2-1 – O’Donoghue explained the moment to the broadcaster.He did, however, say...
The Independent

Ports, Border Force, driving tests and licences to be hit by strikes

Civil servants in the Home Office, Border Force, Department for Transport and Defra are to take industrial action, affecting ports, PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka in a dispute over pay, jobs and pensions.The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said action will start in mid-December and continue for a month.Some workers will take action for the entire month, while others will walk out for shorter periods.PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said the action will affect driving tests and the issuing of driving licences, as well as passport control at airports.With tens of thousands of members on poverty pay it is...
The Independent

Finland to start building fence on Russian border next year

Construction of a planned barbed-wired fence along the Finland's long border with Russia will start early next year, Finnish border guard officials said Friday, amid concerns in the Nordic country over the changing security environment in Europe.The initial three kilometer (1.8 mile) stretch of the fence will be erected at a crossing point in the eastern town of Imatra by the summer of 2023. It will eventually extend to a a maximum of 200 kilometers (124 miles). Finland’s 1,340 kilometer (832 mile) border with Russia is the longest of any European Union member.In October, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin...
The Independent

Relief meets fear as UK budget calms economy but brings pain

Britain’s Conservative government on Friday defended its decision to hike taxes for millions of working people in the “squeezed middle” class as it tries to shore up an economy battered by double-digit inflation and the reckless tax-cutting of recently ousted Prime Minister Liz Truss.An emergency budget announced by Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt on Thursday includes 25 billion pounds ($30 billion) in tax hikes, including higher income tax for middle and top earners and steeper local household taxes. The Treasury acknowledged that the moves will take taxes as a share of national income to its highest level since World War...
The Independent

Chancellor concedes Brexit made EU barriers and says migration ‘very important’

Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal has caused damaging trade barriers with the European Union, the Chancellor has conceded, as he said immigration will be “very important” for the economy.Jeremy Hunt insisted the UK would find a way to improve trading ties with the EU without rejoining the single market.His comments came after the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said Brexit caused a “significant adverse impact” to trade volumes and business relationships between UK and EU firms.The latest evidence suggests that Brexit has had a significant adverse impact on UK trade, via reducing both overall trade volumes and the number of trading...
The Independent

Boris Johnson paid more than £32,000 an hour for speech in US

Boris Johnson was paid more than £276,000 to give a speech in the US a month after leaving Downing Street, records show.The former prime minister addressed a Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers conference in Colorado Springs in October, giving a 30-minute speech and a 45-minute “fireside chat”.Reports at the time suggested he got around $150,000 (£126,743), but his official declaration reveals he was paid £276,130.An update to the MPs’ register of interests, published Thursday, said the money covered eight and a half hours of work, making his fee almost £32,500 an hour.Media mogul Rupert Murdoch also paid Mr Johnson...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

UK economy damaged by ‘own goals’ like Brexit and Liz Truss’s budget, economists say

Britain's economic situation has been made worse by a series of "economic own goals" by the government, a respected economic institute has said.In his customary post-budget briefing the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies said the UK faced a "long, unpleasant journey" over the next few years.The think-tank’s chief Paul Johnson warned that the drop in living standards forecast is the "biggest fall in living memory" and added: "Middle England is set for a shock"."This will hit everyone. But perhaps it will be those on middling sorts of incomes who feel the biggest hit."They won't benefit from the targeted...
The Independent

Major declaration on use of explosives in built-up areas adopted in Dublin

A major political declaration that aims to protect civilians against heavy explosives in built-up areas has been adopted at a Dublin conference.A total of 77 states have signed up to the Dublin Declaration on Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas, including representatives from three UN Security Council members – US, UK and France – and more than 20 Nato countries.The Irish-led declaration encourages countries to apply what is already in international law, and requires militaries to consider the impact of their actions on civilians in populated areas.It has not been an easy process, in the Red Cross we've been working on...
The Independent

Japanese officials film aftermath of North Korean missile

The Japanese Ministry of Defence has shared footage it believes to show the aftermath of a ballistic missile fired by North Korea.This video reportedly shows a trial left behind in the sky by an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday, 18 November.Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida said it likely fell about 130 miles west of Oshima-Oshima island.Sharing this video to YouTube, the Japanese officials said it was recorded when aircraft were sent to investigate the scene.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Missile strike in Poland likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, says NatoMeet the sinister-looking army of robots that could soon crawl through your pipesJapanese man gets skipping rope stuck in bladder after inserting it into penis
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Qatar vs Ecuador and opening ceremony approach as fans are banned from buying alcohol

Four years since the last World Cup and 12 since Qatar won a bid to host the 2022 edition of the tournament, the first ever winter world championship begins on Sunday (20 November). As is traditional, the host nation will kick off the World Cup, with Qatar in action against Ecuador at 8pm GMT.Qatar and Ecuador are joined in Group A by Netherlands and Senegal, who clash on Monday (21 November) afternoon. Before Qatar take on Ecuador, an opening ceremony will take place in the Al Bayt Stadium, where that fixture will be held. Originally, the World Cup was...
The Independent

Covid-19 infections fall across the UK for second week in a row

Covid-19 levels have fallen in all four UK nations for the second week in a row, with infections in England dropping below one million for the first time since mid-September.Hospital numbers are also continuing to decrease, in fresh evidence the latest wave of the virus has peaked.Health experts hailed the autumn booster vaccine programme as helping drive down infections – though nearly a quarter of over-70s have yet to receive a fresh jab.The total number of people in private households in the UK testing positive for coronavirus stood at 1.1 million in the week to November 8, down 27% from...
The Independent

The Independent

923K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy