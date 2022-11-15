Read full article on original website
The Witch Camps Where Hundreds of Elderly Women Are Left to Die
Women still accused of witchcraft today are forced to flee to camps, where they suffer deplorable conditions.
Archaeologists solved one of the most important mysteries of Jesus' life.
Image byPeter Carl Geissler, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Two thousand years ago Holy scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, came to be known to humanity, which tells all about Jesus Christ, but there are some bible mysteries that probably never be solved.
Studies suggest that Native Americans have Chinese ancestors
Recent studies have found that all the Native Americans that have been living in the Americas originally originated in China. This theory came into popularity after the remains of an ancient human found in a cave in China closely resembled the DNA of Native Americans today.
Smithonian
Scientists Reconstruct Face of 19th-Century Man Accused of Being a Vampire
In 1990, children playing in Griswold, Connecticut, stumbled upon an unmarked cemetery. When archaeologists started investigating, one grave stood out. Inside, a 19th-century man’s femur bones had been removed and crossed over his chest. As Smithsonian magazine’s Abigail Tucker reported in 2012, this arrangement indicates that locals may have...
DNA testing reveals there were 2 types of humans at the end of the last ice age
Researchers have discovered through DNA testing that at the end of the last ice age, at least two genetically distinct groups of humans were living in the same areas of Britain.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Just Unearthed 10,500-Year-Old Human Remains In A German Bog
The bones found in the Duvensee bog of the Schleswig-Holstein region provide evidence of Germany's oldest known burial. Since the 1920s, archaeologists exploring the Duvensee bog in Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein region have uncovered pieces of flint, evidence of hazelnut roasting, and bark mats from Stone Age campsites. But they never found any human remains — until now.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Just Unearthed Nearly 300 Skeletons Beneath An Old Department Store In Wales
The researchers believe that this site in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire may have once been the lost medieval friary of St. Saviour's. A team of researchers excavating the site of an old department store discovered several hundred human bodies buried beneath the dirt, possibly signifying that the site was once a friary during the Middle Ages.
Archaeologists Forced to Rebury Unusual Discovery in Old Aztec Capital
In a strange turn of events, researchers in Mexico had to rebury an unusual archaeological monument found in the outskirts of Mexico City – covering up an important historical discovery until some unknown time in the future. The discovery in question is a tunnel built centuries ago as part...
Archaeologists find a trove of ancient human sacrifices fed psychedelic plants before death
An analysis of mummified heads and cadavers discovered on the Southern coast of Peru has pushed back the earliest known date of psychedelic cactus use and other psychoactive plants. Toxicology reports on five individuals who were ritually executed between 500 to 2100 years ago revealed the use of coca leaves (which contain cocaine), hallucinogenic San Pedro cactus and Banisteriopsis caapi, a plant often used in the psychedelic brew ayahuasca.
Humans Burned Alive In Unfortunate Event In Freetown
Poverty causes millions to experience hardships each year. Unlike America, some countries do not have the resources to help their citizens. These residents have to find unique ways to aid themselves. The outcome is sometimes tragic.
Researchers discover long-lost plaster copies of the Nazi-damaged fossil
WWII inflicted great damage, especially in Europe. It is still possible to see the remnants of the war in some cities. A new study shows that WWII also caused great damage to other life forms. Published in Royal Society Open Science on November 2, the findings suggest that Nazi bombs destroyed a rare fossil of an ichthyosaur. The precious skeleton's long-lost plaster casts have finally been discovered by scientists.
The Jewish Press
The Holocaust As a Moral Choice: Part XIII: “Doctors From Hell”
*Editor’s Note: Part XIII in a new series on the Holocaust from Alex Grobman, PhD. Another group of perpetrators consisted of professionals and experts, who were not involved in politics. This included physicians. “Why did some [doctors] know how to bring honor to humankind, while others renounced humankind with hatred”? asked Elie Wiesel. [1] Half of the German physicians were members of the Nazi party, and 26 percent were storm troopers with more than seven percent in the SS—a much higher percentage than those in any other academic profession, according to historian Michael H. Kater. [2]
Scientists discover the remains of a Neanderthal family to be one of the last of their species before extinction
Neanderthal skull in a museumCredit: Rohitjahnavi; Public Domain Image. Neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis) are our closest extinct human relatives. They primarily lived in Europe and Asia from 400,000 to 40,000 years ago.
Oldest Human DNA in UK Reveals Ancient Peoples Emerging From The Ice Age
Around 27,000 years ago, an immense sheet of ice coated two-thirds of the British Isles, making the region less than hospitable for human habitation. That all changed as the warming climate transformed the landscape, inviting communities to find a new home on its fertile soils. Archeologists are piecing together the stories of those early migrants, finding the region became a veritable melting pot of culture. The oldest human genomes from remains uncovered in either Britain or Ireland point to at least two different origin stories, each threading their way back to the European mainland and beyond. One fossilized individual from Gough's Cave in...
Ancient Egyptians may have used branding irons on human slaves
Small branding irons from ancient Egypt were likely used to mark the skin of human slaves, a new study suggests.
As world population tops 8 billion, Africa's most populated city keeps growing
As the world's population passed 8 billion people on Nov. 15, Sky News' Yousra Elbagir reports from Lagos, Nigeria, Africa's most populated city.Nov. 15, 2022.
abandonedspaces.com
Archaeologists Discover Remarkably Well-Preserved 2,000-Year-Old Roman Ship
Shipwrecks are certainly not an uncommon find for archaeologists or other underwater researchers, given that humans have been using boats for at least 8,000 years. However, these underwater discoveries are more commonly from later periods – the last thousand years or so. This is what makes the discovery of an ancient Roman vessel in Croatia so much more impressive.
UK had at least two genetically distinct human groups at end of last ice age, DNA reveals
Analysis of oldest DNA in Britain from pair of individuals unexpectedly shows two distinct ancestries
An elegant way to stop deadly Hendra virus spillovers from bats to horses ... to us
Not quite 20 years ago, Raina Plowright stood in a forest in Australia's Northern Territory at dusk. She watched as hundreds of thousands of bats called little red flying foxes launched themselves into the air. "The sky was [dark] with these huge bats taking off in this stream of animals...
Archaeologists discover 2,700-year-old carvings in ancient city
The city of Nineveh was an ancient Assyrian city in Upper Mesopotamia situated just outside of Mosul in Iraq.
