Correction: Russia-Ukraine-War story
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — In earlier versions of a story published November 15, 2022, The Associated Press reported erroneously, based on information from a senior American intelligence official who spoke on condition of anonymity, that Russian missiles had crossed into Poland and killed two people. Subsequent reporting showed that the missiles were Russian-made and most likely fired by Ukraine in defense against a Russian attack.
Former President Donald Trump announces run for resident in 2024
PALM BEACH, Florida – Former President Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election on Tuesday at a rally at Mar-a-Lago, which he streamed on his social media platform Truth Social. His campaign filed paperwork for his run with the Federal Election Commission shortly before he made...
“Very unfair!”: Trump melts down on Truth Social as Allen Weisselberg spills the beans in court
US President-elect Donald Trump along with his son Donald, Jr., arrive for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, as Allen Weisselberg (C), chief financial officer of The Trump, looks on January 11, 2017. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) On Friday morning Donald Trump went on a...
US House win by ex-combat pilot cements Republican control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia has been reelected in California in a victory that hands Republicans control of the House. The win by the former Navy combat pilot gives the GOP a rare reason to celebrate in a state dominated by Democrats that is also home to the likely future speaker, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. It is Garcia’s third consecutive victory over Democrat Christy Smith. Republicans have now locked down at least 218 seats in the House, securing a majority. Democrats have claimed 211. In another key race in the state, Democratic Rep. Mike Levin has been reelected in Southern California.
US House panel eyes prospect of seating Cherokee delegate
The Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma is moving a step closer to having a promise fulfilled from nearly 200 years ago that a delegate from the tribe be seated in Congress. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin was among those who testified before the U.S. House Rules Committee on Wednesday. The panel is examining the prospect of seating a Cherokee delegate in the U.S. House. Hoskin put the effort in motion in 2019 when he nominated Kimberly Teehee, a former adviser to President Barack Obama, to the position. The tribe’s governing council then unanimously approved her.
West Virginia’s GOP Rep. Mooney announces 2024 Senate run
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney didn’t wait long to announce a run for Senate in 2024. Just a week after breezing to reelection for a fifth term in Congress, the Republican backed by former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is entering the race for the seat held by the only Democrat left standing in statewide office in West Virginia: U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin. The announcement wasn’t a surprise. Mooney has for months been taking shots at Manchin, whose profile has been raised nationally by his role as a swing vote on several major spending packages in the divided U.S. Senate. Manchin has not yet officially announced whether he’ll run for reelection in 2024.
‘Momentous:’ Feds advance largest dam demo in US history
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. regulators approved a plan to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission vote Thursday on the lower Klamath River dams is the last major regulatory hurdle and the biggest milestone for a $500 million demolition proposal championed by Native American tribes and environmentalists for years. The project would return the lower half of California’s second-largest river to a free-flowing state for the first time in more than a century.
Nevada GOP Senate candidate cites ‘tactics used against us’
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada is conceding that he lost the election and won’t contest the result. GOP candidate Adam Laxalt said Tuesday that any challenge of the results would not alter the ultimate outcome. But in Twitter and email statements, Laxalt said Republicans either have to fix election laws or adjust to tactics that he alleges Democrats used against them. An aide confirmed that Laxalt called Cortez Masto to concede. She’s the first Latina to serve in the Senate and was considered the most vulnerable Democratic senator in the midterm elections. Laxalt had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
EXPLAINER: How a Boebert-Frisch House recount would work
DENVER (AP) — A thin margin in Colorado Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s reelection race against Democrat Adam Frisch could trigger a rare automatic recount in an election that will help determine the extent of the GOP’s slim House majority. The Associated Press has declared race too close to call with Boebert up by 0.16% or 551 votes out of nearly 327,000 with nearly all votes counted. An automatic recount in Colorado comes when the margin is at or below 0.5% of the leading candidate’s vote total. The Colorado Secretary of State’s office has until Dec. 5 to declare an automatic recount.
