WFMZ-TV Online
Tower Health eliminates about 13% of management staff
WEST READING, Pa. — Tower Health handed out pink slips to dozens of its management and corporate leaders on Wednesday as part of the Berks County-based health system's ongoing efforts to reduce its size and scope. Tower Health said it eliminated 52 positions at the manager, director, associate vice...
Josh Shapiro Adds Attorney General Petition to DCMH Dispute
Pennsylvania’s governor-elect and Attorney General Josh Shapiro has entered the fray over Delaware County Memorial Hospital, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. Shapiro’s office is petitioning to have DCMH owner Crozer Health and parent company Prospect Medical Holdings held in contempt for violating an Oct. 11 Common Pleas...
Montgomery County Makes ‘U.S. News’ Ranking of Healthiest Counties in the Nation
U.S. News and World Report has analyzed geographies across the nation, comparing regional contributors (or lack thereof) to creating a generally beneficial environment. The metrics were then weighted and ranked, arriving at its list of 2022’s healthiest counties in the U.S. The analysis covered ten areas, with scoring designed...
Montgomery County residents sleep on courthouse steps to make homelessness more ‘visible’ and push for solutions
On Wednesday evening, some Montgomery County residents swapped their warm homes for the bitter cold. Residents pitched tents and slept on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse to make homelessness in the area more visible, and push for solutions. Mike Kingsley, shelter and outreach coordinator for the Norristown Hospitality...
Project W Scholarship Grants to Aid P.I.T. Women Nursing Students
The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) in Media has received a $12,000 grant from Project W that will provide academic scholarships to women nursing students at P.I.T. who are living in Delaware County. Project W is “a women’s giving circle that harnesses the power of collective giving to address the...
Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs in the Philly Area That Require a Bachelor’s
In the age of highly competitive careers, having a bachelor’s degree can make a world of difference. Here’s the top 10 highest paying jobs in the Philly-Camden-Wilmington area that requires a Bachelor’s, according to Stacker.com:. 10. Personal Financial Advisors. Crunching numbers makes numbers! Financial advisors make about...
The Foundation for Delaware County Announces Boeing Grant
Keshla Cruz, mom of three, HOPE client and former Nurse-Family Partnership and Healthy Start client. The Foundation for Delaware County announces that the Housing Opportunities Program for Equity (HOPE) has received a $100,000 grant from Boeing Philadelphia. The HOPE program addresses immediate and systemic barriers to healthy housing for clients...
thedp.com
Students express safety concerns in local Wawa stores following recent store closures
After two Wawa convenience stores in Philadelphia have closed within the past month due to security issues, some Penn students say they are concerned about safety in Philadelphia retail spaces. In October, Wawa announced that it will shut down two of its stores in Center City — one on 12th...
Philadelphia grocer, businessman Jeff Brown announces run for mayor
Jeff Brown is the founder and previously served as Chairman, and CEO of Brown's Super Stores, Inc., a twelve-store supermarket chain trading under the ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer supermarket brands.
Family Of Philly Teacher Stabbed 20X Wants Suicide Ruling Overturned: Justice For Ellen Begins
On Jan. 26, 2011, Ellen Rae Greenberg was found on the kitchen floor of her Philadelphia apartment with 20 stab wounds — 10 to the back of her neck alone. While the city's medical examiner initially ruled the teacher and Harrisburg native's death a homicide, he later changed to it suicide.
Boyds Keeps Center City Focus Even With New Wayne Store
Kent Gushner, Boyds owner, walking through his new store in Wayne. with Angela Galantino, women's sales managerImage via Alejandro A. Alvarez, The Philadelphia Inquirer. The iconic high-end retailer Boyds strayed from the city of Philadelphia in September for the first time in 84 years when it opened a second permanent store in Wayne.
glensidelocal.com
MontCo officials issue “Code Blue” weather declaration Nov. 17-21
The Montgomery County Commissioners have declared a “Code Blue” Cold Weather Emergency for Montgomery County based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service. The “Code Blue” goes into effect on Thursday, November 17th at 9:00 p.m. and is set to end on Monday, November 21st...
abc27.com
Wolf vetoes bike lane bill over Philadelphia special prosecutor provision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bike lane safety bill that included a provision to appoint a special prosecutor in Philadelphia for attacks on SEPTA trains. House Bill 140‘s sponsor Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) says the bill would’ve allowed communities to create protected bike...
Philadelphia City Council may undo strict residency requirements for city workers
Philadelphia City Council meets Thursday after a week off for the election. Members may get a do-over on a bill they passed two years ago that imposed the strictest residency requirements for employment of any big city in the country.
Join Experts from Bryn Mawr Trust’s Planning and Advice Team for Tips on Year-End Financial Planning
With the end of the year on the horizon, now is the time to make sure you’re still on track for achieving your financial goals. What market trends should you watch for right now and what steps you can take in the closing weeks to optimize your portfolioand charitable contributions, reduce taxes and ensure all the elements of your estate plan are in place?
morethanthecurve.com
Third recent resignation from West Conshohocken’s Borough Council
During the November 9th meeting of West Conshohocken’s Borough Council, Councilmember Richard Greenstein’s letter of resignation was accepted by the council. His resignation is effective November 22nd. Greenstein cited moving out of the borough as the reason for his resignation. This marks the third recent resignation from the...
delawarevalleynews.com
Attorney General: Male Charged With Faking Election Signatures
PHILADELPHIA – Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrest of Rasheen Crews, a Philadelphia political consultant, for charges related to forging signatures on nomination petitions to get his clients on the ballot for the 2019 Democratic primary races in Philadelphia. “In advance of the 2023 municipal elections, this...
cpapracticeadvisor.com
Accountant Who Cheated IRS Will Serve Time in Federal Prison
The Chester County, PA, accountant convicted after a trial this past summer of tax evasion and failing to file tax returns in connection with this years-long tax fraud has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia.
Final draft of plan for I-95 cap park released
A final draft is out for a plan to cap Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington and create a 12-acre park atop the newly renovated highway. “Can it be done?” regional planner Dave Gula asked rhetorically. “We believe it can.” “Absolutely,” consultant Mary Margaret Jones said at a public meeting Thursday when asked for her gut feeling about getting the massive ... Read More
NBC Philadelphia
Darby Mayor Accused of Attacking Councilman During Meeting
The mayor of a Delaware County borough is accused of attacking a councilmember during a public meeting earlier in November. Darby Borough Mayor Darren Burrell, 41, was arrested and charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. The incident occurred during a meeting at the Darby Borough Municipal...
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
