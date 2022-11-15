ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, NY

13 WHAM

Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed on South Winton Road

Brighton, N.Y. — Brighton Police have confirmed they are investigating a scene on Winton Road where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on South Winton Road. Officers say around 7:00 p.m. they received a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on South Winton Road.
ROCHESTER, NY
yourdailylocal.com

NYSP Troopers Ready to Assist Western NY Residents During Winter Storm

CANANDAIGUA, NY – State Police in Western New York are prepared to assist residents and local law enforcement agencies during the winter storm. State Troopers have over 3 dozen emergency vehicles consisting of UTVs, snowmobiles, and four-wheel drive vehicles, able to assist citizens if they find themselves stranded. These assets have already been moved and are in place at strategic locations throughout Erie and Niagara Counties.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Shore News Network

Buffalo man stabbed and killed girlfriend during domestic dispute

BUFFALO, NY – A dispute between a man and his girlfriend turned deadly in Buffalo when 67-year-old James L. Allen took a kitchen knife and stabbed his girlfriend. Buffalo police officers responded to a home on Cambridge Avenue where the couple lived together. At around 1:35 p.m., Allen and his girlfriend, who was not identified by police were involved in a verbal altercation inside of their shared home on Cambridge Avenue in the City of Buffalo. “The defendant is accused of stabbing the victim in the abdomen with a kitchen knife during the argument,” Erie County Prosecutor John Flynn said The post Buffalo man stabbed and killed girlfriend during domestic dispute appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

One shot in Amherst, incident under investigation

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was shot in Amherst on Wednesday and the incident is under investigation, according to Amherst Police. They say they responded to the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue just before 6:10 p.m. Wednesday. Officers located one victim, who was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. There […]
AMHERST, NY
2 On Your Side

Power outages reported as winter storm arrives in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A power outage impacted more than 2,000 customers on Thursday night as a lake effect snow storm arrived in the greater Buffalo area. The NYSEG outage was reported after 8 p.m. in West Seneca, where more than 2,100 customers were without power as Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz started a news conference. There, he provided the most recent information about how the region braced for the storm.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Investigation concludes that 2-year-old starved to death after father died

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office released findings of the investigation on how a man and his 2-year-old son died in Geneva last winter. The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that 59-year-old David Conde senior, died of cardiovascular disease. His son, David Conde junior, starved to death. It is believed that the father passed away first and the child starved afterward. The two were found dead in the back bedroom of their apartment in February.
GENEVA, NY
nyspnews.com

Tonawanda man arrested for DWI

On November 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Richard W. Novak., 68, of Tonawanda, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Boston, Novak was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Novak had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Boston, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Novak was released with appearance tickets for the town of Boston court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
TONAWANDA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Miniature horse found in Brockport reunited with owner

Brockport Police made an unexpected apprehension this week after a miniature horse went on a giant adventure. It happened early Tuesday morning. “Peewee” was wrangled around 3 a.m. by Officers McCracken and Blodgett as he was wandering down West Avenue at Redman Road. “Peewee” is back home after his...
BROCKPORT, NY

