ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Sunak did not raise journalist’s murder in meeting with Saudi crown prince

By Sophie Wingate
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wvjly_0jBFbamX00

Rishi Sunak did not raise the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi when he met Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and prime minister Mohammed bin Salman , Downing Street said.

No 10 said the two leaders had a “fairly lengthy discussion” on social reforms, women’s rights and civil liberties during their talks on the margins of the G20 summit in Bali .

The meeting was controversial as the Gulf state’s day-to-day leader is accused of ordering the assassination of Mr Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018 – a subject that was not raised by Mr Sunak.

US President Joe Biden raised the issue in his own talks with the crown prince in July, indicating that he thought the Saudi leader was personally responsible for the killing of the writer.

But Downing Street said Mr Sunak “didn’t raise specific individual cases” as “that’s not normally the norm in these sorts of things”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “They had a fairly lengthy discussion on some of the work by Saudi Arabia in recent years to improve on social reforms.

“They talked about issues like women’s rights and the need for more progress on freedoms in the kingdom.”

The talks were held at a luxury resort hotel on the tropical island on the first day of the gathering of leaders of the world’s major economies.

Speaking ahead of their full bilateral meeting, Mr Sunak said he looked forward to “working together to the benefit of both of our countries and indeed tackle some of these global challenges that we were talking about this morning”.

That was expected to include a plea for Riyadh to produce more oil and gas in response to the disruption of supplies from Russia.

Saudi Arabia, which leads the Opec alliance of oil-producing nations, has faced criticism for agreeing to cut production starting in November despite global shortages.

The move strained relations with western nations including the US, which said the cut effectively benefits Russia, another Opec member, at a time when they are trying to choke off Moscow’s oil revenue to undercut its war in Ukraine.

A Downing Street spokesman said the two leaders “discussed the importance of continued UK-Saudi co-operation in the face of regional security threats and international economic instability”.

“In light of the global increase in energy prices sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Prime Minister said he hoped the UK and Saudi Arabia could continue to work together to stabilise energy markets.

“The leaders also shared their concern over threats to peace and security in the Middle East, including Iran’s destabilising activity in the region.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden inadvertently flashes G20 step-by-step cheat sheet: ‘You take your seat’

President Joe Biden has once again given an inadvertent glimpse of a “cheat sheet” step-by-step guide for how to conduct himself.Earlier this week, leaders from some of the world’s largest economies descended on Bali for two days at the G20 Summit, where they were welcomed by their host country’s president, Joko Widodo, to gather under the theme of “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”.The US commander-in-chief held talks throughout the summit with fellow leaders from economic powerhouses, but the meetings were briefly interrupted after a wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine led to an explosion in Nato member state Poland which...
The Independent

Where's Putin? Leader leaves bad news on Ukraine to others

When Russia's top military brass announced in a televised appearance that they were pulling troops out of the key city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, one man missing from the room was President Vladimir Putin.As Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Gen. Sergei Surovikin, Russia’s chief commander in Ukraine, stiffly recited the reasons for the retreat in front of the cameras on Nov. 9, Putin was touring a neurological hospital in Moscow, watching a doctor perform brain surgery.Later that day, Putin spoke at another event but made no mention of the pullout from Kherson -– arguably Russia’s most humiliating withdrawal...
The Independent

Trump announcement - live: Trump 2024 flags and protesters converge on Trump Tower ahead of Mar-a-Lago speech

Donald Trump is preparing to deliver a highly anticipated speech at Mar-a-Lago this evening in which he is expected to announce his 2024 presidential campaign. Protesters and supporters have been seen at Trump Tower in New York ahead of the much-trailed event.The announcement comes despite a growing movement within Republican circles to move on from Mr Trump following the disastrous midterm election results in which a supposed red wave did not materialise. Traditional conservatives and Maga-adherents are blaming each other for the lacklustre performance.Even though the former president faces multiple investigations into his business empire, actions on January 6,...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Three men found guilty of murdering 298 people on Malaysian Airlines flight 17

