Effective: 2022-11-18 06:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Fayette; Franklin; Grayson; Hancock; Hardin; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Meade; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Ohio; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Trimble; Washington; Woodford Light Snow For Some During The Morning Commute Light snow will be possible for some this morning, mainly between the I-64 corridor and the parkways. A dusting of snow is possible in some locations, as well as brief visibility reductions and perhaps a few slick spots. Use caution during the morning commute. Light snow should end by late morning, however gusty west winds between 20 and 30 mph will continue through the afternoon.

