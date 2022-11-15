Effective: 2022-11-18 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest late tonight through late Saturday morning. In the San Fernando Valley, the strongest winds will be across northern and western portions of the valley.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO