Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signs With Astros After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
The Houston Astros may have a familiar face coming out of the bullpen when the 2023 Major League Baseball season rolls around. Houston signed former Boston Red Sox reliever Austin Davis to a minor league contract with an invitation to join the squad in Spring Training and fight for a roster spot with the big league club.
Five free-agent targets for Phillies
Despite already having a sizable payroll heading into 2023, the Philadelphia Phillies expect to be active this winter as they try to make their roster “championship-caliber.”. The Phillies had a shockingly good season in 2022. After 10 straight years hovering around .500 or lower, Philadelphia benefited in a big...
Cardinals reportedly pursuing top free-agent catcher
The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly looking to bolster their lineup and replace a franchise legend with an All-Star from a rival club. On Thursday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the Cardinals are aggressively pursuing the top player at the position, Willson Contreras. “The Cardinals are...
A few “prove-it deal” free agent candidates for the Atlanta Braves
Some of the best free agent signings Alex Anthopoulos has made were low-cost diamonds in the rough. The Braves President of Baseball Operations has made a living off giving once high-profile players coming off down years, sometimes because of injuries, prove-it deals. They’re low-risk, high-reward moves that add up. AA has already acquired a pair of these cases in Sam Hilliard and Nick Anderson, but they won’t be the last. The team still has needs at shortstop, left field, and the bullpen. Since I don’t think the Braves will be relying on a prove-it-deal free-agent candidate to take over for Dansby Swanson, we’ll stick with outfield and relief pitching options.
Braves to be next MLB team put up for sale?
The Atlanta Braves are a calendar year removed from winning the World Series. They have a new ballpark in a suburb of Atlanta and a ton of young players the organization has locked up on long-term deals in recent years. Despite falling short of expectations in the 2022 MLB Playoffs,...
Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts
The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million, including post-arbitration contracts. However, after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino to one-year deals, the team has already started avoiding arbitration hearings with similar contracts to save time. The Bombers have about $63 million left until they...
Aaron Judge apologizes to Giancarlo Stanton after winning AL MVP
Aaron Judge on Thursday learned that he had won the American League Most Valuable Player award for the first time in his career. The New York Yankees outfielder received 28 of the possible 30 first-place votes, while Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani received the other two. Judge, who...
Aaron Judge will reportedly let Yankees 'finish as the highest bidder'
It appears New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner will only have himself to blame if he loses Aaron Judge to a different club. For a piece published Friday, Bob Klapisch of NJ Advance Media noted that Judge "will allow the Yankees to finish as the highest bidder" after the new American League Most Valuable Player hit free agency last week. That update comes after Steinbrenner confirmed he had "very positive conversations" with Judge following the season, including one face-to-face meeting, and after Klapisch and others claimed that re-signing slugger Anthony Rizzo improves the Yankees' chances of keeping Judge through his physical prime.
Braves release five players
The Braves have been somewhat active this offseason, trading and signing a couple of low-cost options. They’ve been more involved in retaining their own players. The club inked Tyler Matzek to a two-year deal earlier in the week to avoid arbitration while also announcing a one-year deal worth $2.8 million contract with Mike Soroka also to avoid arbitration and announcing the release of five other players.
Astros Tender Contracts to All Eligible Players Except for One
The Houston Astros tendered contracts to eight of the nine eligible players prior to Friday evening's 7 p.m. CST deadline. The only player left on the outside looking in was right-handed pitcher Josh James. James has had his ups and downs with the club over the past few seasons. The...
Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect
After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
Red Sox Reportedly Have Contacted Two-Time Cy Young Winner About Deal
The Boston Red Sox certainly will be wheeling and dealing this offseason and it sounds like a local player may find his way to the squad. Boston reportedly has been in contact with two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber after spending the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
Report: Mariners eyeing two-time Gold Glove winner
The Seattle Mariners’ deal this week for All-Star slugger Teoscar Hernandez may have been just an appetizer and not necessarily the main course. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Thursday that Seattle has inquired with the Milwaukee Brewers on the trade availability of infielder Kolten Wong. A two-time Gold...
Yankees have made new offer to AL MVP Aaron Judge per Brian Cashman
The New York Yankees know that the clock is ticking when it comes to Aaron Judge. Don’t just take my word for it, General Manager Brian Cashman said it tonight. Cashman met with the media shortly after Aaron Judge was named the American League’s Most Valuable Player. The...
Cardinals Announce Agreement With Key Reliever
The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran right-hander Chris Stratton for the 2023 season to avoid arbitration. Stratton came over to St. Louis from the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Jose Quintana deal at the trade deadline. After posting a 5.09 ERA in Pittsburgh, Stratton pitched...
How Diamondbacks can solve their outfield logjam
The Diamondbacks feature one of MLB's more jam-packed outfields, and they added to the mix on Thursday by trading for Seattle OF Kyle Lewis. Arizona's outfield also includes Daulton Varsho, Jake McCarthy, Corbin Carroll, Pavin Smith, and Alek Thomas. Jorge Barrosa and Dominic Fletcher are also on the 40-man roster, but they will both likely begin next season in Triple-A.
Yankees could steal star shortstop from arch-rivals in free agency
The New York Yankees expect to create a position battle at shortstop with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe in the mix. However, they would be running the risk of the position struggling in 2023, which they can’t afford to experience after the Isiah Kiner-Falefa experiment. There are alternatives, though, notably on the free agent market, including Trea Turner and even Boston Red Sox star, Xander Bogaerts.
Dodgers Roster News: LA Shocks World By Non-Tendering 3 Players
Rios has struggled to stay healthy over the course of his Dodger career, which began in 2019. Rios has played in just 112 games over the course of the last four seasons, and just 52 since 2021. This year, the power-hitting lefty was hitting .244 with seven home runs, before...
Apparently the Brandon Nimmo sweepstakes comes down to the Blue Jays and Mets
Now, you might be asking why I’m putting any stock into some random guy on Twitter with just over 600 followers and no verification badge. This is because Boboa came out of nowhere around this time last year with a report that the Blue Jays had agreed to a deal with Kevin Gausman that was worth around $100 million over five years. A few days later, the news broke that Gausman had signed a five-year, $110 million deal with the Blue Jays.
Why the Brewers should look to target this former division-rival pitcher
The tender deadline is always full of surprises. For the Brewers, they ended up holding onto 14 of their 18 arbitration eligible players. They also gained a new pitcher via trade in Javy Guerra. However, across the league there are now some intriguing players who are available. One of those is a former division rival relief pitcher from the Cardinals. That is Alex Reyes. The Brewers should look to target him.
