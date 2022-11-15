Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes begin NCAA Tournament against Wake Forest ThursdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
Related
25-year-old North Carolina woman dies in Mexico while vacationing with friends
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 25-year-old former Winston-Salem State University student, Shanquella Robinson, died while with friends in Cabo, Mexico, according to her family. This story has gained national attention since more information has come out about her death. According to the death certificate, Robinson died from a severe spinal cord...
‘Keep praying that we get him’: Mom desperate for arrest of daughter’s alleged killer
CONOVER, N.C. — For more than six months, police and federal marshals have been looking for a man in connection to a high-profile murder case in Catawba County. Donald Hodges is accused of murdering his wife at their home in Conover last May. Now, federal marshals have declared this a major case and have doubled the reward to $10,000.
Missing bracelet found: A mother was devastated after losing the ashes of her baby
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Clemmons mother lost something very special to her heart last Tuesday and now she is more than grateful it's back with her. Monday, Morgan Clodfelter was reunited with a trinket that has a significant meaning to her. It holds a portion of her baby's ashes...
‘Here for a reason’: Man pulls mom, 3 kids to safety after car flips into NC creek
HICKORY, N.C. — A good Samaritan is being credited with pulling a mother and three children out of an overturned SUV. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday along 29th Avenue Drive Northeast in Hickory. The SUV went off the road and overturned, ending up in a creek. When...
WXII 12
Former WSSU student dead in Mexico hotel room, autopsy shows attack wounds
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman who died during a trip to Mexico was a former student at Winston-Salem State University. Shanquella Robinson was found dead in her hotel room while vacationing with friends in Cabo last month. Her family said her friend told them Robinson died from alcohol poisoning.
WXII 12
King Police looking for missing teenager
KING, N.C. — King Police are investigating a report of a missing teenager. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 News headlines. Police are looking for information about Sara Beth Nicole Carter, 16. She was last seen on Pulliam Street in King on Nov. 6, police report.
KOLD-TV
Sheriff: North Carolina boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
WENDELL, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert for an endangered 9-year-old boy in North Carolina has been canceled, officials said. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Bentley Gunner Stancil, who had last been seen on Tuesday traveling east on Wendell Boulevard on foot from the Hardee’s Restaurant in Wendell, according to the alert.
Triad woman stuck with leaky pipes and short $2,500 after bathroom upgrades: 2 Wants to Know
MADISON, N.C. — Rhonda Lemons was looking to renovate part of her home. One of the areas she wanted to modernize was the bathroom in the main bedroom. Lemons hired a company and sent a contractor to start the remodel. Lemons had worked with the company before and everything was great, however, this time things didn’t go as well.
WXII 12
Guilford County: Silver Alert issued for missing woman
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Guilford County woman who is believed to be endangered. Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Keirstin Shiann Williams, 19, who is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment that affects their judgement.
Attorneys demand arrest of guards in beating of jail detainee from NC
WOODBINE, GA. — Attorneys for a Georgia jail detainee recorded by security cameras being punched by guards repeatedly in the head and neck called Wednesday for the deputies to be fired and arrested, insisting the videos show the violence was unjustified. “There is no way in hell that anybody...
3 shot in Browns Summit home on Sugar Maple Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say
BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were shot in a Browns Summit home on Sunday and taken to a hospital, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 12:34 a.m., deputies from the GCSO responded to a report of a shooting at Sugar Maple Drive in Browns Summit. Arriving deputies found three […]
WBTV
Police in Salisbury investigating stabbing
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old is fighting for his life after being stabbed, according to Salisbury Police. Investigators say they responded to a call in the 200 block of Gaskey Road just before 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday. There they found Connor Lewis “with injuries consistent of being stabbed.”
Dog abandoned at Greensboro park with bookbag and note finds a new home
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The dog that was abandoned at a Greensboro park with a bookbag and note has found a new home, according to Guilford County Animal Services. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one […]
Bus with 14 students on board hit in Catawba Co. by tractor-trailer, officials say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A bus full of high school students was rear-ended by a tractor trailer on the way to a field trip Wednesday morning. According to Lincoln Charter School, a bus with juniors and seniors on board was rammed on the way to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. It happened on Highway 150 in Catawba County before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Greensboro father lucky to be alive after falling asleep during fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro family is in need of a new home after a grease fire destroyed their kitchen Sunday night. Jerome Cook told FOX8 the fire started around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. He said he was cooking dinner and accidentally fell asleep, and the fire started. Cook said he woke up to […]
Road closed after crash with injuries in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A street in Greensboro is closed following a crash with injuries Tuesday night, according to police. Officer said the 2900 block of Patterson Street is closed until further notice. Traffic has been diverted to South Holden Road. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route of...
Thanksgiving week closings, trash pickup changes expected in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Thanksgiving holiday week always means closed government offices and alternate scheduling for services. All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Nov. 24, as are banks. Schools mostly are closed both Nov. 24-25, and many districts include Nov. 23. Most colleges close Nov. 23-25. All state offices […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem organization is helping people stay warm this winter
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — People across the Triad woke up Monday morning to much colder weather, and many can expect their utility bills to rise as the temperature drops. That's where organizations like Crisis Control Ministries is stepping in to help. The non-profit works with people in Forsyth and Stokes...
Gov. Cooper talks Hedingham shooting tragedy in talk geared toward changing gun policy
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper delivered the keynote remarks on Thursday at a virtual annual conference for 97Percent, a bipartisan group focused on gun safety. The conference was titled “What’s Next? An Innovative Approach to Reducing Gun-Related Deaths.”. Statistics released by the North Carolina...
Most North Carolinians say stop putting up your Christmas decorations in October
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Forget the weather outside: Retail outlets went from frightful to delightful pretty early this year, putting up Santa Claus displays almost before ghosts and witches had finished haunting their aisles. And most of us think that Halloween is too early to start marketing for Christmas. That’s the findings of a […]
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
69K+
Followers
74K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0