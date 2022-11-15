The battle over the Bears Ears landscape in Utah continues, with a number of tribes seeking to intervene in lawsuits aiming to overturn President Biden's decision to restore the original boundaries of the national monument. On Friday the Hopi Tribe, Navajo Nation, Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, and the Pueblo of Zuni filed to intervene in two lawsuits that seek to remove protections from the Bears Ears National Monument.

UTAH STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO