I’m a Celeb: Kim Woodburn says she’s ‘sick’ of campmates complaining about Matt Hancock

Kim Woodburn has said that she’s “bored sick” of the contestants on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! complaining about Matt Hancock .

The How Clean Is Your House? presenter appeared on the ITV reality show in 2009, when she placed second behind Gino D’Acampo.

Writing for Metro.co.uk , Woodburn said that she was annoyed watching the campmates moaning about Hancock, then eating the food he won in the Bushtucker Trials.

“Not one of them that moans about him has got the courage of their own convictions,” Woodburn said. “Oh, they’ll eat his food while they pull him to pieces. You two-faced bunch of pigs!... Bloody stop this nonsense. Stop it altogether.”

Woodburn then complained about Hancock being voted by the public to take part in his first six Bushtucker Trials.

“We know the outcome and want to see other people do it and suffer,” she wrote. “Matt Hancock does not suffer, therefore he’s of no further interest to us my love, none at all.

“For God’s sake execs, even if he’s being voted to do them, get your thinking caps on because you’re insulting our intelligence. You’re failing us miserably with this Matt Hancock punishment. He’s been punished. Move on! It’s ridiculous.”

During Monday (14 November) night’s show, it was announced that he had avoided his first challenge, which would be completed by Boy George, Chris Moyles and Babatúndé Aléshé instead.

Woodburn referred to Moyles as “a gutless, pious little piss-ant” in her piece and said that the “two-faced” Boy George was “lucky” Hancock even spoke to him, given the time he spent in prison.

In 2008, Boy George was sentenced to 15 months for assault and false imprisonment after he “chained” then-26-year-old Audun Carlsen to a wall . The singer pleaded not guilty at the time.

He claimed in court that he handcuffed Carlsen as he had allegedly stolen pictures from his laptop, and wanted to trace the missing items. In a later interview, Boy George said that he had been high on drugs and struggling with addiction at the time.

Woodburn wrote: “I’m pretty appalled by this man actually. I’m appalled by his delusions of grandeur. He has the nerve to look down on Matt Hancock. Oh please! Behave yourself, you little runt!”

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV.