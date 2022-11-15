ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Tower Health eliminates about 13% of management staff

WEST READING, Pa. — Tower Health handed out pink slips to dozens of its management and corporate leaders on Wednesday as part of the Berks County-based health system's ongoing efforts to reduce its size and scope. Tower Health said it eliminated 52 positions at the manager, director, associate vice...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Josh Shapiro Adds Attorney General Petition to DCMH Dispute

Pennsylvania’s governor-elect and Attorney General Josh Shapiro has entered the fray over Delaware County Memorial Hospital, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. Shapiro’s office is petitioning to have DCMH owner Crozer Health and parent company Prospect Medical Holdings held in contempt for violating an Oct. 11 Common Pleas...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Montgomery County residents sleep on courthouse steps to make homelessness more ‘visible’ and push for solutions

On Wednesday evening, some Montgomery County residents swapped their warm homes for the bitter cold. Residents pitched tents and slept on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse to make homelessness in the area more visible, and push for solutions. Mike Kingsley, shelter and outreach coordinator for the Norristown Hospitality...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

The Foundation for Delaware County Announces Boeing Grant

Keshla Cruz, mom of three, HOPE client and former Nurse-Family Partnership and Healthy Start client. The Foundation for Delaware County announces that the Housing Opportunities Program for Equity (HOPE) has received a $100,000 grant from Boeing Philadelphia. The HOPE program addresses immediate and systemic barriers to healthy housing for clients...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Boyds Keeps Center City Focus Even With New Wayne Store

Kent Gushner, Boyds owner, walking through his new store in Wayne. with Angela Galantino, women's sales managerImage via Alejandro A. Alvarez, The Philadelphia Inquirer. The iconic high-end retailer Boyds strayed from the city of Philadelphia in September for the first time in 84 years when it opened a second permanent store in Wayne.
WAYNE, PA
DELCO.Today

Join Experts from Bryn Mawr Trust’s Planning and Advice Team for Tips on Year-End Financial Planning

With the end of the year on the horizon, now is the time to make sure you’re still on track for achieving your financial goals. What market trends should you watch for right now and what steps you can take in the closing weeks to optimize your portfolioand charitable contributions, reduce taxes and ensure all the elements of your estate plan are in place?
BRYN MAWR, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Third recent resignation from West Conshohocken’s Borough Council

During the November 9th meeting of West Conshohocken’s Borough Council, Councilmember Richard Greenstein’s letter of resignation was accepted by the council. His resignation is effective November 22nd. Greenstein cited moving out of the borough as the reason for his resignation. This marks the third recent resignation from the...
WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Attorney General: Male Charged With Faking Election Signatures

PHILADELPHIA – Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrest of Rasheen Crews, a Philadelphia political consultant, for charges related to forging signatures on nomination petitions to get his clients on the ballot for the 2019 Democratic primary races in Philadelphia. “In advance of the 2023 municipal elections, this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cpapracticeadvisor.com

Accountant Who Cheated IRS Will Serve Time in Federal Prison

The Chester County, PA, accountant convicted after a trial this past summer of tax evasion and failing to file tax returns in connection with this years-long tax fraud has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Final draft of plan for I-95 cap park released

A final draft is out for a plan to cap Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington and create a 12-acre park atop the newly renovated highway. “Can it be done?” regional planner Dave Gula asked rhetorically. “We believe it can.” “Absolutely,” consultant Mary Margaret Jones said at a public meeting Thursday when asked for her gut feeling about getting the massive ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Darby Mayor Accused of Attacking Councilman During Meeting

The mayor of a Delaware County borough is accused of attacking a councilmember during a public meeting earlier in November. Darby Borough Mayor Darren Burrell, 41, was arrested and charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. The incident occurred during a meeting at the Darby Borough Municipal...
DARBY, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy