I’m a Celeb: Kim Woodburn says she’s ‘sick’ of campmates complaining about Matt Hancock

By Isobel Lewis
 3 days ago

Kim Woodburn has said that she’s “bored sick” of the contestants on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! complaining about Matt Hancock .

The How Clean Is Your House? presenter appeared on the ITV reality show in 2009, when she placed second behind Gino D’Acampo.

Writing for Metro.co.uk , Woodburn said that she was annoyed watching the campmates moaning about Hancock, then eating the food he won in the Bushtucker Trials.

“Not one of them that moans about him has got the courage of their own convictions,” Woodburn said. “Oh, they’ll eat his food while they pull him to pieces. You two-faced bunch of pigs!... Bloody stop this nonsense. Stop it altogether.”

Woodburn then complained about Hancock being voted by the public to take part in his first six Bushtucker Trials.

“We know the outcome and want to see other people do it and suffer,” she wrote. “Matt Hancock does not suffer, therefore he’s of no further interest to us my love, none at all.

“For God’s sake execs, even if he’s being voted to do them, get your thinking caps on because you’re insulting our intelligence. You’re failing us miserably with this Matt Hancock punishment. He’s been punished. Move on! It’s ridiculous.”

During Monday (14 November) night’s show, it was announced that he had avoided his first challenge, which would be completed by Boy George, Chris Moyles and Babatúndé Aléshé instead.

Woodburn referred to Moyles as “a gutless, pious little piss-ant” in her piece and said that the “two-faced” Boy George was “lucky” Hancock even spoke to him, given the time he spent in prison.

In 2008, Boy George was sentenced to 15 months for assault and false imprisonment after he “chained” then-26-year-old Audun Carlsen to a wall . The singer pleaded not guilty at the time.

He claimed in court that he handcuffed Carlsen as he had allegedly stolen pictures from his laptop, and wanted to trace the missing items. In a later interview, Boy George said that he had been high on drugs and struggling with addiction at the time.

Woodburn wrote: “I’m pretty appalled by this man actually. I’m appalled by his delusions of grandeur. He has the nerve to look down on Matt Hancock. Oh please! Behave yourself, you little runt!”

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV.

Related
I’m a Celebrity: Boy George criticised for ‘double standards’ after shutting down talk about his 2008 conviction

Boy George was upset at his I’m a Celebrity campmate Scarlette Douglas for bringing up his infamous 2008 conviction during Wednesday (16 November) night’s episode.Fans have called him out for hypocrisy as the Culture Club singer has been one of Matt Hancock’s fiercest critics during their time in the jungle.During the show, Douglas asked George: “What happened with you BG and some guy in handcuffs and a radiator?”To which George quickly replied: “That’s not true.”The singer added: “Handcuffs is true but the radiator bit wasn’t true, but thanks for bringing it up”, describing elements of the story as “folklore”.Speaking...
‘It’s now in my brain’: I’m a Celeb’s Jill Scott seen by medic after cockroach lodges itself in her ear

Jill Scott had to be seen by a medic after a cockroach got stuck in her ear onI’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.Thursday’s episode (17 November) featured a fairground-themed Bushtucker Trial voted for by campmates rather than the public.But rather than competing for meals, the contestants were competing to get their names entered more times in a tombola, the prize of which was a “big beach barbecue bonanza”. Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill Scott took part in the challenge, with Tindall explaining: “Myself and Jill haven’t done a trial, and Owen is so hungry he’ll do anything.”At...
85% of men admit they wouldn’t open up about their struggles with friends in the pub

Telling someone your troubles won’t ‘fix’ everything. But it could be a massive weight off your mind and help you feel less alone – as River Hawkins, actor and founder of men’s mental health charity, HUMEN, knows firsthand.“When you’re going through something, you often feel like you’re the only one,” Hawkins reflects. “But so many other people will have also gone through that before. More often than not, you’ll find by sharing that someone will be able to emphasise or relate to an element of what you’re saying.“That’s through us connecting and sharing – and it is a scary thing...
Children in Need – live: New Doctor Who companion to be announced on BBC fundraiser

Children in Need is back on BBC One for another year, with a night full of entertainment in store to raise money for young people across the country.During the show, Ncuti Gatwa’s new companion on Doctor Who will be unveiled.Fans can also expect a sweary skit from ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly and a performance from singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi.Other highlights include Romesh Ranganathan hosting a special version of the iconic quiz game show The Weakest Link, with a twist, and a group of celebrities will take on Graham Norton’s infamous Red Chair. Find out everything you need to know about the fundraiser and how to donate money here.And read below for live updates on Children in Need... Read More Children in Need 2022: Everything you need to know, from when it’s on to who’s hostingDoctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa’s companion will be unveiled live on BBC Children in Need‘My calves are on fire’: Scott Mills raises £1 million in treadmill challenge for Children In Need
