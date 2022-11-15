Read full article on original website
Related
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Samsung begins rolling out One UI 5 (Android 13) to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20
Samsung is beginning to roll out its One UI 5 (Android 13) software update to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20 devices in Europe. The update brings in a new customizable OS with an eye on security for users.
Phone Arena
The Xperia Pro-I has an unrivaled camera system and is currently a staggering $700 off
If you want mirrorless camera-level performance from a smartphone, Sony's Xperia Pro-I is currently a staggering $700 off at Best Buy. The Xperia Pro-I is a phone meant for photography purists but doesn't skimp on other features and even includes things that traditionalists will love. The headlining feature is of...
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus: Which one's a plus and which one's a minus?
Are you looking to jump ship between iPhone and Android, without breaking the bank on the most top tier flagships by the two brands that dominate those two worlds?. Well, currently both Apple and Samsung are happy to offer "Plus" models of their flagship series for people who either want to do that, or simply want a big and reliable phone, and are not exactly sure whether the upcoming Galaxy S23 Plus or the already-released iPhone 14 Plus is the better choice for them.
Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100
It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
Phone Arena
Samsung busy putting the final touches on One UI 5.1 for the Galaxy S23 series
According to SamMobile, Samsung is moving closer to wrapping up the development of its One UI 5.1 interface for the Samsung Galaxy S23 flagship series due to be unveiled early next year. In a blog post it published last month, Samsung Netherland alluded to One UI 5.1 in a footnote. The note said that a feature allowing users to personalize the lock screen by customizing the wallpaper, clock style, and notification pop-ups from a single screen will first be available on One UI 5.1.
Purported Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera sample looks ultra-interesting
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. 2022 is about to come to an end and that means we're about to meet 2023 smartphones in the flesh. One of the most awaited launches is the Galaxy S23 lineup whose entries will almost certainly be early contenders for best Android phones in the year ahead. We've heard of a few rumors regarding internal specifications as well as wild changes in external design (or a lack thereof), but one of the strongest rumors making the rounds is an extreme camera upgrade coming to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. If this camera sample making the rounds is actually legit, we might actually be in for a huge upgrade.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S22: expectations
Samsung will be announcing the new Galaxy S23 in about 3 months plus change. And, you know how the Internet is — we already have so many leaks to go on. So, we can start making assumptions and forming expectations — what will be improved, will the S23 be better than its predecessor, is it worth waiting for the new model?
Phone Arena
Amazon is offering an almost record high Samsung Galaxy S22 discount ahead of Black Friday
While the best place to get the 6.6-inch Galaxy S22+ ahead of Black Friday is by far Best Buy and the same was true for the 6.8-inch S22 Ultra until very recently, the retailer has yet to introduce a decent (let alone great) early holiday deal for 6.1-inch S22 buyers.
Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly sounds a very attractive Android phone
Samsung Galaxy S23 users will be getting a superb 'high-frequency' performance upgrade
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is the first tablet to receive the Android 13 update
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Since rolling out One UI 5 for the Galaxy S22 series in late October, Samsung has updated several of its devices to the newest Android release. This includes the entire Galaxy S21 family, S20 series, Z Fold 4, Flip 4, and the budget-oriented Galaxy A53. After Google, OnePlus was the first company to roll out Android 13 to its flagship phone this year, but the Korean giant has been faster in expanding the update to a wide range of its devices in its roster. After phones, Samsung is now updating one of the best Android tablets in 2022—the Galaxy Tab S8 series—to One UI 5.
How to take a panoramic photo with your smartphone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Over the past 20 years, photography has become an integral part of smartphone technology. And thanks to the ubiquity of top-of-the-line Android phones and their cameras, photo-sharing sites are some of the most popular on the internet. But sometimes you need to take a photo that's larger than the typical 3:2 ratio (sometimes you need a Samsung Galaxy S22 with 108 megapixels). Sometimes the subject of your photo demands that you break the bonds of tradition and overthrow the tyranny of a fixed aspect ratio. Sometimes you need a panorama.
Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
New "king of cameras" is not the Google Pixel 7 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
This Chinese Android phone takes some of the best images of any phone
Motorola, Xiaomi, and others confirm upcoming flagships with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Several OEMs have confirmed what phones will feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. Motorola has confirmed it for the new Moto Edge X40 while both OnePlus and Xiaomi's upcoming flagships will feature the new chipset.
Engadget
Genesis unveils a sleek X Convertible concept EV
Genesis has unveiled the X Convertible concept, showing off its design chops with an EV that builds on the previous Genesis X and X Speedium Coupe vehicles. It shares the architecture and electric powertrain with those cars, but uses a folding hardtop roof and is meant to evoke "design purity" and uses what Genesis calls an "anti-wedge parabolic" design.
$249 AirPods work just as good as $10k professional hearing aids
A team of researchers in Taiwan claims that wireless earphones from Apple, popularly known as AirPods, can be used as a cool and super-affordable alternative to conventional hearing aids. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 400 million people are hearing impaired globally, that’s more than half of Europe’s...
Best Black Friday smartwatch and fitness tracker deals of 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Black Friday used to be a literal single Friday — the day after Thanksgiving in the US. But recently, Black Friday has expanded into a concept encompassing the entire month of November (and even earlier, in some cases). We're already tracking the best Black Friday deals for phones and several other categories, and our main hub includes a variety of gadgets for your wrist. If you're looking specifically for smartwatch or fitness tracker deals, you're in the right place. This is the page to bookmark for the whole Black Friday period.
Android Headlines
Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 will power high-performance AR glasses
On the first day of Snapdragon Tech Summit, Qualcomm announced its new flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. On day 2 of the event, the company debuted the Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1, which is the company’s first purpose-built platform for AR headgear. It is targeted at the next generation of sleek and highly capable AR glasses.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0