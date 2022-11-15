ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemmons, NC

WXII 12

King Police looking for missing teenager

KING, N.C. — King Police are investigating a report of a missing teenager. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 News headlines. Police are looking for information about Sara Beth Nicole Carter, 16. She was last seen on Pulliam Street in King on Nov. 6, police report.
KING, NC
KOLD-TV

Sheriff: North Carolina boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled

WENDELL, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert for an endangered 9-year-old boy in North Carolina has been canceled, officials said. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Bentley Gunner Stancil, who had last been seen on Tuesday traveling east on Wendell Boulevard on foot from the Hardee’s Restaurant in Wendell, according to the alert.
WENDELL, NC
WXII 12

Guilford County: Silver Alert issued for missing woman

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Guilford County woman who is believed to be endangered. Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Keirstin Shiann Williams, 19, who is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment that affects their judgement.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Police in Salisbury investigating stabbing

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old is fighting for his life after being stabbed, according to Salisbury Police. Investigators say they responded to a call in the 200 block of Gaskey Road just before 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday. There they found Connor Lewis “with injuries consistent of being stabbed.”
SALISBURY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Road closed after crash with injuries in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A street in Greensboro is closed following a crash with injuries Tuesday night, according to police. Officer said the 2900 block of Patterson Street is closed until further notice. Traffic has been diverted to South Holden Road. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route of...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem organization is helping people stay warm this winter

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — People across the Triad woke up Monday morning to much colder weather, and many can expect their utility bills to rise as the temperature drops. That's where organizations like Crisis Control Ministries is stepping in to help. The non-profit works with people in Forsyth and Stokes...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
