Effective: 2022-11-19 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest; San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE COASTAL MOUNTAIN SLOPES IN SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES...THE SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS... PORTIONS OF THE INLAND EMPIRE...PORTIONS OF INLAND ORANGE COUNTY...PORTIONS OF COASTAL ORANGE COUNTY...AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS * WINDS...Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 60 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * LOCATION...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The Inland Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Riverside County Mountains- Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas.

