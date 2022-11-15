Read full article on original website
Two killed in Denham Springs car accident early Saturday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were killed in a car accident early Saturday morning when their vehicle went off the road, hit a telephone pole and caught on fire. According to State Police, 52-year-old Jerome Johnson was driving 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter down LA-16 near Vincent Road around 12:30 a.m. when the accident happened.
Grass fire shuts down I-10 West in Ascension Parish
GONZALES - A brush fire along I-10 shut down the westbound side of the interstate late Friday afternoon. The flames were first reported around 3:30 p.m. just past the LA 44 exit. Traffic was being diverted to Burnside Avenue. Westbound traffic was backed up past the LA 22 exit when...
Outdoor heater caused fire at restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night
BATON ROUGE - An outdoor heater caused a fire at a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said they responded to the blaze at SoLou restaurant on Perkins Road, not far from Essen Lane, around 9:30 p.m. As of 10:01, the fire was under control.
WATCH: Truck screeches down I-10, refuses to stop for police after losing tire
BATON ROUGE - A driver led troopers and sheriff's deputies on a chase through several parishes late Friday afternoon, even refusing to stop after the truck popped one of its tires. Louisiana State Police said the chase began in White Castle sometime around 3 p.m. The suspect eventually led troopers...
Deputies: Rapper tied to deadly double shooting along rural stretch of Amite River
ST. HELENA PARISH - A rapper known around town as "Monkey" is wanted in connection with a deadly double shooting in October. St. Helena Parish Sheriff's deputies said the rapper, whose real name is Jarman King, is involved in the shooting death of one person and the shooting and injuring of another on Calmes Road on October 22.
FREEZE WARNING for entire area Thursday night
A *FREEZE WARNING* is in effect from 10pm to 8am tonight for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. James, St. Mary Parish, southern Tangipahoa and West Baton Rouge Parishes. Temperatures of 28-32 degrees are expected possibly killing crops and other sensitive vegetation. A *HARD FREEZE WARNING* is in effect for East Feliciana, northern Tangipahoa, St. Helena and West Feliciana Parishes, as well as Amite, Pike and Wilkinson counties. Temperatures as low as 25 degrees could also possibly damage outdoor plumbing. Remember to take the proper precautions and make sure people, pets and plants have access to warmth.
Two BRPD officers honored Thursday after saving more than a dozen people in apartment fire
BATON ROUGE- Two officers were honored after they saved more than a dozen lives in an apartment fire in Scotlandville the morning of Sept. 1, 2020. "We had gotten a call that there was a disturbance, and we needed to go back to the apartment complex to contact the other party involved. That is when we rolled up on the fire that was in a separate apartment," Lt. Larry Walters said.
Body found in woods near Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office was called to Prescott Road on Thursday morning after a body was discovered in the woods. Sources say the body was found in a wooded area near the intersection of Prescott Road and Dickens Drive. The coroner was called to investigate. The identity of...
White Light Night returns Friday to Mid City
BATON ROUGE - More than 100 artists and vendors will line Government Street for White Light Night on Friday. The annual celebration in Mid City highlights local creators, with booths set up throughout the district allowing visitors to enjoy the best food, music and art the area has to offer. The event officially runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday.
State Police: Man arrested after deadly crash in Zachary, allegedly rear-ended car at stop light
ZACHARY - A man was arrested Thursday after a deadly crash on US 61 in Zachary last week that left one person dead. State Police said the three-vehicle crash happened on Nov. 12 shortly before 11 p.m. at the intersection of US 61 (Blues Highway) and LA 64 (Mount Pleasant Road) in Zachary. It claimed the life of 23-year-old John Anthony Dante' Daniels.
Sheriff: Mom, daughter face charges after Ascension gas station shooting; pair went there looking for a fight
DUTCHTOWN - A woman and her adult daughter allegedly went to an Ascension Parish gas station looking to fight someone before gunfire erupted in the parking lot. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday that 40-year-old Rhesa Pointer and 21-year-old Raneshia Pointer, both from Baton Rouge, are facing charges. The pair also brought a small child to the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
Police identify suspect on the run after Gonzales shooting that left high schooler dead
GONZALES - Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect involved in the shooting death of a high school senior outside a Gonzales gas station last week. According to the Gonzales Police Department, Jamal "Mal" Holloway is wanted for his involvement in the murder of 17-year-old Mekhi Darville. The shooting happened Nov. 11 just outside the Fuel Smart on South Burnside Avenue.
Man says he was chased, shot at near LSU; 19-year-old arrested in attack
BATON ROUGE - Police say a 19-year-old fired gunshots from a car window while chasing someone near LSU, triggering a campus-wide alert early Thursday morning. At 2:44 a.m., the LSU Emergency Alert system said that officers were investigating the gunfire. Police sent out another notice about half-an-hour later saying the situation was under control.
Missing Houma woman found safe after Silver Alert issued
HOUMA - State police issued a Silver Alert for an 80-year-old woman last seen Wednesday night. Eileen Chauvin was found safe Thursday morning.
WBR sheriff refuses interviews while his employee remains under criminal investigation for stealing
PORT ALLEN - Less than 24 hours after the WBRZ Investigative Unit identified an employee accused of stealing from the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Mike Cazes has refused to do an interview while the case remains under a criminal investigation. Mandy Miller is a longtime employee of...
Two arrested after 13-year-old was shot and killed in target practice accident, deputies say
NEW ROADS - Two men were arrested after a 13-year-old boy was struck and killed by a stray bullet in a target practice accident Friday evening. The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 5 p.m. on the Mississippi River levee by Saizon Road in New Roads.
Denham Springs teacher arrested on campus; accused of giving child vape, sending inappropriate texts
DENHAM SPRINGS - A teacher at a Livingston Parish school was taken into custody on campus as students were being dismissed Thursday afternoon. Law enforcement showed up at Denham Springs Freshman High at some point Thursday and took the teacher, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott, away in handcuffs. Witness said she was arrested shortly after classes let out for the day but reported seeing police activity around the campus hours earlier.
Mike Hollins ran toward gunfire to rescue classmates during UVA shooting, his mom says
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Mike Hollins, a University of Virginia football player and Baton Rouge native, was shot after running back toward gunfire to help his classmates. Hollins' mother, Brenda Hollins, told ESPN her son ran off the bus when the gunfire erupted, but he soon headed back to try and rescue fellow students.
Felon out on bond for weapons charges arrested again two weeks later in similar case
BAKER - A man arrested Nov. 6 for gun-related charges who was out on bond was arrested again just shy of two weeks later for similar charges. Marshals with the Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force, along with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) arrested Charmaine Wilson, 26, early Friday morning on Greenwood Lane in Baker.
BREC touts openings in Fall Break camps
BATON ROUGE - It's not too late. The parks and recreation department in East Baton Rouge Parish wants families to know that they can still register children for next week's Fall Break camps. Programs include multi-day sessions focused on basketball, tennis, nature, horseback riding, space exploration and more. The Baton...
