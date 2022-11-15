LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada is conceding that he lost the election and won’t contest the result. GOP candidate Adam Laxalt said Tuesday that any challenge of the results would not alter the ultimate outcome. But in Twitter and email statements, Laxalt said Republicans either have to fix election laws or adjust to new methods of voting that Democrats have used more effectively. An aide confirmed that Laxalt called Cortez Masto to concede. She’s the first Latina to serve in the Senate and was considered the most vulnerable Democratic senator in the midterm elections. Laxalt had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO