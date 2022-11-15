Effective: 2022-11-18 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside near large trees. If possible, remain at home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Areas of northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest late tonight through late Saturday morning.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO