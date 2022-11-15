Read full article on original website
Related
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Showdown is Finalized
Boxing fans will get at least one of the big fights they want in 2023. Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia announced through their Instagram accounts Thursday that their representatives have completed a deal for the popular knockout artists to meet in a much-discussed showdown on a date to be determined in 2023. Their 12-round fight, which will be contested at a catch weight of 136 pounds, will be a Showtime Pay-Per-View main event from an undetermined venue in Las Vegas.
Cherneka Johnson, IBF Champion, Inks Promotional Pact With Lou DiBella
DiBella Entertainment has signed IBF super bantamweight world champion Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson to an exclusive promotional agreement. Johnson (15-1, 6 KOs), of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, seized the IBF women’s world super bantamweight title by defeating Melissa Esquivel on April 20, in her hometown at the Melbourne Convention Centre. Born in Tauranga, New Zealand, Johnson is the second Maori ever to win a world boxing title.
Baumgardner on Mayer: It Was Fun to Fight This Girl; Next Time It’s Not Gon' Be Pretty
Alycia Baumgardner apparently is all for giving Mikaela Mayer a rematch — it just won’t be next. The Michigan native notched the biggest win of her career last month, in London, when she defeated Los Angeles’ Mayer on points in their 130-pound women’s title unification bout. Baumgardner, who held the WBC, IBO belts, added Mayer’s WBO and IBF versions to her collection. The fight, however, was competitive, and many observers believed Mayer had a case for winning the bout.
Anthony Dirrell Doesn't Envision Plant Beating Benavidez: “I Think It'll Be A One Sided Fight”
Although Anthony Dirrell isn't getting any younger, at the age of 38, the former two-time super middleweight belt holder firmly believed that at least one world title run was left in his aging bones. Desperate to prove that his time amongst the division’s elite was far from over, the Flint,...
What's at stake when Gervonta Davis faces Ryan Garcia?
Two of the biggest stars in the sport are set to fight. Here are our first thoughts on just how big this bout could be.
Crawford: I Really Don't Think It'll Damage My Legacy If Spence Fight Doesn't Happen
Terence Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr. in 2023, but the unbeaten WBO welterweight champion still doesn’t feel like he needs to fight Spence to solidify his legacy. Crawford contends that he has accomplished plenty in this brutal business, regardless of whether he ever faces Spence. The 35-year-old Omaha, Nebraska native has won world titles in three weight classes, became the first undisputed 140-pound champion of the four-belt era and has long drawn consensus consideration as one of the top three boxers, pound-for-pound, in the sport.
Frank Warren Aims To Finalize Deal For Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury
Frank Warren, promoter for light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury, expects a deal to be finalized with Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul. Warren believes the fight will land on a date in February or March of next year. The two rivals were scheduled to collide on two occasions in the...
Hearn Says He Has 'Bit of Sympathy' For Haymon in Spence-Crawford Negotiations
It’s not every day Eddie Hearn finds himself commiserating with a rival. The outspoken head of Matchroom Boxing recently admitted that he sympathized with Al Haymon, the founder of Premier Boxing Champions, as it relates to the now scuttled Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford undisputed welterweight championship. Over the years, Hearn has seldom had anything positive to say about Haymon and his company, often blaming the media-averse powerbroker for putting the kibosh on fan-friendly fights.
Liam Williams vs. Nizar Trimech Added To November 25 Card at York Hall
Liam Williams (24-4-1, 18 KOs) will be setting his sights on a statement win to gear up for another shot at the world title as he faces Nizar Trimech (9-3-2, 4 KOs), as he hopes for a big win in York, live on Channel 5. One of Welsh boxing’s most...
Munguia: Charlo, Golovkin - Hopefully In 2023, We Get A Fight At That Level
A big fight has to be next for Jaime Munguia. That is the call coming from fans, critics and even Munguia himself, who maintains an active schedule but against less than stellar opposition. The unbeaten former WBO junior middleweight will face Argentina’s Gonzalo Gaston Coria (21-5, 8KOs) in a ten-round bout above the middleweight limit this Saturday on DAZN from Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico. The idea is to get a win this weekend and then put his foot down for a title fight to launch his 2023 campaign—specifically, unified WBA/IBF middleweight titlist Gennadiy Golovkin (42-2-1, 37KOs) or WBC 160-pound beltholder Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22KOs)
At 115, Will a Golden Era Get Its Finish?
In two weeks and change, one of the great rivalries of the twenty-first century will get what is likely its final chapter. It won’t be the final chapter of the generation around it. Since Roman Gonzalez (51-3, 41 KO) rose to Jr. bantamweight in 2016, Jr. bantamweight has never...
Crawford: I Set A Trend, Once I Became Undisputed, Everybody Wanted To Become Undisputed!
Terence Crawford has never been short on confidence. But even he admits that his pugilistic career has vastly exceeded his initial expectations. With world title runs in three separate weight classes, Crawford has put together the sort of resume that will likely result in his induction into the Hall of Fame. However, while he’s appreciative of media pundits revering his achievements, the newly turned 35-year-old views his multiple title reigns, pound-for-pound recognition, and countless wins on the big stage as icing on the cake. Though they're important, Crawford reiterated recently that before turning pro in 2008, there was only one goal on his to-do list.
Jaime Munguia Hopes To Land a Fight With Gennadiy Golovkin in 2023
Middleweight contender Jaime Munguia is hoping to eventually land a showdown with IBF, WBA, IBO world champion Gennadiy Golovkin in 2023. Munguia returns to the ring on Saturday night in Mexico, where he will face massive underdog Gonzalo Coria. The Mexican fighter had hoped to face John Ryder, but the...
Daniel Dubois' Trainer Expects Kevin Lerena To Provide a Very Good Test
Shane McGuigan, the head trainer for WBA "regular" heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois, believes his boxer is fully capable of blasting out anyone in his weight class. Dubois is hoping to secure a world title fight in the near future - with the current beltholders being WBC champion Tyson Fury and WBA/WBO/IBF/IBO unified champion Oleksandr Usyk.
Austin Trout Signs Multi-Fight Deal With Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has announced the signing of former junior middleweight champion Austin ‘No Doubt’ Trout’ to a multi-fight promotional contract. Fighting out of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Trout compiled a professional boxing record of 35-5-1 with 18 knockouts. The 37-year-old southpaw is best known...
Andre Ward Loves The Potential Of Ennis But Wants To See More
With both Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. reigning atop the welterweight division, Jaron “Boots” Ennis has urged both fighters to quit dancing around him and take him up on his fight offer. Since stepping onto the national scene several years ago, the 25-year-old has become a 147-pound...
BoxingScene.com's Television Pick of The Week - November 18
Pick It: TBRB #4 Jaime Munguia vs. Gonzalo Coria (Saturday, DAZN, 7:00 PM EST) In a weekend where it almost feels like there isn’t much boxing going on, we still have the latest chapter in the saga of when will middleweight Jaime Munguia (40-0, 32 KO) do more than tread water.
Brian Mendoza: I'm Always Ready, I Want To Return as Soon as Possible!
Brian Mendoza (21-2) picked up the biggest win of his career earlier this month, when he stopped former Jeison Rosario in the 5th round of their Showtime televised bout. The fight took place at the Armory in Minneapolis. The Albuquerque native started off fast, dropping Rosario in the second round...
Munguia's Mismatch Saturday Night Lowlight Of A Disappointing, Perplexing Year For Him
Jaime Munguia’s team turned down an opportunity earlier this year to fight Janibek Alimkhanuly for the WBO interim middleweight title. The winner, as it turned out, would’ve had the interim tag removed once Demetrius Andrade decided to pursue opportunities in the super middleweight division and relinquished his WBO 160-pound crown. As England’s Denzel Bentley proved last Saturday night, Alimkhanuly is more beatable than his handlers proclaimed prior to what was supposed to amount to a tune-up fight for the Kazakh southpaw in his first defense of the WBO 160-pound championship he won when he knocked out another Brit, Danny Dignum, in the second round May 21 in Las Vegas.
Arum: I Don't See Any Impediment To Getting Fury-Usyk Done Sometime Before Ramadan
Assuming Tyson Fury defeats Dereck Chisora for the third time December 3, the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion’s co-promoter cannot see anything stopping him from fighting Oleksander Usyk next. Bob Arum informed BoxingScene.com that the promotional plan is for Fury and Usyk to square off at some point late in...
