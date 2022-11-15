Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Historic Echo Valley Farm in Newtown Square
Historic Echo Valley Farm with a five-bedroom, six-full-and-two-half-bathroom main home is available for sale in Newtown Square. This 1.83-acre Echo Valley Farm property is part of the original William Lewis Farmstead. It offers rural serenity and five dwellings, including the main house, renovated barn, a secondary barn, and the original hay and milk houses. Each structure offers a combination of bucolic appeal and modern sophistication.
Final draft of plan for I-95 cap park released
A final draft is out for a plan to cap Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington and create a 12-acre park atop the newly renovated highway. “Can it be done?” regional planner Dave Gula asked rhetorically. “We believe it can.” “Absolutely,” consultant Mary Margaret Jones said at a public meeting Thursday when asked for her gut feeling about getting the massive ... Read More
Collegeville Retirement Center Finishes Flood Barrier
COLLEGEVILLE PA – Providence Place Senior Living, the company that transformed the former Collegeville Inn at 4000 Ridge Pike into senior citizen residences for independent and assisted living, and memory care, said Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022) it completed construction of a secondary flood barrier wall on its west side. It’s designed to protect the facility from Perkiomen Creek overflows.
SEPTA’s bus redesign leaves residents of Manayunk and Roxborough behind
Bus commuters in Philadelphia’s Roxborough and Manayunk neighborhoods have long dealt with late and inconsistent service. The Route 9 bus — which currently travels from Andorra to 30th Street Station and then across town on Chestnut Street — has been documented to provide the network’s worst on-time performance, with the Route 27 bus, which also serves the area, not faring much better in terms of on-time service. When SEPTA announced that a bus network redesign was in the works, many bus commuters in lower Northwest Philadelphia were hopeful. Both routes have difficulty keeping on schedule for several reasons: Buses travel on the Schuylkill Expressway and get caught in the same traffic jams individual cars are subject to. They also have long routes that go through Center City, where street congestion delays them further.
200 Spring Garden Officially Breaks Ground
The joint venture will transform the corner of Spring Garden and N. 2nd Street
This Bucks County Restaurant Just Opened Its Doors Under New Management
The Bucks County inn is back open under new management.Image via The Wycombe House. A Bucks County eatery has just opened under new management, offering fine fare in one go the area’s most popular towns.
Boyds Keeps Center City Focus Even With New Wayne Store
Kent Gushner, Boyds owner, walking through his new store in Wayne. with Angela Galantino, women's sales manager. The iconic high-end retailer Boyds strayed from the city of Philadelphia in September for the first time in 84 years when it opened a second permanent store in Wayne. The decision gave Boyds...
Older Philadelphia homes with broken-down insulation could rack up heating bills, PECO says
PHILADELPHIA - Temperatures have dropped this week and many households are turning on the heat for the first time this season. Christopher Smith of Fishtown told FOX 29's Jennifer Lee that his home heating system is very efficient, but the windows on his older home are original and could use an upgrade.
There’s No Substitute for Wawa. Or Is There? How About Sheetz in Center City?
There’s speculation about what should go into the two now-vacant Wawa stores in Center City. Some are suggesting Wawa’s archrival—Sheetz, writes Lizzy McLellan Ravitch for Billy Penn. Not that Wawa’s exit didn’t leave a door open. When the closures were announced in October, a Wawa statement said...
I-95’s Restore the Corridor work largely finished
The $200 million Restore the Corridor project to update five miles of Interstate 95 in Wilmington and south of the city is nearly finished. “Major construction is now complete in both directions,” said C.R. McLeod, director of community relations for the Delaware Department of Transportation. That means that multiple lanes are open all the way north and south, but those orange ... Read More
Building Fire on Charlestown Road
At 0403 hours, the East Whiteland Fire Company was dispatched to the 2000 block of Charlestown Road in Charlestown Township for reports of a commercial building fire along with mutual aid. While en route, Engine 5 reported visible fire from a distance and requested the working fire dispatch, which brought PECO, the Chester County Fire Marshals, and additional fire apparatus to the scene. Due to the proximity of the fire scene to the Great Valley bus garage, the school buses had to be rerouted to avoid the fire scene. Charlestown Road Command requested that the stand-by crews put in place at the various fire stations be brought to the scene to assist with manpower. This brought Delaware County Engine 41, Engine 47-2, and Montgomery County Engine 98-1 to the scene and requested Engine 6-1 to stand by at Station 5.
The Art Deco 1940s Vibe of Rail Travel Returns to Bryn Mawr in a New Restaurant
Interior of The Pullman Restaurant & Bar, Bryn Mawr, styled to reflect luxury rail cars that were once common on the Main Line.Image via The Pullman Restaurant & Bar. The opening of The Pullman Restaurant in Bryn Mawr puts another dining option on track to make a name for itself in the Main Line culinary scene.
See Where This Chester County Town Ranks in Most Popular Areas in PA to Move To
Image via Borough of Kennett Square. A new migration report from moveBuddha reveals that more people are moving out-of-state than in-state since 2020. Some of the reasons for fleeing the Keystone State include high-taxes, weather, lifestyle, or career changes, writes Joe Robison for moveBudda.com.
Desirable Eddystone Industrial Site Sells for $239.4M
The Delco Logistics Center in EddystoneImage via Alliance HP. Investment demand for warehouses in the Philadelphia region remains high as demonstrated by a recent $239.4 million purchase of the Delco Logistics Center and its two newly-constructed industrial buildings in Eddystone, writes Paul Schwedelson for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Wolf vetoes bike lane bill over Philadelphia special prosecutor provision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bike lane safety bill that included a provision to appoint a special prosecutor in Philadelphia for attacks on SEPTA trains. House Bill 140‘s sponsor Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) says the bill would’ve allowed communities to create protected bike...
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
Residents protest illegal ATVs and dirt bike riding in Philadelphia
"It's like living on the side of a landing strip in an airport, very, very loud," said Tom Ferrick on the noise from ATV and dirt bike riders in Philadelphia.
Area Grocery Store Owner To Run For Philly Mayor In 2023
A local grocery store magnate will seek the Democratic nomination for the 2023 Philadelphia mayoral race. Jeff Brown, whose company owns 12 supermarkets in greater Philadelphia according to his LinkedIn, announced his run on social media on Tuesday, Nov. 15. On his campaign website, the Democrat says his administration would...
Philadelphia grocer, businessman Jeff Brown announces run for mayor
Jeff Brown is the founder and previously served as Chairman, and CEO of Brown's Super Stores, Inc., a twelve-store supermarket chain trading under the ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer supermarket brands.
Comments / 4