Trump-backed Nevada GOP Senate candidate concedes loss
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada is conceding that he lost the election and won’t contest the result. GOP candidate Adam Laxalt said Tuesday that any challenge of the results would not alter the ultimate outcome. But in Twitter and email statements, Laxalt said Republicans either have to fix election laws or adjust to new methods of voting that Democrats have used more effectively. An aide confirmed that Laxalt called Cortez Masto to concede. She’s the first Latina to serve in the Senate and was considered the most vulnerable Democratic senator in the midterm elections. Laxalt had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
Senate: Migrants subject to unnecessary medical procedures
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Senate investigation has found that U.S. immigration authorities didn’t do enough to adequately vet or monitor a gynecologist in rural Georgia who performed unnecessary medical procedures on detained migrant women without their consent. A Senate panel on Tuesday highlighted results of the 18-month investigation of off-site health care for migrants held at a privately owned detention center. The investigation found that two hysterectomies appeared to be medically necessary, but that detainees were apparently subjected to excessive, invasive and often unnecessary gynecological procedures by one off-site physician. It also determined ICE officials weren’t aware of publicly available information regarding malpractice lawsuits against the doctor.
US overdose deaths may be peaking, but experts are wary
NEW YORK (AP) — New government data suggests U.S. overdose deaths have stopped rising, but many experts are urging caution. They note that past plateaus didn’t last. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released provisional data on what happened through the first six months of this year. The news appears to be hopeful. Provisional data indicates U.S. overdose deaths fell three months in a row. But the decline is uneven. Only eight states reported fewer overdose deaths, while all the others showed continued increases. And only four states — Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia — reported sizable overdose death decreases of 100 or more.
Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion around 6 weeks
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has overturned Georgia’s ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling Tuesday applies statewide. The ruling says the ban violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent at the time it became law. The ban had been in effect since July. It prohibited most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart as early as six weeks. That means most abortions in Georgia were effectively banned at a point before many women knew they were pregnant.
US regulators to vote on largest dam demolition in history
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The largest dam demolition and river restoration plan in the world could become reality as U.S. regulators vote on whether to approve the removal of four aging structures, reopening hundreds of miles of California river to imperiled salmon. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission vote Thursday on the lower Klamath River dams is the last major regulatory hurdle and the biggest milestone for a $500 million demolition proposal championed by Native American tribes and environmentalists for years. The project would return the lower half of California’s second-largest river to a free-flowing state for the first time in more than a century. But some homeowners worry demolition could decrease property values and project overruns could fall on taxpayers.
Soccer-Iran close ranks amid uncomfortable questions on solidarity with women
AL RAYYAN, QATAR, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Iran's Karim Ansarifard and Morteza Pouraliganji refused to answer questions on solidarity with women in their country on Friday, a day after Alireza Jahanbakhsh suggested the questions were a ploy to distract them before the World Cup.
U.S. senator plans Ticketmaster hearing this year after Taylor Swift sale woes
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Congress plans to hold a hearing on Ticketmaster (LYV.N), prompted by problems with Taylor Swift ticket sales this week and long-running issues like hidden fees, a key senator said on Friday.
Fired SpaceX employees accuse company of violating labor law
Several SpaceX employees who were fired after circulating an open letter calling out CEO Elon Musk’s behavior have filed a complaint accusing the company of violating labor laws.
Did TikTok tip the midterms?
Imagine the outrage if, during the 1962 midterm elections, younger American voters had been getting most of their information about the political scene, and about President Kennedy, from a popular newspaper or radio show sponsored by Pravda, the main propaganda organ of the Soviet Communist Party. That’s about where we are in the case of…
Blaming Kurds for unrest, Iran threatens Iraq with offensive
Multiple Iraqi and Kurdish officials say a senior Iranian military official has threatened Iraq with an unprecedented ground military operation if Baghdad does not disarm Iranian Kurdish opposition groups and fortify its shared borders with Iran
