ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Darby, PA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Historic Echo Valley Farm in Newtown Square

Historic Echo Valley Farm with a five-bedroom, six-full-and-two-half-bathroom main home is available for sale in Newtown Square. This 1.83-acre Echo Valley Farm property is part of the original William Lewis Farmstead. It offers rural serenity and five dwellings, including the main house, renovated barn, a secondary barn, and the original hay and milk houses. Each structure offers a combination of bucolic appeal and modern sophistication.
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Final draft of plan for I-95 cap park released

A final draft is out for a plan to cap Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington and create a 12-acre park atop the newly renovated highway. “Can it be done?” regional planner Dave Gula asked rhetorically. “We believe it can.” “Absolutely,” consultant Mary Margaret Jones said at a public meeting Thursday when asked for her gut feeling about getting the massive ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
sanatogapost.com

Collegeville Retirement Center Finishes Flood Barrier

COLLEGEVILLE PA – Providence Place Senior Living, the company that transformed the former Collegeville Inn at 4000 Ridge Pike into senior citizen residences for independent and assisted living, and memory care, said Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022) it completed construction of a secondary flood barrier wall on its west side. It’s designed to protect the facility from Perkiomen Creek overflows.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
WHYY

SEPTA’s bus redesign leaves residents of Manayunk and Roxborough behind

Bus commuters in Philadelphia’s Roxborough and Manayunk neighborhoods have long dealt with late and inconsistent service. The Route 9 bus — which currently travels from Andorra to 30th Street Station and then across town on Chestnut Street — has been documented to provide the network’s worst on-time performance, with the Route 27 bus, which also serves the area, not faring much better in terms of on-time service. When SEPTA announced that a bus network redesign was in the works, many bus commuters in lower Northwest Philadelphia were hopeful. Both routes have difficulty keeping on schedule for several reasons: Buses travel on the Schuylkill Expressway and get caught in the same traffic jams individual cars are subject to. They also have long routes that go through Center City, where street congestion delays them further.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Boyds Keeps Center City Focus Even With New Wayne Store

Kent Gushner, Boyds owner, walking through his new store in Wayne. with Angela Galantino, women's sales manager. The iconic high-end retailer Boyds strayed from the city of Philadelphia in September for the first time in 84 years when it opened a second permanent store in Wayne. The decision gave Boyds...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

I-95’s Restore the Corridor work largely finished

  The $200 million Restore the Corridor project to update five miles of Interstate 95 in Wilmington and south of the city is nearly finished. “Major construction is now complete in both directions,” said C.R. McLeod, director of community relations for the Delaware Department of Transportation. That means that multiple lanes are open all the way north and south, but those orange ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
eastwhitelandfire.org

Building Fire on Charlestown Road

At 0403 hours, the East Whiteland Fire Company was dispatched to the 2000 block of Charlestown Road in Charlestown Township for reports of a commercial building fire along with mutual aid. While en route, Engine 5 reported visible fire from a distance and requested the working fire dispatch, which brought PECO, the Chester County Fire Marshals, and additional fire apparatus to the scene. Due to the proximity of the fire scene to the Great Valley bus garage, the school buses had to be rerouted to avoid the fire scene. Charlestown Road Command requested that the stand-by crews put in place at the various fire stations be brought to the scene to assist with manpower. This brought Delaware County Engine 41, Engine 47-2, and Montgomery County Engine 98-1 to the scene and requested Engine 6-1 to stand by at Station 5.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Desirable Eddystone Industrial Site Sells for $239.4M

The Delco Logistics Center in EddystoneImage via Alliance HP. Investment demand for warehouses in the Philadelphia region remains high as demonstrated by a recent $239.4 million purchase of the Delco Logistics Center and its two newly-constructed industrial buildings in Eddystone, writes Paul Schwedelson for Philadelphia Business Journal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Daily Voice

Area Grocery Store Owner To Run For Philly Mayor In 2023

A local grocery store magnate will seek the Democratic nomination for the 2023 Philadelphia mayoral race. Jeff Brown, whose company owns 12 supermarkets in greater Philadelphia according to his LinkedIn, announced his run on social media on Tuesday, Nov. 15. On his campaign website, the Democrat says his administration would...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy