weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside near large trees. If possible, remain at home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Areas of northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest late tonight through late Saturday morning.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Monica Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Santa Monica Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Monica Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest late tonight through late Saturday morning.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside near large trees. If possible, remain at home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Areas of northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest late tonight through late Saturday morning.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Areas of northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest late tonight through late Saturday morning.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches and Ventura County Inland Coast. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest late tonight through late Saturday morning.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Malibu Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Malibu Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Malibu Coast. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest late tonight through late Saturday morning.