Three men have been found guilty of killing the passengers and crew of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014. The plane was carrying 298 people from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down by a Russian made-missile over Ukraine. Ukrainian separatist leader Leonid Kharchenko and Russian intelligence agents Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinskiy were sentenced to life in jail. Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said the prosecutors had proven the aircraft was brought down by a Buk missile.Oleg Pulatov, a fourth man, was acquitted due to lack of evidence. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Poland: Zelensky accuses Russia of missile attack on Nato territoryAutumn Budget: Key points from chancellor's statementWatch in full: Jeremy Hunt announces spending cuts and tax rises in Autumn Budget
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

‘Adapt or starve’: Sabrina Dhowre Elba on why she and husband Idris are speaking up for smallholder farmers

Sabrina Dhowre Elba admits that it probably seems “quite random” that she and her husband, the actor Idris Elba, have ended up championing the cause of rural, smallholder farmers. But she has her mother to thank for that.“My mom grew up in a pastoral, rural community in Somalia,” the Canadian actress and model, who was appointed a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador in 2020, told The Independent. “She always stressed the importance of giving back to Africa in some way, and what rural land and agriculture mean to rural people. She actually introduced us to IFAD.”IFAD – the International...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene dodges question about most fentanyl being smuggled by US citizens – not migrants

Right-wing Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene dodged a question from The Independent when asked about her claims regarding the source of fentanyl crossing the US-Mexico border. Ms Greene held a press conference on Thursday afternoon on her legislation calling for an accounting of all US dollars that had gone to Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin began his invasion of the nation. During the press conference, she drew a parallel to the US-Mexico border, saying the United States was not adequately monitoring immigration.“We’re ignoring the dangers happening at our border and the national security crisis that’s happening in...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: E Jean Carroll filing new Trump lawsuit as ex-president seethes over campaign launch flop

Author E Jean Carroll, who claims Donald Trump raped her in a New York department store in the 1990s, is bringing another lawsuit against the former president accusing him of battery.Ms Carroll is bringing her case under a New York law that allows adult survivors of sexual assault a chance to file civil suits even after the statue of limitations on an alleged crime has expired. Her new lawsuit also accuses Mr Trump of defaming her with recent social media posts in which he called her a “con job”.Meanwhile, Mr Trump has been frantically “retruthing” endorsements from far-right followers...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Voices: If the Tories ever governed again after 2024, it would be too soon

In the build up the 2015 election, back when people were for some reason expecting it to be very close, the role of kingmaker was occasionally attributed to Paul Johnson, the head of the Institute for Fiscal Studies.Then, as now, the IFS was the nation’s most trusted voice on economic matters, and it was him and his team, more than all others, who would be listened to on the question of who could be trusted on the economy.So we must hope, for his own sake, that Rishi Sunak, Jeremy Hunt and their long cast of forebears have chosen not...
The Independent

Irish journalist hassled by Qatar police while filming for World Cup

An Irish journalist has said he was stopped by police in Qatar while filming coverage ahead of the 2022 World Cup.Earlier this week, Qatari officials apologised after footage of a Danish camera crew being “mistakenly interrupted” on a live broadcast went viral.And in the latest incident of that nature, Irish journalist Tony O’Donoghue told RTE how he was stopped by police while filming a piece to camera on Thursday (17 November).During RTE’s coverage of the Republic of Ireland’s friendly fixture with Norway – a game Ireland lost 2-1 – O’Donoghue explained the moment to the broadcaster.He did, however, say...
The Independent

Relief meets fear as UK budget calms economy but brings pain

Britain’s Conservative government on Friday defended its decision to hike taxes for millions of working people in the “squeezed middle” class as it tries to shore up an economy battered by double-digit inflation and the reckless tax-cutting of recently ousted Prime Minister Liz Truss.An emergency budget announced by Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt on Thursday includes 25 billion pounds ($30 billion) in tax hikes, including higher income tax for middle and top earners and steeper local household taxes. The Treasury acknowledged that the moves will take taxes as a share of national income to its highest level since World War...
The Independent

Finland to start building fence on Russian border next year

Construction of a planned barbed-wired fence along the Finland's long border with Russia will start early next year, Finnish border guard officials said Friday, amid concerns in the Nordic country over the changing security environment in Europe.The initial three kilometer (1.8 mile) stretch of the fence will be erected at a crossing point in the eastern town of Imatra by the summer of 2023. It will eventually extend to a a maximum of 200 kilometers (124 miles). Finland’s 1,340 kilometer (832 mile) border with Russia is the longest of any European Union member.In October, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin...
The Independent

Chancellor concedes Brexit made EU barriers and says migration ‘very important’

Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal has caused damaging trade barriers with the European Union, the Chancellor has conceded, as he said immigration will be “very important” for the economy.Jeremy Hunt insisted the UK would find a way to improve trading ties with the EU without rejoining the single market.His comments came after the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said Brexit caused a “significant adverse impact” to trade volumes and business relationships between UK and EU firms.The latest evidence suggests that Brexit has had a significant adverse impact on UK trade, via reducing both overall trade volumes and the number of trading...
The Independent

Take care of your freedom, Zelensky says in address to Irish students

Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed students in an auditorium at a Dublin university, advising them to “take care of your freedom”.In his address, the Ukrainian president said that the list of sanctions against 52 Irish politicians “don’t really affect anything, it’s more of a propaganda thing”.He also said that he was grateful to Ireland for its “incredible warmth” in taking in 63,000 Ukrainian refugees since the invasion began, with many young students attending schools and universities.He said: “I can tell you, select any time and you know that you and your government and your society have helped Ukraine in many ways....
The Independent

Major declaration on use of explosives in built-up areas adopted in Dublin

A major political declaration that aims to protect civilians against heavy explosives in built-up areas has been adopted at a Dublin conference.A total of 77 states have signed up to the Dublin Declaration on Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas, including representatives from three UN Security Council members – US, UK and France – and more than 20 Nato countries.The Irish-led declaration encourages countries to apply what is already in international law, and requires militaries to consider the impact of their actions on civilians in populated areas.It has not been an easy process, in the Red Cross we've been working on...
The Independent

UK economy damaged by ‘own goals’ like Brexit and Liz Truss’s budget, economists say

Britain's economic situation has been made worse by a series of "economic own goals" by the government, a respected economic institute has said.In his customary post-budget briefing the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies said the UK faced a "long, unpleasant journey" over the next few years.The think-tank’s chief Paul Johnson warned that the drop in living standards forecast is the "biggest fall in living memory" and added: "Middle England is set for a shock"."This will hit everyone. But perhaps it will be those on middling sorts of incomes who feel the biggest hit."They won't benefit from the targeted...
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news - live: New Putin missile attacks prompt fresh power outage fears

Ukraine’s electricity grid operator has warned of hours-long power cuts as Russia zeroed in on energy infrastructure with renewed artillery and missile attacks that have interrupted supply to 40% of the population at the onset of winter.Ukrenergo said outages could last for several hours with lower temperatures putting additional pressure on networks.“You always need to prepare for the worst. We understand the enemy wants to destroy our power system in general, to cause long outages,” chief executive Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said.In the northeast Kharkiv region, overnight shelling and missile strikes on critical infrastructure damaged energy equipment, according to regional governor...
The Independent

Cop27 draft agreement fails to include a fund for climate compensation

The first draft of the Cop27 agreement was published on Friday just hours before the critical climate summit was due to draw to a close in Egypt.The release of the draft agreement - which is expected to change amid ongoing negotiations - is the defining moment of Cop27 so far, allowing the world a first look at their countries’ collective vision for tackling the climate emergency. The current version has many “placeholders” on the thorniest issues, notably on funding arrangements for loss and damage. The issue of how to compensate vulnerable countries for climate destruction has been a central...
The Independent

The Independent

923K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy