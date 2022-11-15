Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time.
The historic crypto bubble: Bitcoin is now the fifth-biggest wipeout of all time, BofA says, with a shocking chart of the last 50 years in finance
The crypto industry is once again feeling the chill of winter. Bitcoin is experiencing one of the biggest crashes in history—that’s apparent. But Bank of America Research’s Flow Show research note has crunched data and put it in historic terms: It’s the fifth-worst collapse of an asset in financial history, nearly as great in scale as the Mississippi & South Sea Co. History buffs would know that episode better as the South Sea Bubble, and it was so long ago—the early 1700s—that the United States did not yet exist and the U.K. was involved in the War of the Spanish Succession.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Buy IBM Stock
IBM's serves the largest companies and organizations, with some relationships spanning decades. The company continues to generate impressive free cash flow even as it invests in hybrid cloud computing. If you believe the growth story, IBM stock looks like a bargain.
Motley Fool
1 Explosive Growth Stock to Buy With Just $5 Before 2022 Ends
Matterport's latest results exceeded expectations thanks to the fast-growing market it is operating in. The company has built a healthy subscriber base and is in pursuit of a massive end-market opportunity. Matterport's decline has made the stock affordable, and investors may want to act before it flies higher.
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
Motley Fool
Shiba Inu: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?
Shiba Inu soared a mind-boggling 45,000,000% last year -- but this year, the story hasn't been so bright. Still, catalysts ahead could offer Shiba Inu a boost.
Motley Fool
FTX Customers Are Out Billions. Here's What That Means for Crypto Investors.
The cryptocurrency exchange may have improperly funneled $10 billion in customer funds to hedge fund Alameda Research. If you want to buy cryptocurrencies, it's probably wise to avoid offshore exchanges in unregulated markets.
Motley Fool
The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now Could Be Hiding in Plain Sight
Dividends are a valuable tool for investors, particularly if you pay attention to the most consistent dividend payers. Compare your own shopping list against these consistent dividend payers to find ones you might want to own. If you like dividends, now could be a good time to pick up some
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 130% in Matter of Days – Here’s the Catalyst According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
The crypto analytics firm Santiment is breaking down why one decentralized exchange (DEX) altcoin took off amid the broader crypto downturn. The governance token of the dYdX (DYDX) DEX hit a low of $1.19 on November 9th and a high of $2.78 on 14th November, a 133% increase. The 102nd-ranked...
Better Cloud Stock: Palantir vs. Twilio
Which of these beaten-down growth stocks is a better turnaround play?
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
Lantheus Holdings continues to fire on all cylinders with impressive revenue growth. Axsome Therapeutics has a big FDA win under its belt and hopes to add two more in the not-too-distant future. Dice Therapeutics could have a best-in-class psoriasis candidate in its pipeline.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Capital One, Synchrony Financial, and Upstart Are Falling This Week
Capital One and Synchrony have recently seen delinquencies and loan loss rates tick higher. Outstanding credit card balances continue to build at a fast clip.
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: Crypto Analyst Explains Why He Expects Bear Market To Take Ethereum Price to $600
On 13 November 2022, crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen shared his technical analysis of the Ethereum ($ETH) price action, and explained why he believes that this bear market could take the $ETH price to as low as $600. According to a report by the Daily Hodl, Cowen said:. “We’ve talked about...
Why FTX Collapsed - And Why Coinbase Customers Don't Need to Worry
FTX's downfall revealed it to be a company shrouded in dishonesty. Fortunately, a transparent exchange still exists in the world of decentralized finance.
Motley Fool
The Multibillion Business Inside of Microsoft That No One Is Talking About
Inflation is weighing on consumer demand for hardware products. But one business that isn't slowing down for Microsoft is the cloud.
Motley Fool
Why Ammo Stock Is Plunging Today
Ammo matched expectations on earnings, but revenue was well short of consensus as the company tries to ramp up production in a new facility. The company also lowered full-year expectations and faces a number of supply chain headwinds.
Motley Fool
2 Value Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100
EBay is generating strong cash flow by prioritizing its core use cases, and it's returning cash to shareholders in spades. Lovesac is undeniably cheap right now because investors fear a slowdown with its business. But this wouldn't be devastating for the company even if it happens.
Motley Fool
The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble
The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
The holding company Warren Buffett manages, Berkshire Hathaway, recently disclosed trading activity from the third quarter, and dividend-paying stocks were at the top of the list. Taiwan Semiconductor is a leading manufacturer of the chips that internet-enabled devices rely on. Occidental Petroleum is an oil and gas producer that also
