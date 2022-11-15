Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed on South Winton Road
Brighton, N.Y. — Brighton Police have confirmed they are investigating a scene on Winton Road where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on South Winton Road. Officers say around 7:00 p.m. they received a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on South Winton Road.
Fatal house fire in Wyoming County under investigation
One person was killed in a fire that occurred around 7 a.m. Monday on Dutton Road in the Town of Gainesville.
yourdailylocal.com
NYSP Troopers Ready to Assist Western NY Residents During Winter Storm
CANANDAIGUA, NY – State Police in Western New York are prepared to assist residents and local law enforcement agencies during the winter storm. State Troopers have over 3 dozen emergency vehicles consisting of UTVs, snowmobiles, and four-wheel drive vehicles, able to assist citizens if they find themselves stranded. These assets have already been moved and are in place at strategic locations throughout Erie and Niagara Counties.
Evans police looking for information about Gram's Pierogi House fire
Police in the Town of Evans are looking for information about last week's fire at Gram's Pierogi House, in Angola.
Narcity
Human Remains Were Found Right Next To Niagara Falls & Police Are Investigating
Police are investigating after human remains were found on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls on Wednesday afternoon. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) told Narcity in an email that on November 16, at 12:42 p.m., they responded...
Buffalo man stabbed and killed girlfriend during domestic dispute
BUFFALO, NY – A dispute between a man and his girlfriend turned deadly in Buffalo when 67-year-old James L. Allen took a kitchen knife and stabbed his girlfriend. Buffalo police officers responded to a home on Cambridge Avenue where the couple lived together. At around 1:35 p.m., Allen and his girlfriend, who was not identified by police were involved in a verbal altercation inside of their shared home on Cambridge Avenue in the City of Buffalo. “The defendant is accused of stabbing the victim in the abdomen with a kitchen knife during the argument,” Erie County Prosecutor John Flynn said The post Buffalo man stabbed and killed girlfriend during domestic dispute appeared first on Shore News Network.
73-year-old man struck and killed by school bus on Lexington Ave identified.
The RPD says Rivoly was walking across Fisher Street as other buses were leaving the Ontario Bus Company parking lot.
Travel ban in place for parts of Erie County, some bans lifted
Erie County has issued a state of emergency and travel ban for the county, due to the incoming winter storm.
One shot in Amherst, incident under investigation
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was shot in Amherst on Wednesday and the incident is under investigation, according to Amherst Police. They say they responded to the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue just before 6:10 p.m. Wednesday. Officers located one victim, who was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. There […]
Man sentenced for 2020 N. Clinton Ave murder
The New York State Supreme Court has sentenced the man convicted of a 2020 murder on North Clinton Avenue.
Pedestrian struck in Amherst hit-and-run
It's not clear what kind of vehicle was involved, but police are looking for one with possible front end damage.
WHEC TV-10
Yellow Alert Weather: Slick spots for Friday morning and lake effect snow near and south of the Thruway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Be careful on Friday morning as the little snow we had last night has frozen up. Watch your step leaving the house and the car parked outside will need the windows scaped before heading out. Not a lot is happening in Rochester but areas south are dealing with some lake-effect snow.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Gates man, 73, was struck and killed by a school bus near Rochester bus company
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was killed after being hit by a school bus this Thursday morning on Colfax Street in the city. There were no kids on board at the time, but Rochester Police are looking into the situation because the driver of the bus left the scene.
WHEC TV-10
Man accused of stealing UTV, then taking it for a spin on SUNY Geneseo campus
GENESEO, N.Y. – A Dansville man is facing several charges after Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies say he stole someone’s UTV. A Geneseo homeowner called police just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 6 to report someone had driven off with their UTV. The University Police at Geneseo found...
Power outages reported as winter storm arrives in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A power outage impacted more than 2,000 customers on Thursday night as a lake effect snow storm arrived in the greater Buffalo area. The NYSEG outage was reported after 8 p.m. in West Seneca, where more than 2,100 customers were without power as Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz started a news conference. There, he provided the most recent information about how the region braced for the storm.
North Tonawanda woman accused of driving while intoxicated & hitting pedestrian
A North Tonawanda woman is accused of driving while intoxicated and hitting a pedestrian in Niagara Falls.
Niagara Falls police investigating shots fired incident
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
WHEC TV-10
Investigation concludes that 2-year-old starved to death after father died
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office released findings of the investigation on how a man and his 2-year-old son died in Geneva last winter. The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that 59-year-old David Conde senior, died of cardiovascular disease. His son, David Conde junior, starved to death. It is believed that the father passed away first and the child starved afterward. The two were found dead in the back bedroom of their apartment in February.
nyspnews.com
Tonawanda man arrested for DWI
On November 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Richard W. Novak., 68, of Tonawanda, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Boston, Novak was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Novak had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Boston, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Novak was released with appearance tickets for the town of Boston court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
WHEC TV-10
Miniature horse found in Brockport reunited with owner
Brockport Police made an unexpected apprehension this week after a miniature horse went on a giant adventure. It happened early Tuesday morning. “Peewee” was wrangled around 3 a.m. by Officers McCracken and Blodgett as he was wandering down West Avenue at Redman Road. “Peewee” is back home after his...
