weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Monica Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Santa Monica Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Monica Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest late tonight through late Saturday morning.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches and Ventura County Inland Coast. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest late tonight through late Saturday morning.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Malibu Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Malibu Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Malibu Coast. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest late tonight through late Saturday morning.
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest; San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE COASTAL MOUNTAIN SLOPES IN SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES...THE SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS... PORTIONS OF THE INLAND EMPIRE...PORTIONS OF INLAND ORANGE COUNTY...PORTIONS OF COASTAL ORANGE COUNTY...AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS * WINDS...Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 60 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * LOCATION...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The Inland Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Riverside County Mountains- Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas.
