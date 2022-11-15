Emotional moment nine-year-old girl discovers her mother is cancer-free

A mother in Belfast filmed the emotional moment she told her young daughter that she was free of cancer .

Liathan O’Donnchadha surprised “wee” Eireann on her ninth birthday with a balloon that read “mummy is cancer-free,” having just found out the news that day.

Initially, the child jumped for joy thinking her present was just a regular birthday balloon, but her excitement skyrocketed when she read its message.

“Oh my god,” she cried, as she ran into her mother’s arms,

Ms O’Donnchadha said it’s “probably the best birthday present” Eireann will ever get.

