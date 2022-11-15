ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two killed in Denham Springs car accident early Saturday morning

DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were killed in a car accident early Saturday morning when their vehicle went off the road, hit a telephone pole and caught on fire. According to State Police, 52-year-old Jerome Johnson was driving 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter down LA-16 near Vincent Road around 12:30 a.m. when the accident happened.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Grass fire shuts down I-10 West in Ascension Parish

GONZALES - A brush fire along I-10 shut down the westbound side of the interstate late Friday afternoon. The flames were first reported around 3:30 p.m. just past the LA 44 exit. Traffic was being diverted to Burnside Avenue. Westbound traffic was backed up past the LA 22 exit when...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
FREEZE WARNING for entire area Thursday night

A *FREEZE WARNING* is in effect from 10pm to 8am tonight for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. James, St. Mary Parish, southern Tangipahoa and West Baton Rouge Parishes. Temperatures of 28-32 degrees are expected possibly killing crops and other sensitive vegetation. A *HARD FREEZE WARNING* is in effect for East Feliciana, northern Tangipahoa, St. Helena and West Feliciana Parishes, as well as Amite, Pike and Wilkinson counties. Temperatures as low as 25 degrees could also possibly damage outdoor plumbing. Remember to take the proper precautions and make sure people, pets and plants have access to warmth.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Two BRPD officers honored Thursday after saving more than a dozen people in apartment fire

BATON ROUGE- Two officers were honored after they saved more than a dozen lives in an apartment fire in Scotlandville the morning of Sept. 1, 2020. "We had gotten a call that there was a disturbance, and we needed to go back to the apartment complex to contact the other party involved. That is when we rolled up on the fire that was in a separate apartment," Lt. Larry Walters said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Body found in woods near Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office was called to Prescott Road on Thursday morning after a body was discovered in the woods. Sources say the body was found in a wooded area near the intersection of Prescott Road and Dickens Drive. The coroner was called to investigate. The identity of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
White Light Night returns Friday to Mid City

BATON ROUGE - More than 100 artists and vendors will line Government Street for White Light Night on Friday. The annual celebration in Mid City highlights local creators, with booths set up throughout the district allowing visitors to enjoy the best food, music and art the area has to offer. The event officially runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Sheriff: Mom, daughter face charges after Ascension gas station shooting; pair went there looking for a fight

DUTCHTOWN - A woman and her adult daughter allegedly went to an Ascension Parish gas station looking to fight someone before gunfire erupted in the parking lot. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday that 40-year-old Rhesa Pointer and 21-year-old Raneshia Pointer, both from Baton Rouge, are facing charges. The pair also brought a small child to the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Police identify suspect on the run after Gonzales shooting that left high schooler dead

GONZALES - Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect involved in the shooting death of a high school senior outside a Gonzales gas station last week. According to the Gonzales Police Department, Jamal "Mal" Holloway is wanted for his involvement in the murder of 17-year-old Mekhi Darville. The shooting happened Nov. 11 just outside the Fuel Smart on South Burnside Avenue.
GONZALES, LA
Man says he was chased, shot at near LSU; 19-year-old arrested in attack

BATON ROUGE - Police say a 19-year-old fired gunshots from a car window while chasing someone near LSU, triggering a campus-wide alert early Thursday morning. At 2:44 a.m., the LSU Emergency Alert system said that officers were investigating the gunfire. Police sent out another notice about half-an-hour later saying the situation was under control.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Denham Springs teacher arrested on campus; accused of giving child vape, sending inappropriate texts

DENHAM SPRINGS - A teacher at a Livingston Parish school was taken into custody on campus as students were being dismissed Thursday afternoon. Law enforcement showed up at Denham Springs Freshman High at some point Thursday and took the teacher, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott, away in handcuffs. Witness said she was arrested shortly after classes let out for the day but reported seeing police activity around the campus hours earlier.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Felon out on bond for weapons charges arrested again two weeks later in similar case

BAKER - A man arrested Nov. 6 for gun-related charges who was out on bond was arrested again just shy of two weeks later for similar charges. Marshals with the Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force, along with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) arrested Charmaine Wilson, 26, early Friday morning on Greenwood Lane in Baker.
BAKER, LA
BREC touts openings in Fall Break camps

BATON ROUGE - It's not too late. The parks and recreation department in East Baton Rouge Parish wants families to know that they can still register children for next week's Fall Break camps. Programs include multi-day sessions focused on basketball, tennis, nature, horseback riding, space exploration and more. The Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA

